wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State races past Bradley 67-58, move to 4-1 in MVC
The Murray State Racers ran past the Bradley Braves Wednesday night 67-58 to push their mark in the Missouri Valley Conference to 4-1. The Racers (9-6) have won back-to-back games and improved to 5-1 this season at their home court in the CFSB Center in Murray, Ky. DJ Burns scored...
wpsdlocal6.com
1/4 Athlete of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- McCracken County's Jack McCune and Mayfield's Lay Mayes were voted this weeks Athletes of the Week. McCune scored 25 pts and 12 rebs in win over Beechwood then scored 18 pts and 12 rebs in win over South Oldham. Mayes scored 27 pts in win over Muhlenberg...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cardinals Caravan coming to Paducah
The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan is coming to Paducah on Jan. 16, offering fans an opportunity to meet former and current players. Starting at 12 p.m. on Jan. 16, the Cardinals Caravan will be at the Paducah McCracken County Convention and Expo Center. Fans will get to see current players...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local student athlete reacts to Damar Hamlin after recovering from similar incident
GREENFIELD, TN — That scary scene during Monday Night Football was very familiar to a local high school student. Back in August, Local 6 brought you the story of Greenfield High School student Blake Rodehaver. It was nearly identical to Damar Hamlin's. Now, months later, Rodehaver and his family...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray High band director named High School Teacher of the Year
MURRAY, KY — Murray High School band director Tim Zeiss has been named the 2022-23 Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA) High School Teacher of the Year. Zeiss will be presented this award and a $500 contribution to the MHS Band program on Feb. 10 in the Upper Concourse at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville.
wpsdlocal6.com
'News Quiz' host Kelsey Starks visits Murray Middle School
MURRAY, KY — KET "News Quiz" host Kelsey Starks recently visited Murray Middle School, reuniting with students she met in April at the Student Technology Leadership Program State Competition at Rupp Arena in Lexington. During the visit on Dec. 15, Murray Independent Schools says Starks and KET Educational Consultant...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two elementary schools in Marshall County to remain closed Monday; all other schools set to resume
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Schools says two elementary schools will be closed Monday because of ongoing repair work due to pipes damaged by a winter storm in December. However, all other schools in the district will be in session. Class will not be in session Jan. 9...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman charged with boyfriend's murder in Paducah arrested in southern Illinois
PADUCAH — An Illinois woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of murdering her boyfriend in Paducah. Police say the arrest is the result of a monthslong investigation. The Paducah Police Department says officers responding to a report of an unresponsive man at an apartment in the 200 block of Berger Road the morning of March 14, 2022, arrived to find 28-year-old Jarvis Plato. Plato was pronounced dead at the scene. The police department says his girlfriend, 22-year-old Aaryan Kelley, told officers Plato had fallen down a flight of stairs earlier that morning.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray teenager dies in Graves County single-vehicle crash
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A 17-year-old girl, of Murray, Kentucky, was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on KY 464 and Deward Road in Graves County on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:25 p.m., they were dispatched to the area, about 4 miles east of Mayfield.
wpsdlocal6.com
Cave-in-Rock Ferry reopens after temporary closure due to high winds
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed due to high winds on the Ohio River, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County to Illinois Route 1 in Hardin County at Ohio River navigation mile point 881.0. KYTC District 1 says...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local schools offer CPR training in the classroom
PADUCAH — The state of Kentucky requires schools to offer students CPR training and access to automated external defibrillators or AEDs. Students have access to workshops, informational videos and CPR dolls during the course, helping them learn hands-only CPR. When school is in session, anything could happen. "A family...
wpsdlocal6.com
Obion County Schools postpones students' return to school until Jan. 9
OBION COUNTY, TN — Students in Obion County, Tennessee, were expected to return to school on Thursday after a recent winter storm caused leaks and water damage in some school buildings. But, the district announced in a Facebook post this week that, their return has been postponed until Monday, Jan. 9.
wpsdlocal6.com
Four arrested in Calloway County drug investigation
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four people have been arrested in Calloway County in connection to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking, the Calloway County, Kentucky, Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office on Friday announced the arrests of three Murray, Kentucky, residents charged with methamphetamine trafficking and a Louisville man...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion, Kentucky woman receives grant for Guatemala weaving residency
A Marion, Kentucky woman was awarded an Artist Enrichment grant of $3,545 from the Kentucky Foundation for Women. Lexie Millikin was one of 37 people in the state given this grant, which went to Kentucky feminist artists and arts organizations committed to creating positive social change. Millikin's grant will fund...
wpsdlocal6.com
Residents, business owners can be refunded for tornado recovery, rebuilding efforts
Some residents and business owners who were affected by the December 2021 tornado may be eligible for a tax refund for repairing or rebuilding back, the Lyon County judge executive said in a social media post. KRS 139.519 says a building owner in a disaster area may be refunded for...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital earns national accreditation for its cancer program
PADUCAH — The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), granted three-year accreditation to the cancer program at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital. The program earned voluntary CoC accreditation by meeting 34 CoC quality care standards. The hospital has agreed to be evaluated...
wpsdlocal6.com
Loving young boxer mix looking for forever home
PADUCAH — The Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter says six-month-old Elsa loves everyone she meets, and she's looking for a forever home. According to the shelter, Elsa is up-to-date on vaccinations and will be microchipped upon adoption. They believe she will be a medium to large dog. Elsa's adoption fee...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A woman was taken to a Paducah hospital Wednesday after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says her car crashed into a utility pole. The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Whittney Stangel of Paducah was driving a 2001 Ford Focus southbound on Oaks Road around 8:22 a.m. Wednesday when the crash happened. Investigators say Stangel lost control of the car when it entered a sharp curve in the road. The car crossed the opposite lane before leaving the roadway and crashing into a utility pole. The car overturned onto the driver's side, and power lines were resting on top of the car.
wpsdlocal6.com
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Trial date set for Benton man accused of assaulting officers during Capitol riot
BENTON, KY — A trial date has been set for a west Kentucky man accused of assaulting two officers during the January 6 Capitol attack. A jury trial for Clayton Ray Mullins of Benton will begin at 10 a.m. on Sept. 09, 2023. He's accused of dragging a Washington...
