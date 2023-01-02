ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Jets defense had no answers when it mattered most

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

SEATTLE — It took all of one play from scrimmage for the Jets’ defense to break on Sunday.

Vaunted all year, ranked top five in the league in yardage and points coming into a win-or-out game against the Seahawks and there was Kenneth Walker, bursting through a hole and running for 60 yards. That opening blow was followed by an uppercut two plays later when tight end Colby Parkinson caught an uncontested ball in the end zone. And in an eventual 23-6 loss to the Seahawks that eliminated the Jets from the playoffs, the defense didn’t get off the mat until it was far, far too late.

“It wasn’t necessarily shocking,” coach Robert Saleh said. “It was disappointing, because these are things we do in our sleep. Base fundamental football.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27GJmD_0k0dRhjB00
Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III cruised past the Jets’ defense on Sunday.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Jets settled down after the first three drives, but that ended up being three drives too late. Forty-five seconds into the second quarter, they trailed 17-3 and giving up six points the rest of the way meant nothing.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HiGKa_0k0dRhjB00
Jets eliminated from playoffs as Mike White falters in ugly loss to Seahawks

Seattle’s band of heroes was an unlikely crew. Parkinson, a fourth-round pick, had scored just one touchdown all year before catching the opener. Tyler Mabry, elevated from the practice squad for this game, catching another easy touchdown as covering tight ends in the red zone proved too much for the Jets. Geno Smith — left for dead by the franchise all the way back in 2017 — taking a flamethrower to a season that once looked so promising.

Smith, who just might get the 8-8 Seahawks to the playoffs, finished with 182 yards on 18 of 29 passing with two touchdowns.

Walker, who the Jets had no answer for until too late, had crossed the 100-yard threshold by the nine-minute mark of the third quarter and finished with 133. The 60-yard run to start the game was nothing less than a gut punch.

“It’s a fight,” D.J. Reed said. “They punched us in the mouth first.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2dr5_0k0dRhjB00
Tyler Mabry #85 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a touchdown against New York Jets during the second quarter on Sunday.
Getty Images

For the first half, at least, the Seahawks made it look easy, as if they were playing last year’s Jets, who finished dead last in the NFL on defense in yardage and points alike. These Jets looked different, and for so much of this season, they were. But in the end?

The defense that made a name for itself by beating Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen earlier in the year couldn’t do enough against a cast of players whose biggest name, DK Metcalf, finished with just one reception for 3 yards. The group that led the Jets to 7-4 with a virtual lock on a playoff spot ended up partially responsible for the final, unceremonious collapse.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Tee Higgins went ‘above and beyond’ with Damar Hamlin’s family after terrifying collapse

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has been a beacon of support for Damar Hamlin’s family as the Bills safety remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during “Monday Night Football” in Cincinnati. “Tee Higgins has reached out multiple times,” Jordan Rooney — a friend and marketing representative for Hamlin who’s been speaking on behalf of the family — told WLWT’s Meredith Stutz. “He’s went above and beyond to show that he’s supportive. He has shown that he’s a great human being.” Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday after he stood...
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Emily Ratajkowski: ‘Sorry but … f–k the NFL’

Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t appear to be a fan of the NFL. On Wednesday, the model took to Twitter, writing, “Sorry but…f–k the NFL.” It’s unclear what prompted Ratajkowski’s tweet, as she did not provide further context. Her message, though, came at a difficult time in the sport following the tragedy with Bills safety Damar Hamlin during “Monday Night Football.” The 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati after standing up following a tackle on Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. CPR was administered by medical personnel and his heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transferred to the University...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

When Bills’ Dion Dawkins knew something was ‘really, really wrong’ with Damar Hamlin

In what is believed to be the first public comments on Damar Hamlin by a Bills teammate, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins appeared on CNN and relived the horrifying moment the safety collapsed on the field in cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the team’s game against the Bengals on Monday night. Speaking to Wolf Blitzer, Dawkins recalled the moment he knew something was wrong with Hamlin, who took a big hit while tackling Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins, collapsed and had to have CPR performed on him for several minutes in a frightening scene that ended with the game being postponed. “You...
New York Post

Josh Allen: Damar Hamlin, father want Bills to ‘charge forward’

Damar Hamlin and his father want the Bills to “charge forward.” That’s according to Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who along with head coach Sean McDermott spoke to reporters on Thursday, after learning the good news that safety Damar Hamlin had awoken, had improving physical condition and appeared to be “neurologically intact.” Allen relayed some of the content of the team’s phone call with Hamlin’s father, Mario, that took place on Wednesday. “Mario [was] talking to the team, and the things he told to us — he demanded us — you can’t not honor his request to go out there and charge forward...
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

Matt Barnes: I had to stop NBA player and coach who wanted to ‘f–k up’ Skip Bayless

Matt Barnes claims he’s saved Skip Bayless from getting his a– whooped – twice. Barnes, the former NBA player who currently serves as an ESPN analyst and host of the “All The Smoke” podcast, took to his Instagram earlier this week with a video responding to Bayless for his controversial tweet about the Bengals-Bills game being postponed. The video now appears to have been deleted. In his video, Barnes said Bayless’ tweet was “blatant disrespect” to Hamlin, who remains hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Barnes then claimed that an NBA player and a coach wanted “f–k Skip up” at...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, pens raw message after Damar Hamlin collapse: ‘It’s ok to not be ok’

