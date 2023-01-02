ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, CT

hamlethub.com

Monroe's Carl Anthony Trattoria to Relocate After 25 Years

Monroe, CT: In 1998, Carl Anthony Trattoria introduced its brand of hospitality to the charming town of Monroe, CT. Chef/Owner Sam Devellis took what was once a neighborhood pizza joint and created a modern, Italian-infused restaurant and gathering place that would quickly take the town by storm. The restaurant’s vibrant design aesthetic, lively bar scene, and innovative Italian menu solidified Carl Anthony Trattoria’s standing within a then, up and coming, Fairfield County dining scene. Soon to follow was Carl Anthony Restaurant Group which included Gioves Pizza Kitchen, Carl Anthony Catering, Carl Anthony Pizza Truck, and Bill’s Drive-in, elevating the brand’s presence throughout the region and among hungry food enthusiasts.
MONROE, CT
hamlethub.com

Fairfield Residents Unite to Fight Big Box Dog Hotel

Fairfield, CT - An application has been filed to change Fairfield's zoning regulations to allow dog daycare facilities and overnight kenneling to abut residential districts; a concept currently prohibited throughout town, according to a grassroots group calling itself The Alliance to Preserve Peaceful Fairfield Neighborhoods. If this proposed amendment is...
FAIRFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

CALL FOR DERBY CULTURAL COMMISSION MEMBERS/ VOLUNTEERS AND SPECIAL THANKS TO THE COMMUNITY FOR A SUCCESSFUL 2022!

DERBY — The Derby CT Cultural Commission is seeking members and volunteers to work various traditional events held throughout the year; and to uplift the Arts and with emphasis to World Diversity to the Derby Community. The Appointments are for three years. The basic requirements are that you donate time for the last Monday of the month meeting and of course project time. Volunteering requirements are for a particular holiday event of your choice and to take on a long-term project. Do you enjoy synergy; the arts; community with like-minded people? JOIN US!
DERBY, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

6 Restaurants for the BEST Pizza in Vernon, CT in 2023

Are you looking for some amazing pizza in Vernon, CT? If so, then you have come to the right place. Connecticut does pizza right – and Vernon has some great pizza restaurants to choose from. Whether you’re trying to dazzle your guest or treat your family to a special...
VERNON, CT
New Haven Independent

Teddy Bear Treehouse Learning Center Is Hiring

SEYMOUR — Teddy Bear Treehouse Learning Center in Seymour has full and part time positions available working with children from 6 weeks to 3 years old. Open positions include Toddler Teachers, Assistant Teachers and a Lead Teacher. Experience or a Degree is required. Candidates must be reliable, enthusiastic and...
SEYMOUR, CT
Florence Carmela

The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut

In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Julia's Bakery In Orange Shutters After Decades In Business

A longtime Connecticut bakery known for its fresh pastries and cakes made from scratch has permanently closed. Julia's Bakery, located in the New Haven County town of Orange, officially closed on New Year's Day. Owner Jeff Chandler announced plans for the closure on Friday, Dec. 2. "This journey now ending...
ORANGE, CT
hotelnewsresource.com

Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area Opens in New Haven, Connecticut

Cambria Hotels, a brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continues its expansion throughout New England with the grand opening of its newest hotel in Connecticut: the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. o commemorate the grand opening of New Haven's latest hotel, which officially opened in September,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Burgers are back on Broadway at the Broadway Kitchen in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — For 37 years, 51 Broadway was an address where locals and Yale students alike could count on getting a tasty hamburger or salad all day long — and after a five-year detour as a fresh Mexican restaurant, what once was the Educated Burgher is back as a burger joint.
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Middlebury Residents Push Back on Proposed Distribution Center

MIDDLEBURY — In a packed, often-heated public hearing at Thursday night’s Planning and Zoning meeting, residents lined up to express their disapproval of a proposed zoning change that would allow distribution centers in the town’s light industrial zones. The applicant for the zoning change, Stacey J. Drubner,...
MIDDLEBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

Word On The Street: Callaghan Suits Up

Brent Callaghan took time out before action resumed, ready to race up and down the stairs to move three teammates closer to the goal line. Three ​“clients,” to be specific. Callaghan, 33, was representing two accused intoxicated drivers and a man arrested in connection with a verbal...
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

After Oldest House is Demolished, Norwalk Officials Debate Demolition Delay, Affordable Housing and Energy Conservation Goals

NORWALK – After the demolition of a 1677 home, local officials reconsidered city regulations and the balance between historic preservation, affordable housing and energy conservation goals. At its November meeting, members of the city Ordinance Committee discussed the demolition of the Thomas Hyatt House at 21 Willow Street, which...
NORWALK, CT
westportjournal.com

Marooned motorboat hauled away: State Police seek owner

WESTPORT — The motorboat illegally dumped in the median of Interstate 95 Exit 17 southbound has been hauled away. The State Police removed the 21-foot Sea Ray 200 on Thursday morning, after an inquiry from the Westport Journal. “Troop G responded and had the boat removed from the roadside...
WESTPORT, CT

