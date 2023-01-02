The fight between father and son is on in Paramount’s Yellowstone, and another sibling is also set to pick a side in the battle, and as fans see it, it’s the right side. Jamie Dutton has had it out for his dad for years, usually retreating back to a safe place to land at the ranch, knowing that being part of the plastics is better than being on the outside. Okay, we’re quoting the wrong piece of cinematic perfection, but you get the idea. Jamie knew it was better to be a Dutton than to be on their list of enemies, but that logic has flown right out the window as of late, and in its place exists the voice of Jamie’s new romantic interest, Sarah Atwood.

MONTANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO