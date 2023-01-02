Read full article on original website
DraftKings, Penn Sports face hefty fines following legalization of sports betting in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Casino Control Commission is not wasting any time letting the gaming industry in Ohio know it's their house, their rules. "We issued guidance to the entire industry twice in the week before launch," said Jessica Franks, the director of communication for the Ohio Casino Control Commission. "Reminding them about the rules of advertising. And the need for responsible gaming messages."
3 more sports betting companies cited in Ohio; $1.15M in fines now sought
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two days after Gov. Mike DeWine cited problems in Ohio's fledgling sports betting setup, three more betting companies were cited for violations Thursday by the Ohio Casino Control Commission. Groups associated with MGM, Caesars and Draft Kings promoted sports bets as “free” or “risk-free,” when...
Columbus Weather: Above normal temperatures this weekend, wet weather Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Temperatures will climb above normal again for the weekend but we'll have to deal with some wet weather on Sunday. Most of next week is dry and warmer than average. WEATHER | Forecast. FRIDAY NIGHT: mainly overcast, damp, low 29. SATURDAY: mostly cloudy, high 40.
Columbus Weather: Scattered rain showers changing to wintry mix then snow showers tonight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Scattered rain showers changing to wintry mix then snow showers tonight. We may have a few slippery spots during Friday’s morning commute. Accumulations look minimal but a little caution on untreated roads would be a good idea. The weekend forecast is improving a bit.
Michigan program trains prisoners to trim around power lines
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — When Scott Steffes leaves Michigan’s Parnall Correctional Facility this month he anticipates entering a new career that will take him upward of 25 feet (7.6 meters) above ground. Steffes, 37, is one of more than a dozen prisoners learning how to climb trees and...
Governor Mike DeWine pushing for a statewide affordable housing plan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine told ABC 6 that he is working to ensure people across the state have an affordable, safe place to live. The governor told ABC 6 Friday that addressing the state's affordable housing crisis is at the top of his list of priorities in the year ahead.
DeWine vetoes bill that would have banned cities from regulating flavored tobacco
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's being called an epidemic across Ohio: young people using flavored tobacco products like vaping and state leaders are sounding the alarm. "We have an epidemic in Ohio," said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine during a press conference Thursday morning. "The epidemic we're seeing more and more of our young people starting to vape."
New resource to protect Ohio nonprofits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — To help curb incidents of fraud, the Ohio Attorney General's Office announced a new resource to help members of charity boards run their organizations more effectively. Charitable University, or 'CharitableU' is an online learning platform which provides training resources for those running such organizations to...
Storm causes flooding, raging waves in parts of California
PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KMPH) — A powerful storm hit the western coast of California, with heavy rain causing flood damage and high surf at beaches and dunes. The storm impacted multiple beaches throughout the area, including Morro Bay, Pismo, and Oceano Dunes. I have not seen it this bad...
