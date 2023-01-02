ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEOS: Akiva performing for a Misameach patient in Lakewood

This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected]. Stay up to...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

A Lakewood EMS Crew Was In The Right Place At The Right Time

Lakewood EMS members Matthew Perez and Michael Colwell happened to be in the right place at the right time to save a one-year-old’s life in Lakewood. On Saturday afternoon, at approximately 5:05 PM, the pair was driving down New Hampshire Avenue when someone in a vehicle in front of them flagged them down, screaming that their child was choking inside the vehicle.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Lakewood Yeshiva evacuated after man with a machete allegedly chased students

LAKEWOOD, NJ – Students at a Lakewood Orthodox Jewish Yeshiva told police they were approached by a man with a machete and chased down Thursday night. Lakewood police responded to the incident, and the school, which was not identified was evacuated. Hundreds of people sat outside the building while police investigated, fearing the individual could be inside the building. Police determined that the suspect had fled the scene prior. At this time, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The Lakewood Police Department has not released any details regarding this incident The post Lakewood Yeshiva evacuated after man with a machete allegedly chased students appeared first on Shore News Network.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
PIX11

Baby girl found safe; dad in custody: NJ officials

VINELAND, N.J. (PIX11) — Authorities have found a 7-month-old girl who was last seen with her father in New Jersey on Wednesday, canceling an Amber Alert that was issued Thursday morning, officials said. “The child has been safely located,” according to a tweet from Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office. The father, Ramon Rivera, 22, was taken […]
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Letter: Attention Parents

Hi. There is an issue that I noticed and would like to address. I drive around Lakewood a lot and I notice there are always boys hitchhiking for a ride on the side of the road. Especially at nighttime, it is very scary as a driver when boys are standing...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Authorities Searching for Suspect Who Stabbed Victim Multiple Times in Brick

Authorities in Brick, Lakewood and other surrounding townships are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a victim multiple times in Brick. Police say the victim, a female, was found lying on the side of a walking path with multiple stab wounds to her body. Emergency personnel are attempting to stabilize the patient at this time, police said.
BRICK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Is it Legal to Carry Pepper Spray in New Jersey?

It's important to be informed about self-defense in a world where it's sadly needed. How many times have you heard someone say "we live in different times now." Growing up, my Mom would always tell me about how she walked freely around Brooklyn as a child. Now, most people would never allow their kids to walk around alone, since kidnapping and other violent crimes are on the rise.
NEW JERSEY STATE
SoJO 104.9

Experts Say This Beautiful New Jersey Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures

There are so many amazing places to take a gorgeous sunrise or sunset picture, but there can only be one place in New Jersey that has been declared the best. I was so excited to try to find out which spot in the Garden State was named the best place for an amazing sunset, or for that matter, sunrise picture. I know there were a few I definitely think should be considered.
FORT LEE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy