WBRZ Obtained Traffic Video of Addis Police Chase That Killed Two Teenage Girls
WBRZ's Chris Nakamoto managed to obtain traffic camera video that captured the heartstopping moment during a police chase that claimed the lives of two local beloved teenage girls. The Brusly community started 2023 in mourning after a fatal accident during a police pursuit claimed the lives of high school students...
Woman reportedly fled parish after deadly shooting at Port Allen motel
PORT ALLEN - A woman fled West Baton Rouge Parish after she allegedly shot a man to death there early Friday morning, sources tell WBRZ. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the West Inn in Port Allen. Officials tell WBRZ that the woman, who has not yet been identified, fled to Independence and called a "deputy she trusted" to tell them what happened.
Gonzales man arrested in connection with fatal shooting three months ago
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a Gonzales man Jan. 5 in connection with the homicide of 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey of Gonzales. According to an APSO news release, 21-year-old Gregory Magee Jr. was charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property. Deputies reportedly responded...
Accused of shooting a pregnant woman, they were later caught burglarizing cars, police say
Less than a day after a pregnant woman was injured by gunfire in Ascension Parish, Zachary police officers unwittingly captured the two suspects as they burglarized vehicles miles to the north, authorities said. Zachary police said Thursday those men, Jacolby Lockett and Keylon Robinson, were caught Tuesday afternoon near Cedar...
Lawsuit over deadly 2020 pursuit resurfaces after girls' deaths in weekend police chase
BATON ROUGE - The lawyer behind a lawsuit filed over a high-speed pursuit left two people dead has filed a motion seeking a status hearing after a similar situation left two innocent girls dead this past weekend. The chase started Oct. 26, 2020, in Pointe Coupee Parish and spanned East...
Chase in Livingston Parish Thursday night allegedly stemmed from Walmart theft; driver on the run
DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials are searching for a man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Livingston Parish late Thursday night. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the chase reportedly started when deputies responded to a theft in progress at a Walmart on LA-16 in Denham Springs. Deputies say the suspects were loading over $1,000 worth of stolen food into a vehicle when they arrived.
POLICE: Gunshot victim found in crashed car on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said the driver of a car that was found crashed on an interstate early Thursday, Jan. 5, was suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the car and driver were discovered on I-110 around 2 a.m. They added EMS was contacted...
Burglars reportedly shot at Ascension homeowners; suspects caught committing more crimes in EBR
PRAIRIEVILLE - A pregnant woman was grazed by a bullet when two burglars shot at her home after stealing from a vehicle during the latest theft in a string of burglaries in a Prairieville neighborhood. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, two men were caught breaking into a car...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on theft, injuring, delinquency charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman being sought on several charges. Police said Lori Darensbourg, 27, is wanted for theft, negligent injuring, and contributing to child delinquency charges. She is 5-foot-8 and weighs...
Baton Rouge man accused of molesting 10-year-old
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) says a 57-year-old Baton Rouge man is in custody after being accused of molesting a 10-year-old. EBRSO has identified the man as Daron Barnett Cain. According to an arrest warrant, detectives say Cain was arrested Thursday,...
Louisiana police officer is charged with negligent homicide after a high-speed pursuit crash that killed two teenage girls
A Louisiana police officer was charged with negligent homicide after he crashed into a vehicle carrying three teenagers while in pursuit of a suspect in a different vehicle during a high-speed chase, according to the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District of Louisiana. Addis Police Department Officer, David Cauthron,...
One dead in shooting at Triple S Food Mart; victim identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting at a convenience store in north Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department. Officials said it happened at the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive around 8:30...
Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior
Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A correctional officer at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Louisiana has been arrested on charges of malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed inappropriate and criminal behavior with an offender at the facility.
Police chase procedures in question after death of two teens
CENTRAL - Both the Central and Baton Rouge police departments had a decision to make Tuesday. In Central, a stolen car entered city limits around 3 p.m. Central Police tried to box in the driver at a red light, but the driver sped off recklessly. "He actually was driving southbound...
'Stop the damn pursuit,' DA says after high-speed chase left innocent girls dead
BRUSLY - A capital area prosecutor released a statement Tuesday lambasting a now-arrested police for his role in a pursuit that left two teenagers dead and a third in critical condition. District Attorney Tony Clayton released a formal statement Tuesday, two days after David Cauthron was booked into jail on...
Three injured and two killed, including Lafayette man, in Vermillion Parish crash
VERMILLION PARISH - State police reported a two-vehicle crash that killed two people, including a man from Lafayette, early Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Highway 167 in Vermillion Parish near Lawrence Road around 1:30 a.m.. One vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, State Police said, and rear-ended another, sending both vehicles off of the highway and overturning them.
