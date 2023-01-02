ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

1470 WMBD

Peoria home destroyed by fire

PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home will be demolished, deemed a total loss after a fire early Wednesday. Peoria firefighters were called the area of W. Marquette and W. Antoinette Streets around 6 a.m. on reports of heavy smoke and fire coming from a one-and-a-half-story home. Residents of the...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Dog dies in ‘total loss’ house fire Wednesday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A house fire at 1907 W. Marquette early Wednesday morning resulted in over $100,000 worth of damage and will be demolished. According to a press release from Peoria Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to the 1.5 story house just after 6:00 a.m. and encountered heavy smoke and fire. The house was fully engulfed in flames.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington fire responds to oil fire at Beer Nuts

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department responded to an oil fire at Beer Nuts at approximately 7:21 a.m. Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Fire press release, Firefighters received a call in the kitchen area at the building near Robinson and Washington Streets. Upon arrival, fire crews observed smoke coming out from the roof.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Faulty smoke alarm sensor on United flight cause of return to Peoria

UPDATE 4:36 P.M. - Peoria Airport Director Gene Olson says it was a faulty sensor in a smoke alarm that caused an indication of smoke and that there was no smoke. He said the passengers on the flight got off the plane and waited in the terminal before taking the same plane to the original destination of Chicago, with the lavatory closed off.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Like Peoria Police, the fire department works to add more women

PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s common to assume every firefighter in Peoria is a man, especially with only four women in the department, but the agency is working to change that. Savannah Bushman is a few months into the job. At 24, she’s Peoria’s newest female firefighter....
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria Police investigate armed robbery

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are continuing to investigate an armed robbery to a local business. Police do not identify the business, but maps show a hardware store on West Starr in South Peoria, between Griswold and Arago. Police were called to that area around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, where...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

PPD searching for suspects after armed robbery of business

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are searching for two suspects after a business was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday evening. According to a department press release, officers responded to the 2400 block of W. Starr at 7:13 p.m. on Wednesday in regards to an armed robbery of a business.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Police release 2022 shooting statistics

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shooting incidents, victims and homicides by gunshot are down in 2022, from 2021. Numbers released by the Peoria Police Department Friday show 88 shooting incidents in 2022, down from 122 in 2021. The number of gunshot victims were also down - 106 in 2022 compared...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Washington Man in court for attempted murder in Bartonville

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Washington man accused of attempted murder was in court Thursday. During an arraignment hearing, Austin James Ricca was charged with attempted first-degree murder, battery and aggravated battery. Allegedly, on Dec. 11, 2022, Austin Ricca struck a family member multiple times with a bat near...
BARTONVILLE, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria Police welcome new minority recruits

PEORIA, Ill. — In a white, male-dominated field, Peoria Police are working to attract more female officers. It’s an effort to bring diversity to the department and make sure the community is better represented in uniform. Tuesday, six recruits were sworn in as Peoria Police officers. Three are...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria home goes up in flames overnight

PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, the last day of the year. Peoria Firefighters were called to the area of S. Westmoreland and W. Grinnell just before 4:30 a.m., finding the single-story home on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum says heavy...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Tornado confirmed in McLean County from Tuesday evening

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado today from Tuesday’s storms. The tornado touched down three miles southeast of Bellflower at 5:38 PM and was on the ground for 4 minutes before dissipating. Its peak winds were 110mph and its path was 0.5...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

String of burglaries hits Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Lexington police are working with Illinois State Police and the McLean County Sherriff’s Department to help solve a string of burglaries occurring since the end of 2022. According to the Lexington Facebook page, seven burglaries across three different businesses have been attempted since mid-November. True...
LEXINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Vehicle fire shuts down section of I-55 southwest of Bloomington

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police say the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, southwest of Bloomington, were closed because of a vehicle fire. First responders were called about 2:25 p.m. The fire happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Shirley. Illinois State Police are not providing...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Tazewell County animal shelter at capacity

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– An influx of animals coming to Tazewell County Animal Shelter has put a serious strain on capacity. Whether it be strays or surrenders, it is an increase that is not normal this time of year. The shelter has seen about 140-150 animals taken in each month. Local shelters have volunteered resources and space, but those are filling up too.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Bloomington man jailed on $2 million bond charged in January 2022 gang-related shooting

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A man arrested early Sunday by Bloomington Police was wanted for a gang-related shooting in January of last year just north of the downtown area. A warrant was issued for Ronald Thornton’s arrest last February. Gunfire in the 600 block of North Main Street wounded a man who was a passenger in a vehicle fleeing the scene, according to police. A tavern window was also damaged.
BLOOMINGTON, IL

