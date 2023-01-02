RPD: Man crashes stolen car into other car during cop chase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect is in custody after a police chase that ended with a car crash Sunday night, officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) said.

Just before 7 p.m. officers patrolling the area of Remington Street spotted a car that had been stolen in the Town of Irondequoit earlier in the day.

Officers said they attempted to pull over the car, but the driver sped off. After a five-minute chase, the suspect struck another car near the intersection of Hudson Avenue and Clifford Avenue.

The driver and passenger in the car that was hit were taken to Rochester General Hospital for complaints of pain, police said.

The 30-year-old suspect was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for minor injuries, and is in the custody of the Irondequoit Police Department. His name has not yet been released.

