DERBY — The Derby CT Cultural Commission is seeking members and volunteers to work various traditional events held throughout the year; and to uplift the Arts and with emphasis to World Diversity to the Derby Community. The Appointments are for three years. The basic requirements are that you donate time for the last Monday of the month meeting and of course project time. Volunteering requirements are for a particular holiday event of your choice and to take on a long-term project. Do you enjoy synergy; the arts; community with like-minded people? JOIN US!

DERBY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO