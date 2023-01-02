ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Officials: Bodies of 2 missing ice fishermen recovered from reservoir

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The bodies of two ice fishermen who went missing this weekend have been recovered from Split Rock Reservoir in Morris County.

Authorities say the two men – a 76-year-old from Passaic and a 64-year-old from Clifton – were reported missing Saturday morning.

When police arrived at the area the men were last seen, they only found personal belongings on the shore.

Recovery teams found one of the bodies Saturday afternoon and the second body Sunday afternoon.

The names of the men have not been released.

