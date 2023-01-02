Officer Busted for Listening to ‘Audio Porn’ With Police Radio on

Fairfax County Police

A Virginia police officer apparently wasted no time starting off the new year with a bang. The Fairfax County Police Department announced it was forced to launch an internal investigation Sunday into “inappropriate radio transmissions” broadcast over the police radio system shortly after midnight. The culprit? An off-duty officer who had inadvertently turned on his police radio while listening to some “audio porn” in his car, according to a post on the department’s blog. “The ‘audio porn’ in question has been positively confirmed as the same file broadcast over our police radio system,” the department wrote. “Our Internal Affairs Bureau is continuing this investigation.” The officer was alone in the car, the department clarified.

