Dadeville, AL

etxview.com

Sporadic damage caused by tornado-warned storm in Tallapoosa County

A tornado-warned storm around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning has caused some damage in the area of Horseshoe Bend National Park. According to Jason Moran, director of Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency, multiple trees are down across Highway 49 North going toward Horseshoe Bend National Park. "Pay attention to road crews...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
DOTHAN, AL
alabamanews.net

Elmore County Cleans Up Damage after EF-2 Tornado

Many parts of Elmore County had some form of damage from the EF-2 Tornado Tuesday night, with the worst of it being in the Titus Community. Evidence of the violent storm can be seen all around the Titus area after the tornado crossed over Lake Jordan. The main areas hit were on Island Road, Holiday Shores, and Circle Lane.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Cleanup Continues from EF-1 Tornado in East Montgomery

Cleanup continues from a EF 1 tornado that hit parts of east Montgomery at around 3:15 Wednesday morning. Around 50 homes and businesses were damaged in the storms. The storm flipped cars, damaged roofs, toppled trees and created power outages in an area that includes parts of Taylor Road, Halcyon Boulevard and near AUM.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
lowndessignal.com

Lowndes County residents counted safe after storms

Lowndes County residents were counted safe Wednesday morning after storms passed through late Tuesday evening, causing damages in Autauga, Elmore, Chilton, Montgomery, and Perry counties. According to Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph, officials received no reports of damages. “We didn’t sustain damage,” Rudolph said. “We watched conditions...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
wvasfm.org

Severe weather in Central and South Alabama

Survey teams from the National Weather Service are working in areas across central and south Alabama following Tuesday’s severe weather. Montgomery Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton confirmed parts of the city were damaged by a possible tornado. Damage has been reported in the Gloucester Mews, Halcyon Boulevard Eastwood...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms

ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Family thankful to be alive after Montgomery tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From monster machinery to simple rakes and gloves, crews could be seen picking up the mess in Montgomery’s Halcyon neighborhood Thursday. One home’s roof was swept away, and neighbors said a red truck out front was blown off the street. “Before this thing happened,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Two tornadoes confirmed so far from Alabama storms

At least two tornadoes touched down in Alabama during 2023′s first round of severe weather. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has sent storm survey teams out to look at damage today, and the teams have found two tornado tracks so far. Both have been given preliminary ratings -- one was an EF-2 and the other an EF-1.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabama gas prices back on the rise after weeks of declining

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After weeks with declining gas prices, drivers throughout Alabama are experiencing yet another financial pinch at the pump. AAA reports the current state average is at $3.06 for a gallon of regular gas, up $0.17 compared to a week ago at $2.89. For the first time...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

EMA confirms damage from possible east Montgomery tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several homes and businesses in Montgomery were damaged by a possible tornado early Wednesday morning. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, the damage was concentrated in the following areas:. Gloucester Mews. Eastwood Glen. Berryhill. Halcyon Blvd. Mayor Steven Reed says the city is working to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
sylacauganews.com

Pinhoti Trail hiker last seen in Sylacauga reported missing

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A man planning to hike the Pinhoti and Appalachian Trails has gone missing, and the Sylacauga Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find him. Joshua Bryan Phillips, 41, was last seen in the Sylacauga area on Dec. 15. Phillips is a white...
SYLACAUGA, AL

