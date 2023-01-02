LAKEWOOD, NJ – Students at a Lakewood Orthodox Jewish Yeshiva told police they were approached by a man with a machete and chased down Thursday night. Lakewood police responded to the incident, and the school, which was not identified was evacuated. Hundreds of people sat outside the building while police investigated, fearing the individual could be inside the building. Police determined that the suspect had fled the scene prior. At this time, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The Lakewood Police Department has not released any details regarding this incident The post Lakewood Yeshiva evacuated after man with a machete allegedly chased students appeared first on Shore News Network.

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO