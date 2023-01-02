Unlike last year, January is usually Reno’s wettest month of the year. The storm gate is still open and looks to stay that way at least for the next couple of weeks. There will be brief breaks every now and then, but more stormy days than dry days overall. Not only do we have storms lined up, but atmospheric rivers. An atmospheric river is a plume of moisture coming up from the Pacific that rides along the jet stream. Atmospheric rivers are good in that they can really help us get out of a drought, but they can also lead to flooding if the timing is right. Since they come up near the Hawaiian Islands, they are usually associated with warmer temperatures as well. This can lead to melting our snowpack and increasing the flood risk. Warm air can hold more moisture than cold air.

RENO, NV ・ 23 HOURS AGO