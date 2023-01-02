Mineola firefighters battle large fuel truck fire

MINEOLA, N.Y. — A pet dog was severely injured when a car thief tried to throw it from the vehicle’s window. The Nassau County Police Department said in a news release that a 60-year-old woman was pumping gas Monday in Mineola when an unknown man got into her white 2020 Range Rover and stole it. Police said that inside the vehicle was a handbag containing the victim’s 1-year-old Cavachon Bichon dog.

