KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County sets up sandbag locations for residents
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County has set up a number of locations for residents to get sandbags ahead of a second round of winter storms. · Mound House Fire Station – 56 Red Rock Rd., Mound House, NV 89706. · Silver City Community Center - 385...
Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way.
With more storms on the way, about 71,000 Nevada residents are recovering from power outages over New Year’s weekend caused by wet and heavy snow in Reno, Sparks and Carson City. The post Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way. appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno removing downed trees
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This morning near Wingfield Park a crew from the Carson Truckee Water Conservancy District was tasked with removing a Red Willow from the Truckee River. The recent storm was too much for the 50 plus year old tree. It had fallen into the Truckee with some ground beneath it. The wall behind the tree not impacted, but removing the tree was necessary.
KOLO TV Reno
Additional warming center opens in Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - An additional warming center in Carson City has opened Tuesday as the region continues to deal with major storms. It will be located at the Carson City Fire Station 51 located at 777 S. Stewart St., Carson City, NV 89701 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
Fox5 KVVU
‘It’s a pretty scary situation’: Many Nevadans still without power as second storm approaches
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wet, heavy snow still blankets western Nevada. While many are prepping for the next storm, some are still suffering the consequences of the first. “We had a tree branch come down and it landed right on our power line and it’s about a 12 foot branch,” said Steve Scriver, an NV Energy customer near Washoe Lake.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Parking not so Heavenly: ‘Perfect storm’ creates gridlock in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An unfortunate domino effect closed three quarters of Heavenly Mountain Resort’s lodges on Monday and wreaked havoc on traffic through town, all the way to Stateline from Ski Run as well as Pioneer Trail into Meyers. Three power lines and a pole were,...
KOLO TV Reno
Memorial Service Planned for Evelynn Mount
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The family of Evelyn Mount has announced plans for her memorial service. It will be held on Friday, January 27th, starting at 11:00 a.m., at Grace Church. Mount passed away on December 23. She’s known for her yearly food drives, run out of her northeast Reno home. For more than four decades, she fed the hungry through her food bank. In 2009, the city of Reno renamed a former YMCA facility the Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center in her honor. By the time she retired in 2018, the Evelyn Mount Community Outreach Program fed tens of thousand of people.
Winter storm pummels Lake Tahoe with wind and snow, travel warnings issued
Multiple avalanche warnings have been issued.
KOLO TV Reno
REMSA prepared to respond through the snow
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Shoveling snow just happens after storms here in Northern Nevada. An average snow shovel holds 5.7 pounds of snow. Sierra Cement--that which has been falling locally weighs more. An hour’s worth of work could certainly put a strain on the heart. A call for help...
Record-Courier
Douglas closes Tahoe schools due to storm
Students at Whittell High and Zephyr Cove Elementary schools got another snow day after a snowstorm arrived at Lake Tahoe on Thursday morning. It will be the third day in a row schools have been closed at the lake due to weather. Douglas County schools in East Fork Township were...
KOLO TV Reno
City manager nominates Stockton deputy chief as next Reno police chief
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Reno City Manager Doug Thornley nominated Stockton Deputy Chief Kathyrn Nance to be Reno’s next chief of police. The Reno City Council is scheduled to pick the city’s next police chief at its Wednesday meeting. The two finalists to replace Jason Soto as chief are...
KOLO TV Reno
Tribal members, others protest Nevada lithium mine
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The battle over a proposed lithium mine at Thacker Pass near the Oregon border came to Reno Thursday outside the federal courthouse. It’s a battle that pits *environmentalists* against “environmentalists” and - cultural and historic values... against national goals. Thacker Pass sits in a...
KCRA.com
Jackknifed big rig on I-80 delays traffic for Sierra travelers
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Sleet and snow fell at the Nevada County border traveling east on Interstate 80 early afternoon Thursday. Soon, the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, called for chain controls while the conditions worsened in higher elevations. Rebecca Caladiao of Sacramento was trying to get back home...
NV Energy continues efforts to restore power after winter storm in Northern Nevada; some customers could be waiting till Tuesday
Roughly 30,000 customers remained without power Sunday afternoon, mostly in Washoe County, after a winter storm struck portions of Northern Nevada on New Year's Eve, the state's electric utility said.
2news.com
Long Term Forecast Keeps Storm Gate Open
Unlike last year, January is usually Reno’s wettest month of the year. The storm gate is still open and looks to stay that way at least for the next couple of weeks. There will be brief breaks every now and then, but more stormy days than dry days overall. Not only do we have storms lined up, but atmospheric rivers. An atmospheric river is a plume of moisture coming up from the Pacific that rides along the jet stream. Atmospheric rivers are good in that they can really help us get out of a drought, but they can also lead to flooding if the timing is right. Since they come up near the Hawaiian Islands, they are usually associated with warmer temperatures as well. This can lead to melting our snowpack and increasing the flood risk. Warm air can hold more moisture than cold air.
Record-Courier
Tonopah low dropped as much snow in the East Valley as Kingsbury Grade
A spot near East Valley Road in Gardnerville recorded almost as much snow as fell on Daggett Summit from a surprise New Year’s Eve snowstorm. The location received 30 inches of snow, according to snow totals compiled by the National Weather Service, topping results for the greater Reno-Carson City-Minden area.
2news.com
NV Energy Discusses Mass Power Outage In Northern Nevada
Some NV Energy customers could be without power for days. A new warming shelter will open tomorrow, January 3, in Carson City. Over 70,000 customers were without power Sunday into Monday.
mynews4.com
Casinos offering discounted rooms to northern Nevadans without power
Thousands of Nevadans have been stuck without power for more than a day after a huge winter storm. Several hotels in the Reno-Sparks area are offering discounts to those still without power. Peppermill Resort Spa Casino. Rates will be $45 for north and west wing rooms, $65 for tower rooms...
WPFO
Heavy, wet snow causes power outages in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A massive winter storm caused thousands of power outages across Nevada. More than 7,500 NV Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told KRNV they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point,...
2news.com
Free Radon Test Kits for Nevada Residents through February
January is National Radon Action Month, and University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February, so that homeowners can identify whether their homes have high levels of the cancer-causing gas and can take steps to mitigate risks.
