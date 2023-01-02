Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he's now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth.
atozsports.com
WATCH: Saints legend shares special moment with LSU players
Former New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees has a new gig for now. He is an interim assistant with his alma mater, the Purdue Boilermakers. Unfortunately for them, they took a massive loss in their bowl game to the LSU Tigers.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running back in the NFL.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