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, penned an emotional message Tuesday following Monday’s horrifying incident involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin. In a raw Instagram post, Kelly expressed that “it’s ok to not be ok,” and that she continues to ask herself “the tough questions” after Hamlin, a second-year defender, suffered cardiac arrest in a “Monday Night Football” game against the Bengals. Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during “Monday Night Football” against the Bengals. Follow the New York Post’s live coverage for the latest news and updates on his condition. “To all the women who have significant others...
New York Post

Damar Hamlin’s remarkable recovery saved the NFL from rushing back

If Tuesday was a time for prayer and Thursday was a time for relief, Wednesday was a time for discomfort. On the second full day that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin fought for his life in recovery from a cardiac arrest suffered when he collapsed on the field and lost his pulse after making a tackle against the Bengals on “Monday Night Football, news across the NFL essentially trickled out on social media like this … Hamlin remains in critical condition … and can you believe how many non-playoff teams are starting second- or third-string quarterbacks in Sunday’s games? Hamlin’s reliance on...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Damar Hamlin resuscitated twice, says uncle, but ventilator usage down a ‘good sign’

The entire country joined the NFL in awaiting scarce updates Tuesday on the condition of severely injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin.  About 16 hours after he suffered cardiac arrest when he collapsed on the field after making a tackle and momentarily getting to his feet, Hamlin remained in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to a statement from the Bills. Fans of both teams gathered outside the hospital overnight, and fans in Buffalo held a prayer vigil outside the Bills’ home stadium.  Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin’s uncle, told a CNN reporter on-site Tuesday night...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Fantasy football 2022 year in review: The biggest busts at each position

Make no mistake, Najee Harris did not live up to his anticipated fantasy football production this season. And he certainly didn’t deliver first-round value despite his top-eight average draft position.  But at least he played every game, right? And he performed OK, even if it wasn’t RB1 standards? Well, that kind of made it worse. He was always available, so fantasy managers were always inclined to use him. So he dragged down your team all season.  When you take a player that high, you are expecting excellence, not pedestrian numbers — just two top-10 weeks all season. But it can get worse.  The...
New York Post

2022-23 fantasy football year in review: Injuries piled up again

As the 2022 NFL regular season and fantasy football leagues crown their champions, the cries of championships lost due to injury get even louder. Fantasy analysts will always tell you that injuries happen and you just have to roll with the punches, but this season has seemingly hit us harder than ever before. From the start of the season to the bitter end of Week 17, injuries piled up this year like no other before. And to add insult to injury, they just kept getting worse and worse.  When running back Javonte Williams tore his ACL in Week 4, our hearts...
New York Post

Bills broadcaster John Murphy suffered stroke before Monday night game

The Bills’ harrowing week was even worse than most realized. In addition to the cardiac arrest of safety Damar Hamlin, the franchise has announced that radio broadcaster John Murphy is recovering from a stroke. “John Murphy suffered a stroke last weekend,” the Bills tweeted. “He is recovering at home with his family and making progress every day. John and the Murphy family are grateful for the excellent care by the staff and doctors at Buffalo General Medical Center. We appreciate everyone’s support.” Murphy’s stroke happened prior to Monday night’s game. A Bills spokesperson told the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle at the time that...
New York Post

Mike White out for Jets finale in final quarterback twist of season

The Jets are ending their unpredictable season the same way they started it: with Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback. Mike White has been ruled out of Sunday’s season finale against the Dolphins because of a rib injury, The Post’s Brian Costello reported, meaning Flacco will get the start with Zach Wilson backing him up. The Jets were eliminated from playoff contention with last week’s loss to the Seahawks. White had returned last weekend against the Seahawks after breaking multiple ribs on Dec. 11 against the Bills but did not appear to be at full strength. Then he was only a limited participant at Thursday’s practice, signaling something may be amiss. Now, Flacco will get his fourth start of the season on Sunday instead of Wilson, who has struggled when healthy and had been inactive last weekend.
New York Post

Lightning vs. Jets prediction: Tampa Bay will execute on Friday

Nobody expected things to go this swimmingly for the Winnipeg Jets coming into the 2022-23 NHL season. Coming off a tumultuous and disappointing season, most folks had the Jets pegged as an outsider in the Central Division behind the likes of Colorado, Dallas, Minnesota, and St. Louis.  In fact, many wondered if the best path forward for Winnipeg was to tear it down and trade veteran players like Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele, and Pierre-Luc Dubois. A quick start from Winnipeg put all that talk to bed, and the Jets haven’t really looked back. They are just three points behind Dallas for first...
New York Post

NBC swipes ESPN’s Todd Blackledge to team with Noah Eagle for new Big Ten coverage

NBC Sports’ new Big Ten prime-time broadcast team is going to have an old-school and new-school look, The Post has learned. NBC has swiped Todd Blackledge from ESPN for its forthcoming Saturday college football package and will team him with 26-year-old play-by-player Noah Eagle, according to sources. NBC declined to comment. For Blackledge, 61, this will be his third network after runs at CBS and ESPN. He is expected to call the national championship on ESPN Radio Monday, which will be his final assignment with the network. He is considered ESPN’s No. 2 college football game analyst behind Kirk Herbstreit. Eagle, the son of...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
147K+
Followers
71K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy