ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

RPD: Man crashes stolen car into other car during cop chase

By Hailie Higgins
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pmleY_0k0dQBiG00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect is in custody after a police chase that ended with a car crash Sunday night, officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) said.

Just before 7 p.m. officers patrolling the area of Remington Street spotted a car that had been stolen in the Town of Irondequoit earlier in the day.

Officers said they attempted to pull over the car, but the driver sped off. After a five-minute chase, the suspect struck another car near the intersection of Hudson Avenue and Clifford Avenue.

The driver and passenger in the car that was hit were taken to Rochester General Hospital for complaints of pain, police said.

The 30-year-old suspect was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for minor injuries, and is in the custody of the Irondequoit Police Department. His name has not yet been released.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Rochester teen arrested for robbery at Gates motel

Gates, N.Y. — A Rochester man faces charges following a robbery at a motel in Gates on Wednesday. Officers responded to Motel 6 on Chili Avenue around 10 a.m. and found a 77-year-old woman who said a male suspect approached her in a hallway, threatened her with a weapon, and stole her credit card and cash before fleeing.
ROCHESTER, NY
YAHOO!

Webster woman charged in 2022 Culver Road hit-and-run death

UPDATE (Jan. 6, 2023): A Webster woman was charged Thursday in connection with the June 2022 hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on Culver Road. Gina Inguagiato, 42, was charged with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting (pedestrian fatally struck), third-degree insurance fraud, tampering with physical evidence and making a punishable false written statement, Rochester police said.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Webster Woman Charged in Fatal Rochester Hit-and-Run

A Webster woman has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run in Rochester. Police say 42-year-old Gina Inguagiato struck 67-year old Samuel Thompson of Rochester at Culver Road and Bay Street last June. Inguagiato then allegedly called 911 to falsely report her car was stolen to try to cover up her...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Catalytic converter theft suspect arrested after chase, crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man who police suspected in a Gates catalytic converter theft was arrested Wednesday, after investigators say he led them on a chase, crashed his car, and hid in a farm field. According to the Gates Police Department, officers were called to the scene of the reported theft at Buffalo Road […]
GATES, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man hospitalized after Bay Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting on Bay Street. According to the Rochester Police Department, the 21-year-old victim was shot at least once in the lower body while driving around 4:30 p.m. He was not at the scene when officers arrived, but walked into Rochester General Hospital an […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD SWAT Team and others conducted investigation at Hudson Ave and Dunn Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a major police investigation on Hudson Avenue and Dunn Street in Rochester on Friday morning near the Franklin Upper School Campus. Hudson Avenue was closed from Norton Street to Route 104 during the investigation. Our crew saw the RPD SWAT Team, Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies, and New York State Troopers on the scene for more than 12 hours.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Man Wounded in Bay St. Shooting

Rochester police are investigating a shooting that wounded a 21-year-old man who was driving on Bay Street, a few blocks east of Goodman. It happened late yesterday afternoon. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation found evidence of the shooting, but no victim. They learned an hour later that the man...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Franklin High School on Lockout After Shots Fired Nearby

Rochester police are looking for the person, or persons, who fired a gun at a 16-year-old outside Franklin High School. It happened around 8:30 this morning. Police say there was some sort of incident off campus, and the teen ran toward the school on Norton Street. At least one person...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

18-year-old man shot on Ridgway Avenue Monday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A large police presence in northwest Rochester has shut down part of Ridgeway Avenue. This unfolded just before 5:45 p.m. near Dewey Avenue. There are several police cars on scene and an ambulance could be seen leaving with the siren on. News10NBC has a crew at...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Victim Identified in Fatal Rochester New Year's Day Crash

The Rochester woman who died in a crash in the city's Beechwood neighborhood early New Year's Day has been identified. Police say 33-year-old Charlaura Lockhart's car hit a tree head-on after a two-car crash at Hazelwood Terrace and Denver Street. Lockhart was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy