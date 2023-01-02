Read full article on original website
Frank58
4d ago
1st day and already the gang members are at it. 734 dead last year. what number for this year
6
Neighbors wake up to gunfire after two men shot in tow truck on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shooting woke up sleeping neighbors early Friday morning on the city's North Side. Surveillance audio of the gunshots were captured around 2 a.m.Chicago police said two men were in a parked two truck in the 3600 block of North Avondale when someone in a dark SUV started firing shots. One man was shot in the stomach and the other suffered a graze wound to the head. The tow truck ended up a couple miles away at Pulaski and Palmer. That's where the Chicago Fire Department was called to bring the men to the hospital. A neighbor told CBS 2 he woke and...
Man, 23, charged in shooting of 16-year-old on CTA Red Line
A handgun was recovered at the scene.
14-year-old girl critically shot on Southeast Side: CPD
A 14-year-old girl was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Vet’s Park on the Southeast Side. She was shot in her neck about 4:50 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 97th Street, Chicago police said.
Man found shot dead in West Englewood, police say
Kavatish Wallace, 23, was found on the ground at 66th and Hoyne with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and shoulder about 3:50 p.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
cwbchicago.com
No bail for two men who allegedly hid guns in snack chip aisle as Chicago police moved in (video)
Chicago — Two men were ordered held without bail on Thursday after prosecutors said they hid firearms, including one equipped to generate automatic gunfire, in the snack chip aisle of a convenience store when they saw Chicago police coming their way. The alleged gun stashing was captured on store surveillance video.
Teen boy charged in double Englewood shooting that left 1 dead: Chicago police
Two men were shot, one fatally, while sitting in a parked car Tuesday morning in Englewood, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
After car thieves shoot a man in Uptown, cops are ordered to stop pursuing the suspects
Chicago — A group of car thieves shot a man who confronted them as they broke into a car in Uptown on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. The crew stole a Jeep and fled the scene, only to encounter Chicago cops hours later in Edgewater. Officers briefly pursued the vehicle until their supervisors ordered them to stop the chase upon reaching Lake Shore Drive.
Fire rips through multiple townhomes in suburban Chicago
Raging fire flames ripped through several units in Des Plaines Thursday. At least two buildings were damaged as a result.
3 people shot — 1 critically — in South Side Walmart parking lot
CHICAGO — Three people were shot Wednesday evening in a Walmart parking lot on the South Side of Chicago. According to police, the shooting was reported around 7:20 p.m. in the 10900 block of South Doty Avenue when a dark colored sedan pulled up and occupants inside opened fire, hitting three people who were loading […]
fox32chicago.com
2 police officers, driver injured in Woodlawn crash
CHICAGO - A Chicago police squad car crashed into another vehicle, sending two officers and the other driver to the hospital early Friday in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The patrol vehicle had its lights and sirens on around 4:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of East 63rd Street when it crashed into the rear of a Dodge Durango in the intersection, police said.
Bicyclist shot after witnessing North Side break-in, Chicago police say
A man on a bicycle was shot after witnessing an attempted break-in on the North Side Wednesday night, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man shot multiple times during gang-related argument, 3 arrested
DES PLAINES, Ill. - An 18-year-old Cook County man and two male juveniles have been arrested for a gang-related shooting Thursday night in suburban Des Plaines. Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2000 block of Pine Street around 11:09 p.m., according to a statement from Des Plaines police.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, charged in deadly double shooting at Chicago gas station
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old is facing charges after allegedly killing a man and wounding another in a shooting Tuesday at an Englewood gas station. The teen is accused of fatally shooting a 45-year-old man and wounding a 36-year-old man around 2:36 a.m. at a gas station in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street, according to Chicago police.
ABC7 Chicago
Washington Heights shooting: Boy, 9, pointed gun at head, accidentally shot himself, witness said
CHICAGO -- A witness told investigators a 9-year-old boy pointed a gun at his head and accidentally shot himself inside a crowded Washington Heights home on New Year's Day, according to a police report. The account of the tragic shooting came from another child who told investigators that Jarvis Watts...
fox32chicago.com
Missing Chicago woman found after disappearing from suburban Burbank earlier this week
BURBANK, Ill. - The search is over for a Chicago woman who went missing in Burbank earlier this week. Desiree Brongel, 22, was found alive, sources told Fox 32 Thursday morning. No additional details were immediately available. She was last seen early Tuesday morning. Home surveillance video captured Brongel leaving...
Driver charged after loaded gun, marijuana found in car in River North
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges after a traffic stop netted a gun and marijuana Wednesday night in the River North neighborhood. Officers with the Cook County Sheriff's Department pulled over a vehicle in the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue for a vehicle code violation, according to officials.
Group canvassing Chicago in caravan of stolen vehicles, committing armed robberies and carjackings
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a group of suspects who are canvassing the city in a caravan of stolen vehicles and committing various crimes including armed robberies and carjackings. In a community alert issued Friday, Chicago police said the group has been involved in at least eight...
Car riddled with bullet holes arrives at Roseland hospital; 2 wounded
CHICAGO - Two people were treated for gunshot wounds after they were shot in traffic Wednesday night in the Roseland neighborhood. Police officers saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed around 11 p.m. before coming to a stop at Roseland Community Hospital in the first block of East 101 Place. according to police. The car had what appeared to be several bullet holes on the side of the vehicle, police said.
Witness tells police 9-year-old boy shot himself in Washington Heights home
The account of the tragic shooting came from another child who told investigators that Jarvis Watts was playing with the gun when it went off Sunday evening inside a bedroom at the home in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street, the report states.
Shocking Video Captures Moment of Smash-and-Grab Burglary at Lincoln Park Store
Shocking video footage from a Ring camera shows the moments of a smash-and-grab break-in and burglary at a retail store in Lincoln Park early Wednesday morning. Police said five men smashed the glass door of a store in the 2200 block of North Clybourn Avenue just after 2:50 a.m. Wednesday and took a cash register and an unknown amount of merchandise before leaving.
