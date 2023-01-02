Read full article on original website
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEOS: Akiva performing for a Misameach patient in Lakewood
This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected]. Stay up to...
thelakewoodscoop.com
A Lakewood EMS Crew Was In The Right Place At The Right Time
Lakewood EMS members Matthew Perez and Michael Colwell happened to be in the right place at the right time to save a one-year-old’s life in Lakewood. On Saturday afternoon, at approximately 5:05 PM, the pair was driving down New Hampshire Avenue when someone in a vehicle in front of them flagged them down, screaming that their child was choking inside the vehicle.
Lakewood Yeshiva evacuated after man with a machete allegedly chased students
LAKEWOOD, NJ – Students at a Lakewood Orthodox Jewish Yeshiva told police they were approached by a man with a machete and chased down Thursday night. Lakewood police responded to the incident, and the school, which was not identified was evacuated. Hundreds of people sat outside the building while police investigated, fearing the individual could be inside the building. Police determined that the suspect had fled the scene prior. At this time, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The Lakewood Police Department has not released any details regarding this incident The post Lakewood Yeshiva evacuated after man with a machete allegedly chased students appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baby girl found safe; dad in custody: NJ officials
VINELAND, N.J. (PIX11) — Authorities have found a 7-month-old girl who was last seen with her father in New Jersey on Wednesday, canceling an Amber Alert that was issued Thursday morning, officials said. “The child has been safely located,” according to a tweet from Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office. The father, Ramon Rivera, 22, was taken […]
NBC New York
NJ Man Abandons Dog at Airport 1,000 Miles Away from Home — And Could Face Charges
A New Jersey man may face charges after he allegedly tied his dog up outside an airport 1,000 miles away from home — and then left her there as he flew back to the East Coast. The 1-year-old pup, named Allie, was left abandoned at the airport in Des...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Letter: Attention Parents
Hi. There is an issue that I noticed and would like to address. I drive around Lakewood a lot and I notice there are always boys hitchhiking for a ride on the side of the road. Especially at nighttime, it is very scary as a driver when boys are standing...
thelakewoodscoop.com
DEVELOPING: Lakewood Yeshiva Bachurim Reportedly Chased by Man With Machete [PHOTOS]
An investigation is underway after Lakewood Yeshiva Bachurim were reportedly chased by a man with a machete, sources told TLS. The Bachurim were reportedly standing near their Yeshiva when the man came over to them and threatened them and chased them with the machete, Bachurim say. The man fled the scene.
Shut that off! Why Amber Alerts jolt us awake in NJ
Here are New Jersey's top stories on this morning's First News with Eric Scott. Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says colder weather arrives today, and could bring snow by the end of the weekend. Money, money, money!. Tonight's Mega Millions Lottery jackpot heads toward a billion dollars. If you win, do...
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Authorities Searching for Suspect Who Stabbed Victim Multiple Times in Brick
Authorities in Brick, Lakewood and other surrounding townships are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a victim multiple times in Brick. Police say the victim, a female, was found lying on the side of a walking path with multiple stab wounds to her body. Emergency personnel are attempting to stabilize the patient at this time, police said.
Dog In 'Crazy Rescue Ladies' Hoarding Case Reunited With Her Tennessee Owners
One of the 180 animals rescued last month from an alleged Jersey Shore puppy mill was reunited with its original owners from Tennessee on New Year's Eve.Two women who call themselves "Crazy Rescue Ladies" on social media were charged after authorities found the neglected dogs and cats living in uns…
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: Lakewood Police Provide Details in Machete Incident in Lakewood
Police this morning released further details into the machete incident first reported by TLS last night. Just after 8:30pm last night, Officer Felix Rivera, was dispatched to the area of Monmouth Avenue and 9th Street in reference to a male subject in the possession of a machete. Upon arrival, he...
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old girl in New Jersey
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old girl in South Jersey. New Jersey State Police say Emerie Rivera was last seen in Vineland, Cumberland County.
Wbaltv.com
Caught on camera: Stolen car falls onto home on New Year's Day
NORTH CALDWELL, N.J. — Some New Jersey residents had a scary start to the new year. Just before midnight, a stolen car dropped down an embankment and into a house. Watch video of the incident in the player above. "We thought we heard garage doors banging real loud," said...
Is it Legal to Carry Pepper Spray in New Jersey?
It's important to be informed about self-defense in a world where it's sadly needed. How many times have you heard someone say "we live in different times now." Growing up, my Mom would always tell me about how she walked freely around Brooklyn as a child. Now, most people would never allow their kids to walk around alone, since kidnapping and other violent crimes are on the rise.
Ok, NJ! When Are You Taking Down Your Holiday Decorations? Here’s What NJ Reddit Users Said
Well, the time has come! 2023 has arrived, the holidays have come and gone, and we're back at work. Now comes the part where it's time to de-holiday the house, which means throwing away the tree and... taking down the Christmas lights from your house - not a fun chore when it's cold outside!
Experts Say This Beautiful New Jersey Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures
There are so many amazing places to take a gorgeous sunrise or sunset picture, but there can only be one place in New Jersey that has been declared the best. I was so excited to try to find out which spot in the Garden State was named the best place for an amazing sunset, or for that matter, sunrise picture. I know there were a few I definitely think should be considered.
What? The Best Bakery in New Jersey is at a Gas Station
It's true, a delicious bakery at a gas station in New Jersey, only in New Jersey. I had to ask friends about this and if they've ever been there. To my surprise, a whopping YES, several times is what I've heard. What?. Why haven't I ever heard of this bakery...
Death of 17-year-old driver in Piscataway, NJ is every parent’s huge fear
When your heart breaks for people you don't even know it's often because you have some common ground. My heart breaks for a family in Piscataway who lost their 17-year-old daughter Monday night. Police say the girl, identified by a GoFundMe page as Cassandra Feliciano, was killed in a car...
Fire Kills Woman At Apartment Complex In Monmouth County
Authorities are investigating a fatal fire in Monmouth County.A woman was killed Thursday afternoon at an Aberdeen apartment complex, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.Firefighters were called to Tree Haven III apartments at 33 Aberdeen Road at 12:15 p.m., the prosecutor and townshi…
Have You Seen This Missing 72-year-old At-risk Man From Burlington County, NJ?
Authorities in Burlington County are asking for your help locating a missing 72-year-old "at risk" man who hasn't been seen since Monday. The Maple Shade Police Department seeks your help finding Thomas Joy, Sr. Description. 72-year-old white male. 5' 4" 160 pounds. Wearing a gray t-shirt, gray jogging pants, and...
