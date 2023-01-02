Read full article on original website
Related
etxview.com
Sporadic damage caused by tornado-warned storm in Tallapoosa County
A tornado-warned storm around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning has caused some damage in the area of Horseshoe Bend National Park. According to Jason Moran, director of Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency, multiple trees are down across Highway 49 North going toward Horseshoe Bend National Park. "Pay attention to road crews...
wtvy.com
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
alabamanews.net
Elmore County Cleans Up Damage after EF-2 Tornado
Many parts of Elmore County had some form of damage from the EF-2 Tornado Tuesday night, with the worst of it being in the Titus Community. Evidence of the violent storm can be seen all around the Titus area after the tornado crossed over Lake Jordan. The main areas hit were on Island Road, Holiday Shores, and Circle Lane.
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS & RAW VIDEO: Storm Damage, Power Outages Reported in East Montgomery
Alabama News Network is getting reports of storm damage and power outages in East Montgomery Wednesday morning. The photos we have so far are from the Taylor Road area. The Montgomery Co. Emergency Management Agency says there is damage to a few vehicles in the Halcyon Boulevard area. Montgomery Co....
alabamanews.net
Cleanup Continues from EF-1 Tornado in East Montgomery
Cleanup continues from a EF 1 tornado that hit parts of east Montgomery at around 3:15 Wednesday morning. Around 50 homes and businesses were damaged in the storms. The storm flipped cars, damaged roofs, toppled trees and created power outages in an area that includes parts of Taylor Road, Halcyon Boulevard and near AUM.
Why was there no siren before a tornado struck a Montgomery neighborhood?
An EF-1 tornado that struck a Montgomery neighborhood early Wednesday formed and touched down too quickly for the National Weather Service to issue a warning, an official with the NWS said. That’s contrary to a statement made by Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed during a press conference about the storm Wednesday,...
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County residents counted safe after storms
Lowndes County residents were counted safe Wednesday morning after storms passed through late Tuesday evening, causing damages in Autauga, Elmore, Chilton, Montgomery, and Perry counties. According to Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph, officials received no reports of damages. “We didn’t sustain damage,” Rudolph said. “We watched conditions...
wvasfm.org
Severe weather in Central and South Alabama
Survey teams from the National Weather Service are working in areas across central and south Alabama following Tuesday’s severe weather. Montgomery Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton confirmed parts of the city were damaged by a possible tornado. Damage has been reported in the Gloucester Mews, Halcyon Boulevard Eastwood...
WSFA
Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
wdhn.com
Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms
ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
WSFA
Family thankful to be alive after Montgomery tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From monster machinery to simple rakes and gloves, crews could be seen picking up the mess in Montgomery’s Halcyon neighborhood Thursday. One home’s roof was swept away, and neighbors said a red truck out front was blown off the street. “Before this thing happened,...
Alabama storm damage photos: Boats sink, trees slam into houses amid severe weather
Severe weather blanketed Alabama on Tuesday, reportedly causing boats to sink on Lake Jordan, a barn to be flattened in north Alabama and trees to be uprooted in the southwest part of the state. Central Alabama bore the brunt of the storm, which produced several possible tornadoes. In Slapout, in...
elmoreautauganews.com
EMA Official asks people to Stay Off Roadways tonight; Sightseers causing Big problems in Hardest Hit areas
Elmore County – Sightseers are causing problems for utility workers and first responders in the hardest hit portions of Elmore County. EMA Director Keith Barnett said it is causing real issues, and he asks everyone who is not a first responder, or utility workers to stay off the roadways for the rest of the night.
Alabama has 2 of the nation’s hottest lake front real estate markets
Two of the hottest lake front real estate markets in the country can be found in Alabama. That’s according to Hoover-based Lake Homes Realty, the country’s largest lake real estate brokerage, which has released its 2023 “Hot Lakes” Top Ten list. Lake Martin was fifth, while...
Two tornadoes confirmed so far from Alabama storms
At least two tornadoes touched down in Alabama during 2023′s first round of severe weather. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has sent storm survey teams out to look at damage today, and the teams have found two tornado tracks so far. Both have been given preliminary ratings -- one was an EF-2 and the other an EF-1.
elmoreautauganews.com
Alan Wayne Bone, 73, Booked into Autauga County Metro Jail for Arson after fire destroys home on Martin Drive Thursday
A Prattville man is charged with Arson after a trailer was destroyed on Martin Drive in Autauga County Thursday evening. Alan Wayne Bone, 73, was booked into the Autauga Metro Jail Thursday night where he remains under $60,000 bond. The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. We are...
wvtm13.com
Alabama gas prices back on the rise after weeks of declining
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After weeks with declining gas prices, drivers throughout Alabama are experiencing yet another financial pinch at the pump. AAA reports the current state average is at $3.06 for a gallon of regular gas, up $0.17 compared to a week ago at $2.89. For the first time...
WSFA
EMA confirms damage from possible east Montgomery tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several homes and businesses in Montgomery were damaged by a possible tornado early Wednesday morning. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, the damage was concentrated in the following areas:. Gloucester Mews. Eastwood Glen. Berryhill. Halcyon Blvd. Mayor Steven Reed says the city is working to...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Alabama
Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in Alabama.
sylacauganews.com
Pinhoti Trail hiker last seen in Sylacauga reported missing
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A man planning to hike the Pinhoti and Appalachian Trails has gone missing, and the Sylacauga Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find him. Joshua Bryan Phillips, 41, was last seen in the Sylacauga area on Dec. 15. Phillips is a white...
Comments / 2