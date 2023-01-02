Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Mission Health's first clinic in Rutherford County now open to public
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, Mission Health announced the opening of its first practice in Rutherford County, called Mission Health Center - Rutherford. The new multispecialty clinic is located in Forest City. The location will offer community members closer proximity to specialists, beginning with...
WLOS.com
Some Western North Carolina hospitals are at or near capacity
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Area hospitals and emergency care services are experiencing the effects of a holiday period that began with extreme temperatures and ended with a water outage. The events caused a ripple effect of patients seeking emergency room care. “Our hospital was full this morning when I...
WLOS.com
$5K reward: Horse named 'Sweet Tea' shot, killed in Buncombe County animal cruelty case
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Buncombe County after a horse was found shot and killed on a farm near Alexander, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. Anita and Ted Mack’s farm family is now one member down. “Sweet Tea...
WLOS.com
New owners of Hendersonville staple McFarlan Bakery take reins, promise to keep tradition
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A staple along Main Street in Hendersonville is now under new ownership. The longtime owners of McFarlan Bakery recently retired after almost 30 years. Just before Christmas, they sold the business to Clint DeWitt and his wife, Meghan. DeWitt has spent the past few years...
WLOS.com
Thanks to Teachers: Ellen Lafferty
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Teaching fifth grade at IC Imagine Charter School is Ellen Lafferty’s second career. At least one parent of her students thinks she’s doing a first-rate job. As Ms. Lafferty teaches her students the meaning of different words from the book "The Phantom Tollbooth,"...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The water crisis in the Asheville water system is winding down. The city says service has been restored to the western areas in Enka-Candler and west Buncombe. The boil water advisory for those areas was also lifted and water distribution efforts have ended. For the time being,...
Silver alert issued for missing 82-year-old Avery County man
AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 82-year-old Avery County man who could be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s, officials said. Douglas Eugene Styles was last seen on Black Bear Trail in Linville. He could be going to Watauga or Buncombe counties. He...
WLOS.com
Technical difficulties - please stand by: NEXRAD radar closest to WNC down for repairs
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The National Weather Service WSR-88D Doppler radar (NEXRAD) in Greer, South Carolina, which is operated by the weather forecast office in Greenville-Spartanburg, is out of service for the next few weeks. The radar failed on New Year's Eve -- Dec. 31, 2022 -- and a...
WLOS.com
Water woes: Residents in the Candler area play the waiting game for service to be restored
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — City of Asheville leaders estimated residents in the western portion of Buncombe County could be without water for an additional 24-48 hours as crews work to restore water. “While we acknowledge there is room for improvement, I also want to note that I have full...
Upstate hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
One Upstate hospital welcomed the first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County to suspend water distribution operation Wednesday evening
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County announced Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, that the county's water distribution operations at two fire stations would be suspended the same day at 5 p.m. The county's announcement comes after the city of Asheville announced earlier in the day that all Boil Water Advisories...
WLOS.com
Tackling Brevard homeless camps: Balancing empathy and consequences
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The conversation about homelessness in Brevard continued Wednesday night, when the Public Safety Committee held a special meeting to discuss a proposed ban on camping within city limits. The city council had sent the committee back to the drawing board because members believed the first...
WYFF4.com
Man fell through ceiling, jumped through window at South Carolina shopping center
SENECA, S.C. — A South Carolina man was arrested for creating a disturbance at a shopping center after authorities say he climbed through a ceiling, jumped through a window and was seen hanging by a light fixture, according to the sheriff's office. (Video above shows the scene at the...
Soldier flown back to the Upstate to be buried after tragic death
A young soldier from the Upstate, 21-year-old River Bowling, lost his life while serving in the National Guard.
WYFF4.com
Baby elk dies after being shot by arrow in North Carolina; $6K reward being offered, organizations say
CHEROKEE, N.C. — A $6,000 reward is being offered after an elk calf was shot by an arrow and died in Cherokee, North Carolina. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Natural Resources Department says the animal was shot on Dec. 18 at Tsali Manor on Echota Church Road. The...
Morganton man killed in head-on crash in Burke County, troopers say
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Morganton man was killed in a head-on crash on a highway in Burke County Wednesday evening, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 4 on US 70 near Brandon Road. A Volkswagen car was traveling west on […]
WBTV
Salisbury woman charged with murder of husband at motel in Maggie Valley
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman from Salisbury has been charged in a homicide in Maggie Valley, according to police. Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, is in custody at the Haywood County Detention Center without bond. According to the report, Maggie Valley police responded to a disturbance call on New Year’s...
FOX Carolina
5 injured, including children following crash in Marion
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department are reminding residents to wear seatbelts after a crash that left a child in critical condition and injured four others on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to police, a 16-year-old was driving a 2014 Ford truck attempting to make a left turn...
onekindesign.com
See this inspiring North Carolina mountain home created for aging in place
This stunning modern mountain home was designed for aging in place by Living Stone Design + Build, located in a secluded, thickly-wooded neighborhood in Asheville, North Carolina. Encompassing 4,190 square feet of living space, this residence boasts five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Throughout this home you will find plenty of...
WLOS.com
$6,000 reward: Elk calf killed with arrow in Cherokee, poaching investigation underway
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Six thousand dollars in reward money is up for grabs for information leading to an arrest in an elk poaching investigation out of Cherokee. On Sunday, Dec. 18, an elk calf was found dead on the property of Tsali Manor Senior Center. The calf was shot with an arrow, per a statement from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ (EBCI) Natural Resources Office.
