UIC Flames (9-7, 1-4 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (12-4, 5-0 MVC) BOTTOM LINE: UIC takes on the Indiana State Sycamores after Jace Carter scored 21 points in UIC's 77-71 loss to the Belmont Bruins. The Sycamores have gone 6-1 at home. Indiana State leads the MVC averaging 80.9 points...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO