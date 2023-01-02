ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers star Jaire Alexander blasts Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe

The Green Bay Packers were able to get a huge win on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive in large part thanks to the excellent play of star cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Alexander stepped up in a big way on Sunday against Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson , limiting Jefferson to just one catch for 15 yards in a dominant 41-17 win for Green Bay.

Jefferson had dominated in their previous matchup this year, racking up 184 yards and two touchdowns against Alexander in a Minnesota victory in Week 1.

There was a ton of back-and-forth trash talk between the two players before Sunday’s game, with Alexander calling Jefferson’s previous performance “ a fluke “.

Fox Sports personalities Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discussed Alexander’s claims on Undisputed , saying that Alexander was likely going to eat his words on Sunday.

Alexander decided to address both Bayless and Sharpe after Sunday’s impressive performance, setting the record straight that he is a great cornerback.

“Tell Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless they need to watch what they say when they talk about me, you feel me? They need to watch what they put out. Talkin’ about, ‘He a good corner.’ I’m a great corner,” said Alexander via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic .

The NFL world seems to agree with Alexander, saying that he deserves more respect after shutting down Jefferson.

“Walk the Walk,” tweeted Packers reporter Bill Michaels .

“Jaire Alexander WAS a great corner having a bad year. All the stats say that, eye test too. Nice bounce back vs JJ,” tweeted Jason McIntyre of Fox Sports .

This type of performance from Alexander will certainly be needed again in Week 18 as the Packers eye a potential playoff birth against the Detroit Lions .

