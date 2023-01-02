Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Super Nintendo World Pass Member Preview Reservations Delayed to Next Week at Universal Studios Hollywood
Universal Studios Hollywood has sent out a new email announcing a delay in reservations opening for Super Nintendo World to their Pass Members. More details will come tomorrow at 12:00p.m. PT on when reservations will start exactly, but we know it will begin sometime early next week, and the dates available to Pass Members will remain the same — January 29 through February 11.
New Fuzzy Pixar Spirit Jersey, Bucket Hat, & Ducky and Bunny Ear Headband Available at Disneyland
The Pixar pals are friends forever in this new fuzzy winter line, with a Spirit Jersey bucket hat and jersey, as well as adorable new Ducky and Bunny ears all now available at the Disneyland Resort! We found all of these at the Emporium in Disneyland Park. Fuzzy Pixar Spirit...
Disney100 Pandora Charm and Bracelet Now Available at Walt Disney World
To mark the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, Disney is offering loads of commemorative merchandise, including this new Disney100 Pandora Charm and Bracelet. This stylish bracelet can be found at Uptown Jewelers on Main Street, U.S.A. in the Magic Kingdom. It’s the perfect way to add a touch of Disney magic to any outfit and celebrate this milestone occasion in style.
Scaffolding Removed From Bowser’s Castle, Super Nintendo World Nearing Completion in Universal Studios Hollywood
The exterior of Super Nintendo World looks almost complete as we near the land’s scheduled opening next month and Pass Member previews at the end of January (although reservations for Pass Member previews were delayed). In our last construction update, we noted that banners had been hung on Bowser’s Castle and the Toadstool Cafe sign was lit up.
New ‘Harry Potter’ Honeydukes Potholder and Oven Mitt at Universal Orlando Resort
More new Honeydukes kitchenwares have arrived at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Orlando Resort. We’ve already cataloged the candy shop’s branded apron, measuring spoons, and plates. Now guests can complete the set with a Honeydukes potholder and oven mitt. These are, of course, available in...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Disney+ Release Date Officially Announced
Disney has announced that “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be released for Disney+ subscribers on February 1, 2023, following a record-breaking opening in theaters. If you haven’t caught the blockbuster film yet, be sure to watch the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” teaser trailer and check out the character posters from October. You can catch the Black Panther sequel feature, the highest-grossing November release on record, in movie theaters now or from the comfort of your own home beginning on February 1. You can also check out this review of the sequel film.
REVIEW: Loaded Chicken Strips Somehow Celebrate the 50th Anniversary at Magic Kingdom
Golden Oak Outpost also has a new 50th Anniversary dish — loaded chicken strips. Without a themed name or special feature, we’re not really sure how these tie into the 50th, but we tried them anyway. 50th Anniversary Loaded Chicken Strips – $11.29. Loaded Chicken Strips topped...
RUMOR: Walt Disney World Rolling Out $750 ‘Dining Promo Card’ Offer January 5, Still No Signs of Return for Disney Dining Plan or ‘Free Dining’
Walt Disney World is reportedly going to begin offering a “Disney Dining Promo Card” with select vacation packages starting tomorrow. The offer of what essentially is a dining gift card up to $750 in value comes as a surprise as many still assume Disney will bring back the Disney Dining Plan at some point in the future.
NEW 100 Years of Wonder Crocs at Walt Disney World
Celebrate 100 years of The Walt Disney Company with comfortable footwear. New 100 Years of Wonder Crocs are available at Walt Disney World. The Crocs are purple with a silver art deco pattern. They are covered in images of Mickey and his friends in their 100th-anniversary costumes. Each shoe also...
Details on New $750 Disney Dining Promo Card Offer, Disney Dream Rescues Floating Man Off Cuba, More New Disney After Hours Details at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, & More: Daily Recap (1/4/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
Haunted Mansion Model Kit Materializes at Walt Disney World
Now a ghost can follow you home for real (or at least in a better form than a jar) with a little Haunted Mansion model kit you can bring back from Walt Disney World right now! We found this latest addition to the attraction model kit series at the Emporium in the Magic Kingdom.
New Figment, 2023, and Vault Collection Map MagicBand+ Designs Available Online
Three new MagicBand+ designs are now available online. The Figment and 2023 MagicBand+ designs are available as pre-arrival options for Walt Disney World Resort hotel guests and Annual Passholders, while the Vault Collection MagicBand+ is available on shopDisney. Pre-Arrival Figment MagicBand+ – $34.99. The Figment MagicBand+ is black with...
More Disney100 Funko POP! Figures Revealed, Release Dates & Pre-Orders Now Available
We recently got a preview of the Disney100 Funko POP! vinyl figures coming soon for the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. Now, release dates have been announced, and more figures have been revealed. Some are available for pre-order as well. Funko Pop! Art Cover: Disney100 – Oswald The...
First Look at New Magic Key Popcorn Bucket & Pandora Charm Coming to Disneyland Resort Next Week
As we revealed just a couple weeks ago, Magic Key Holders will soon get a chance to pick up an exclusive new popcorn bucket and Pandora charm, both coming January 9 to the Disneyland Resort, along with other special perks to keep guests coming through the chilly and slow winter months. We got a first look today at what these will look like thanks to the Magic Key Instagram page.
Full List of Attractions and Entertainment Revealed for After Hours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Disney has released the full list of attractions and entertainment that will be available during Disney After Hours events at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which begins tonight, January 4, 2023. The following attractions will be open during Disney After Hours:. Alien Swirling Saucers. Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Millenium...
World of Color – One Virtual Queue Details Announced
Disney has announced details about the virtual queue that will be utilized for “World of Color – ONE” when it debuts at Disney California Adventure later this month as part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. The complimentary virtual queue system will be available only...
PHOTOS: Exit Signs Added to TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom, Tomorrowland Light & Power Gutted Inside
We’re officially in the same year as the opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom, although an exact date has not been announced. Construction is starting to wrap up as testing of the attraction amps up. The new roller-coaster is right behind the Tomorrowland Speedway, which briefly...
Walt Disney World Previews New ‘Dumbo’ Annual Passholder Magnet
Walt Disney World has teased a new Dumbo-inspired Annual Passholder magnet coming soon. The teaser image and video feature a black feather against a purple background. This could refer to a number of characters and movies, but they also wrote, “Don’t just fly, soar! Have a guess for the newest Passholder magnet? We are all ears.” The ears reference definitely points to Dumbo.
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Details Released for World of Color – One Including Previews of the New Song, Grogu, and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Portals
Disney has shared more details and a sneak peek of “World of Color – One,” a new nighttime spectacular coming to Disney California Adventure. It, alongside “Wondrous Journeys” at Disneyland Park, will debut on January 27 as part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration.
PHOTOS: All Four Themed ‘Scrap Metal’ Collections for Savi’s Handbuilt Lightsabers Replaced at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland
Bright suns! As previously announced at Star Wars Celebration last year, the four themed “scrap metal” collections at Savi’s Handbuilt Lightsabers have been updated with all new parts, with the old options now retired. So we headed down to Savi’s ourselves to take a look at these new pieces!
