Yellowstone's Luke Grimes Now Has Me Thinking Kayce Won't Be The Last Dutton Standing
Following Yellowstone's midseason finale, which coincided with a big episode of 1923, Luke Grimes shared some thoughts that lowered my confidence in Kayce's survival.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Yellowstone’ highlights the Dutton vs. Dutton fight with one powerful moment
The fight between father and son is on in Paramount’s Yellowstone, and another sibling is also set to pick a side in the battle, and as fans see it, it’s the right side. Jamie Dutton has had it out for his dad for years, usually retreating back to a safe place to land at the ranch, knowing that being part of the plastics is better than being on the outside. Okay, we’re quoting the wrong piece of cinematic perfection, but you get the idea. Jamie knew it was better to be a Dutton than to be on their list of enemies, but that logic has flown right out the window as of late, and in its place exists the voice of Jamie’s new romantic interest, Sarah Atwood.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Season 5 Return Date Revealed
Yellowstone returned for its midseason finale on Sunday night, ringing in the New Year with a wild episode that saw major changes for the Dutton family and left fans with a lot of questions. For fans, the series' return was a welcome one as the popular drama had taken a week off for the Christmas holiday, but now fans are faced with another break and another question just as big as the ones set up in the midseason finale: when will Yellowstone be back with the rest of Season 5? Unfortunately for fans, it's going to be a bit of a wait. The series doesn't return until this summer.
The ‘Yellowstone’ Mid-Season Finale & ‘1923’ Episode 3 Connection You May Have Missed
Listen closely, and Sunday’s episodes of Yellowstone and 1923 connect in a big way, revealing much about the Dutton Legacy... The post The ‘Yellowstone’ Mid-Season Finale & ‘1923’ Episode 3 Connection You May Have Missed appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Speaks Out About the End of the Series
Whether Yellowstone fans admit it or not, we’re possibly nearing the end of the Dutton family legacy. Their legacy began in 1883 with James and Margaret Dutton. It continues to endure in the newest prequel, 1923 with family members, Jacob and Cara Dutton. Unfortunately, if we’re really at the end of their legacy, we won’t get that closure until summer. Paramount Network won’t return for several months following Sunday’s midseason finale. In the meantime, Luke Grimes, known in Yellowstone as Kayce Dutton, made an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. While there, he shared what he knows, or more accurately doesn’t know, about the end of the series.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Creator Reveals If Jamie Is the Series' Main Villain
Sunday night's Season 5 Midseason finale of Yellowstone made some major moves, setting up a showdown that positions Dutton against Dutton as Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) made his move against his adoptive father, Montana Governor John Dutton (Kevin Costner) by calling for his impeachment. It's a move he made under the guise of protecting the people of Montana, but in reality, it's an attempt to salvage the deal made by antagonists Market Equities and get himself elected Governor in his own plan to "save" the Yellowstone ranch. It's certainly a stunning move, one that marks the biggest threat to the Dutton family yet but when it comes to the matter of whether Jamie is main villain of the series, series creator Taylor Sheridan is weighing in and it's not a yes or no answer.
‘Yellowstone’ Puts Jamie on the Road to the Train Station in Mid-Season Finale [Spoilers Alert]
Yellowstone's Season 5 mid-season finale ended with Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) possibly on his way to the train station, courtesy of his sister, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). Yellowstone's Season 5, Episode 8 deals primarily with the tension between Jamie Dutton and his adopted father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), as well as his sister, Beth Dutton.
Luke Grimes Thanks 'Yellowstone' For Including His New Song in Mid-Season Finale
Luke Grimes not only stars as prominent character Kayce Dutton on the Paramount series Yellowstone, but this year, he is officially launching his career as a country artist with a record deal and a brand new song. His debut single, "No Horse to Ride," was released on Dec. 16, and on the mid-season finale of Yellowstone, the tune found a very special spotlight.
