Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From IndianapolisTed RiversIndianapolis, IN
Be Part of the Revival of Indy's Union StationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence MovementJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man arrested for December homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis homicide detectives have arrested a man for a fatal December shooting on the city’s northeast side. Emmanuel Newman, 38, was arrested Thursday for the Dec. 28 murder of 31-year-old Joshua Hopson, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Friday. Early on the...
WISH-TV
Dad of survivor in Castleton mall shooting: Confusing ‘identical’ cars led to gunfire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The father of the 21-year-old man shot and injured Tuesday night outside the Castleton Square Mall told News 8 on Thursday that the gunfire started as a result of a mix-up and not, as police initially believed, a fight in the mall. Michael Mason Jr., a...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Girl critical after accidentally shot in stomach
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A young girl was in critical condition Friday after what Indianapolis police believe was an accidental shooting. The girl, described by officers as “elementary-aged,” was shot in the stomach just after 8 a.m. at the Ponderosa Manufactured Home Community on Berwick Avenue, just south of West Michigan Street and North Tibbs Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
WISH-TV
Feds: Felon from Indianapolis carrying gun sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man with a lengthy criminal record was sentenced to nearly four years in prison after his arrest in June for being a felon in possession of a firearm. On June 20, police arrested 41-year-old James Hoskins at a home on South Belmont Street after...
WISH-TV
Mom, boyfriend charged with shooting 5 children with Airsoft guns as punishment
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A mother and her boyfriend have been charged with neglect and abuse after shooting five children with Airsoft guns as punishment, court documents say. The two were each charged with five counts of neglecting a dependent, and five counts of domestic battery with bodily...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Rideshare driver shot on city’s northeast side, woman arrested
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting of a rideshare driver. The incident took place Wednesday night. News 8 obtained video of the moment the victim was treated by medics. “I have friends that are Uber drivers, Uber Eats drivers, and...
WISH-TV
Shelbyville man sentenced to over 40 years in federal prison after ‘beyond despicable’ crimes
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge sentenced 28-year-old Robert Elliot to over 43 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to multiple crimes, including two counts of murder for hire and distributing child sexual abuse material. Prosecutors say Elliot tried three times to hire a hitman to injure or...
WISH-TV
16-year-old boys face arson counts in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Southeastern Lafayette has suffered multiple accounts of arson over the past few months. The Lafayette Police Department and Fire Department are working together to find two suspects believed to be involved in setting fire to a multitude of different vehicles and public property on Olympia Drive. These reports of arson include:
WISH-TV
Police seek help to solve robbery, vandalism at Anderson pet agency
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Two separate crimes involving an Anderson pet agency occurred over the past week and anyone with information was asked to contact police. The first incident occurred on Dec. 27 at 10:04 a.m., and police responded to a burglary at Ambassadors for God’s Creatures at 702 W. Eighth St. That is an organization that provides pet vaccinations, pet adoptions and pet food distribution.
WISH-TV
Body camera shows 1st Indiana traffic stop of suspect in 4 Idaho students’ murders
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man arrested for the Nov. 13 slayings of four University of Idaho students, Bryan Kohberger, and his father came through Indiana on Dec. 15 on their way home to Pennsylvania, but police in Idaho had not yet issued an alert for him or the car he was driving.
WISH-TV
Lafayette Police and Fire search for serial arsonists
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Southeast Lafayette has suffered multiple accounts of arson over the past few months. The Lafayette Police Department and Fire Department are working together to find two suspects believed to be involved in setting fire to a multitude of different vehicles and public property on Olympia Drive. These reports of arson include:
WISH-TV
2 arrested after road rage incident on I-69
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Two young men were arrested Wednesday night after driving intoxicated and allegedly pointing a green laser from a gun at another vehicle on I-69, the Indiana State Police says. Just before midnight Wednesday, ISP received a report of a road rage incident in which a...
WISH-TV
2 hurt in shooting at Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Police are on the scene of a shooting at Castleton Square Mall. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers located two individuals with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The area is secure and there is no known ongoing threat.
WISH-TV
Person found shot dead in car northeast of downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot dead Wednesday in a car in a residential area just northeast of downtown Indianapolis, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department sent officers just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a person shot in the 1800 block of Ingram Street. That is off of Roosevelt Drive close to I-70.
WISH-TV
16-year-old boy dies, man hurt in shooting outside of Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 16-year-old boy is dead and a man is hospitalized in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday night at Castleton Square Mall, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to Castleton Square Mall at 6020 E. 82nd St. on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived they located the boy and the man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
WISH-TV
Indiana announces 21 more flu deaths, CDC drops Indiana into “very high” for flu activity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana has announced 21 new flu deaths, surpassing the total number of flu deaths from last winter. A report issued Friday by the Indiana Dept. of Health listed 94 flu deaths so far this flu season. The state recorded 83 flu deaths in the previous season.
WISH-TV
Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
WISH-TV
State Rep. Shackleford filing Friday to run for Indianapolis mayor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another candidate for mayor of Indianapolis will officially enter the race Friday morning. State Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) will visit the Marion County Clerk’s Office at 10 a.m. to file the necessary paperwork, according to a statement by her campaign. Shackleford, 52, an Indianapolis native,...
WISH-TV
16-year-old Carmel High School student hurt after crashing vehicle into apartment building
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A 16-year-old high school student was seriously injured Friday when he crashed his vehicle into a Carmel apartment building, police said. “At approximately 5:19 a.m., Carmel police responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into the Olivia on Main building on the southwest corner of Main Street and Old Meridian,” the Carmel Police Department said in a statement.
WISH-TV
Man arrested after crashing into police car while driving intoxicated
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a man after he crashed into a police car while driving intoxicated. The crash happened just before midnight on Tuesday westbound on Country Club Drive near South Banta Drive. A deputy saw a person driving a Jeep and flashing their fog lights in the area. The deputy slowed down to see what was going on, and the person driving the Jeep started slowing down as well.
Comments / 0