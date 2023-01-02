ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addis, LA

wbrz.com

Woman reportedly fled parish after deadly shooting at Port Allen motel

PORT ALLEN - A woman fled West Baton Rouge Parish after she allegedly shot a man to death there early Friday morning, sources tell WBRZ. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the West Inn in Port Allen. Officials tell WBRZ that the woman, who has not yet been identified, fled to Independence and called a "deputy she trusted" to tell them what happened.
PORT ALLEN, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales man arrested in connection with fatal shooting three months ago

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a Gonzales man Jan. 5 in connection with the homicide of 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey of Gonzales. According to an APSO news release, 21-year-old Gregory Magee Jr. was charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property. Deputies reportedly responded...
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Pair arrested after woman was robbed, shot in Tigerland earlier this week

BATON ROUGE - Police are attempting to identify two people suspected of being involved in an armed robbery that happened in Tigerland on Monday. The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people who reportedly followed a victim off of a CATS bus in the Tigerland area on Monday. The man allegedly then pulled out a handgun, demanded money from the victim, shot them, and ran off.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Chase in Livingston Parish Thursday night allegedly stemmed from Walmart theft; driver on the run

DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials are searching for a man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Livingston Parish late Thursday night. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the chase reportedly started when deputies responded to a theft in progress at a Walmart on LA-16 in Denham Springs. Deputies say the suspects were loading over $1,000 worth of stolen food into a vehicle when they arrived.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

POLICE: Gunshot victim found in crashed car on interstate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said the driver of a car that was found crashed on an interstate early Thursday, Jan. 5, was suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the car and driver were discovered on I-110 around 2 a.m. They added EMS was contacted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police find person shot in head in crashed car

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man who was found shot in the head in a vehicle is in critical condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department says an officer found the injured victim inside a crashed car on I-110 around 2 a.m. Thursday. No further details were released by the police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man accused of molesting 10-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) says a 57-year-old Baton Rouge man is in custody after being accused of molesting a 10-year-old. EBRSO has identified the man as Daron Barnett Cain. According to an arrest warrant, detectives say Cain was arrested Thursday,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Albany Herald

Louisiana police officer is charged with negligent homicide after a high-speed pursuit crash that killed two teenage girls

A Louisiana police officer was charged with negligent homicide after he crashed into a vehicle carrying three teenagers while in pursuit of a suspect in a different vehicle during a high-speed chase, according to the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District of Louisiana. Addis Police Department Officer, David Cauthron,...
ADDIS, LA
KSLA

One dead in shooting at Triple S Food Mart; victim identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting at a convenience store in north Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department. Officials said it happened at the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive around 8:30...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior

Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A correctional officer at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Louisiana has been arrested on charges of malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed inappropriate and criminal behavior with an offender at the facility.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Police chase procedures in question after death of two teens

CENTRAL - Both the Central and Baton Rouge police departments had a decision to make Tuesday. In Central, a stolen car entered city limits around 3 p.m. Central Police tried to box in the driver at a red light, but the driver sped off recklessly. "He actually was driving southbound...
CENTRAL, LA
wbrz.com

wbrz.com

Three injured and two killed, including Lafayette man, in Vermillion Parish crash

VERMILLION PARISH - State police reported a two-vehicle crash that killed two people, including a man from Lafayette, early Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Highway 167 in Vermillion Parish near Lawrence Road around 1:30 a.m.. One vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, State Police said, and rear-ended another, sending both vehicles off of the highway and overturning them.
LAFAYETTE, LA