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite Yellowstone Star Makes Surprising Return in Midseason Finale
Yellowstone stunned fans with its midseason finale with the reappearance of a fan-favorite character, as watchers have been waiting eight episodes for the return of Jimmy Hurdstram. The former meth-head turned Dutton loyalist turned ladies man left toward the end of Season 4 of Yellowstone, joining the real-life 6666 Ranch after John Dutton lost faith in his ability as a cowboy. The show felt Jimmy's absence all season, providing comic relief and a different view at the lifestyle on the Yellowstone that felt unique to the series. And now that he's back, we get a glimpse of what's to come in the Sixes' own spinoff series in the works, 6666.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Yellowstone’ star Piper Perabo reveals whether she’s team Jamie or team John
Yellowstone‘s Piper Perabo brings Summer Higgins to Paramount’s number-one cowboy drama, and fans have been divided on who she is and why she has a seat at the Dutton family table. Starting as a woman who didn’t see an ounce of good in our family patriarch, she’s grown to see something good in him now, but it wasn’t an overnight change of opinion.
Popculture
Sneak Peek! We Finally Learn the Source of Rip's Loyalty on the 'Yellowstone'
As we ring in the new year, Yellowstone fans will likely feel a bit gloomy as it also means the mid-season finale of their favorite Western drama. The show takes a pause after this week's episode and will return with new episodes later in 2023. In the previous episode of...
ComicBook
1923 Star Isn't Even Sure About the Yellowstone Family Tree
With the Yellowstone prequel 1923 now streaming on Paramount+, many fans of the wildly popular franchise have started trying to put together the complex connections that make up the Dutton family tree, specifically in terms of figuring out how the present-day family led by John Dutton III, played by Kevin Costner on Yellowstone, connects to Jacob Dutton, played by Harrison Ford in 1923. Fans thought they had things figured out with Jacob's nephew John Dutton Sr. presumably being John's grandfather, but last week's episode saw the character's death in a tragic shoot-out. With the prequel thus far only showing that John and his wife Emma have one son, Jack, the family tree may be in question, and it turns out that James Badge Dale, who plays John Dutton Sr., is himself not exactly clear on the family tree.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 8: 5 Things You May Have Missed, From The Return of Jimmy To Beth’s Horrible Discovery
In Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 8 entitled “The Dream Is Not Me,” Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) officially declares war on his adopted father, Governor John Dutton (Kevin Costner), by going before the Montana state assembly to secure the approval of a Senate tribunal seeking impeachment. Even worse, John learns about Jamie’s dastardly albeit cunning political move after giving a rousing speech of support for Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and the Broken Rock Reservation as they make plans to protest the proposed federal government pipeline. Needless to say, Jamie’s impeachment ploy undermines the good will that John is building with Rainwater and his people.
EW.com
webnewsobserver.com
EW.com
Yellowstone star Wes Bentley on whether Jamie will kill Beth: 'I think he has to'
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the midseason finale of Yellowstone season 5. Jamie Dutton is done. After years of fighting with his family — namely his sister, Beth — the slippery attorney general has made it clear where he stands. In the midseason finale of Yellowstone's fifth season, Jamie (Wes Bentley) called for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who's currently serving as Governor of Montana. And when he revealed his family's history with the "train station" to Beth (Kelly Reilly), she declared war.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Breaks Down Summer’s Brawl With Beth, Her Future With John and Shares a ‘Coyote Ugly 2’ Update
SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “Yellowstone” Season 5. “Yellowstone” is filled with characters who have strong convictions, and no character has challenged their worldviews quite like Summer Higgins. Played by Golden Globe-nominated actor Piper Perabo, Summer first arrived as a foil to John Dutton (Kevin Costner) in Season 4, an environmental activist whose frequent protests were an annoyance to the then-livestock commissioner. Yet the pair soon became romantically linked, but their romance was cut short when her activism landed her a stiff prison sentence from an unsympathetic judge. Cut to Season 5, and now-Governor Dutton has granted her clemency....
EW.com
EW.com
