Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Mission Health's first clinic in Rutherford County now open to public

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, Mission Health announced the opening of its first practice in Rutherford County, called Mission Health Center - Rutherford. The new multispecialty clinic is located in Forest City. The location will offer community members closer proximity to specialists, beginning with...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Some Western North Carolina hospitals are at or near capacity

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Area hospitals and emergency care services are experiencing the effects of a holiday period that began with extreme temperatures and ended with a water outage. The events caused a ripple effect of patients seeking emergency room care. “Our hospital was full this morning when I...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Thanks to Teachers: Ellen Lafferty

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Teaching fifth grade at IC Imagine Charter School is Ellen Lafferty’s second career. At least one parent of her students thinks she’s doing a first-rate job. As Ms. Lafferty teaches her students the meaning of different words from the book "The Phantom Tollbooth,"...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The water crisis in the Asheville water system is winding down. The city says service has been restored to the western areas in Enka-Candler and west Buncombe. The boil water advisory for those areas was also lifted and water distribution efforts have ended. For the time being,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Tackling Brevard homeless camps: Balancing empathy and consequences

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The conversation about homelessness in Brevard continued Wednesday night, when the Public Safety Committee held a special meeting to discuss a proposed ban on camping within city limits. The city council had sent the committee back to the drawing board because members believed the first...
BREVARD, NC
FOX Carolina

5 injured, including children following crash in Marion

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department are reminding residents to wear seatbelts after a crash that left a child in critical condition and injured four others on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to police, a 16-year-old was driving a 2014 Ford truck attempting to make a left turn...
MARION, NC
onekindesign.com

See this inspiring North Carolina mountain home created for aging in place

This stunning modern mountain home was designed for aging in place by Living Stone Design + Build, located in a secluded, thickly-wooded neighborhood in Asheville, North Carolina. Encompassing 4,190 square feet of living space, this residence boasts five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Throughout this home you will find plenty of...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

$6,000 reward: Elk calf killed with arrow in Cherokee, poaching investigation underway

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Six thousand dollars in reward money is up for grabs for information leading to an arrest in an elk poaching investigation out of Cherokee. On Sunday, Dec. 18, an elk calf was found dead on the property of Tsali Manor Senior Center. The calf was shot with an arrow, per a statement from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ (EBCI) Natural Resources Office.
CHEROKEE, NC

