What impact will Clark Phillip III’s absence have for Utah in the Rose Bowl?

Utah defensive players go through drills during practice ahead of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Penn State, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Carson, Calif.

PASADENA — When Utah played in the Rose Bowl last year, it did so with a decimated defensive secondary.

Ohio State took advantage, as quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for six touchdowns and almost 600 yards.

The Utes face Penn State Monday (3 p.m., MST, ESPN) and cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah feels much better about this game than he did a year ago.

“It feels a lot better to have guys,” he said, recalling that running back Micah Bernard had to play corner due to injuries. “Kids that have so many cumulative reps and being productive and making tackles. Not trying to teach somebody that’s athletic but no experiential data to draw from. No experience. Now, it’s like, ‘Let’s go to the fight.’ You’re so much more comfortable.”

Still, Utah will be without its All-America cornerback, Clark Phillips III , who opted out of the game after declaring for the NFL draft .

Certainly, the Utes wish they had Phillips.

“It’s a big impact. Clark is a playmaker. We’re going to have to pick up the slack with him not being there. We’ll miss him,” said safety Cole Bishop. “But I have full confidence in our defense and the guys that will step up. We have a lot of great DBs and corners that will make plays and have been making plays as we’ve been preparing for the bowl game. I’m excited. Bowl games are always a time for guys to step up and show what they can do. In this day and age, we have guys opting out and declaring for the draft or going in the transfer portal.”

Utah will rely on Bishop, safety R.J. Hubert, Zemaiah Vaughn and JaTravis Broughton to compensate for Phillips’ absence.

“ Our secondary has a lot of experience,” Bishop said. “We’ll all lead in different ways.”

Shah respects Penn State’s offense and he knows the defense will have to play well Monday.

“Penn State is a phenomenal team and they’ll have some wrinkles that we’ve never seen before,” he said. “I’m just a lot happier that we have guys that we’ve battled with all year long, with the exception of missing Clark, to be prepared to make any adjustments that we need to. We feel a lot more confident in the game plan. That’s the difference.”