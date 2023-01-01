Austin Schlottmann (ankle) likely out for remainder of the season

The Minnesota Vikings suffered multiple injuries to the offensive line on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers with center Austin Schlottmann hurting his ankle and right tackle Brian O’Neill hurting his calf.

In his postgame press conference, head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed the worst for Schlottmann, as he broke the fibula bone in his ankle.

Depending on how severe the fracture is, the injury may require surgery. Needless to say, he will likely miss the rest of the season. His replacement was Chris Reed who is a converted guard and showed some struggles snapping the ball.

The Vikings could be in dire straits on the interior until they get back starting center Garrett Bradbury.