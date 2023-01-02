ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Week 18 Rankings: Running Backs

After a sluggish game last week, Dalvin Cook looks to right the ship against the Bears in Week 18. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
Week 18 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings

Christian Kirk gets a Week 18 bump thanks to a favorable matchup on tap against the Titans. I only noted three wide receivers in the first run-through of the projections in Week 18. I expect two of the three options to sit out this week. , Arizona Cardinals. A knee...
Week 18 Rankings: Tight Ends

Jalen Hurts's return should open things up for the Eagles offense and Dallas Goedert. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
Harbaugh Expects to Stay at Michigan After Reported Panthers Talk

He reportedly liked Carolina’s roster and loved the opportunity, though. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh appeared to shoot down the idea that he is leaving the program for a return to the NFL this offseason. Will Kunkel of Charlotte Sports Live reported Tuesday that Harbaugh spoke to Panthers owner David...
Report: Dolphins Signing Veteran QB Glennon

Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are dealing with injuries ahead of a must-win game. At 8–8, the Dolphins remain in the playoff hunt, but need a win on Sunday against the Jets and a Patriots loss to the Bills to sneak into the field. That is made even more complicated by an injury-riddled quarterback room in Miami.
President Biden Discusses Whether NFL Is Too Dangerous

This is not the first time the White House has weighed in on violence in football. As the nation grapples with Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s devastating injury and episode of cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s Monday Night Football game against the Bengals, President Joe Biden weighed in on the situation.
Locker Room: Allen Lazard joins the show

(WFRV) – In a must-win game, the Packers played at their best defeating the Minnesota Vikings 41-17 at Lambeau Field. Now, a Sunday night matchup with the Lions looms large in week 18 as it decides Green Bay’s playoff fate. Allen Lazard joined ‘Locker Room’ to talk about...
Sharpe Returns to ‘Undisputed,’ Argues Over Bayless Tweet

‘Undisputed’ got off to a heated, awkward start on Wednesday after Sharpe’s return from his unannounced Tuesday absence. NFL great Shannon Sharpe was absent from his daily FS1 show Undisputed on Tuesday, the morning after the frightening medical situation with Bills safety Damar Hamlin unfolded and caused the postponement of Buffalo’s AFC tilt with the Bengals in Cincinnati. Sharpe’s absence was also notable, as it came after his co-host Skip Bayless caught significant heat for a questionable tweet in which he asked how the league would figure out rescheduling the game as the Hamlin situation unfolded.
Pat McAfee Apologizes for Ripping Lions Over His Interview Access

View the original article to see embedded media. Former NFL punter-turned-media personality Pat McAfee has cultivated an immense following for himself with his colorful and brash on-air persona. But after launching an angry tirade toward the Lions after being told head coach Dan Campbell would not be able to appear on his Pat McAfee Show this week, McAfee has struck a different tone in offering an apology.
