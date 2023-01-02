Read full article on original website
Related
kq2.com
MLC Foundation receives $500,000 gift to support Children's Discovery Center
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Sunderland Foundation gifted the Mosaic Life Care Foundation $500,000 to support the $19 million construction cost of the Children's Discovery Center. The Sunderland Foundation is a family foundation based in the Kansas City region that supports capital building projects and nonprofits. MLC Foundation President Dr. Julie...
kq2.com
Hawaiian Bros Island Grill expected to open in St. Joseph
Construction crews are working in the area of North Belt Highway and Beck Road with a sign reading "Coming Soon. Hawaiian Bros Island Grill."
kq2.com
City of St. Joseph, Hawaiian Bros confirm opening of new restaurant
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hawaiian Bros Island Grill officials confirm Thursday that the company has plans to open a restaurant location to St. Joseph later this year. Officials with the City of St. Joseph said that a permit was issued for a Hawaiian Bros restaurant on December 22nd to Harmon Construction from Olathe, Kan.
Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured
According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
kq2.com
Pet of the Week | Theo
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Aubrey Silvey from St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue joins us to talk about this week's Pet of the Week, Theo. Theo is a 10-year-old lab that was brought to the shelter because his owners could no longer have him.
fourstateshomepage.com
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Southwest Missouri
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri has turned up two new cases in our area. Samples from Barton County have tested positive—the first time it’s been identified in the county. Southwest Missouri had previously seen just one case—and that was in Barry...
KETV.com
Missing 3-year-old girl from Iowa located in Missouri
RINGGOLD COUNTY, Iowa — A 3-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday morning has been located and is safe, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. An Endangered Person Advisory was issued for Fallon Wells, who was reported missing from Ringgold County in southcentral Iowa. Wells was found...
Western Iowa Today
Update: Three year old Fallon Wells located safe in Missouri
UPDATE: Missing 3 year old Fallon Wells has been located, safe, in Missouri. She is now with law enforcement and human services representatives. This matter is still under investigation by the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa DCI. Law enforcement would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating Fallon.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Rural Hospitals At Risk
(Missouri) A Pittsburgh nonprofit says 20 of Missouri’s 57 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform says two others are at immediate risk of closing. It says the hospitals are running low on money and have losses in patient services. The...
St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph city manager sees much potential for downtown corridors with I-229 renovations
St. Joseph City Manager Bryan Carter sees new opportunities for access to downtown in the proposed changes to the I-229 double decker bridge. Carter says good access and the same accesses to downtown today are totally different things, but bringing entirely different ways into downtown presents good opportunities. "One of...
City officials pondering what to do with several abandoned buildings in city
St. Joseph city councilmembers are aware of a large number of abandoned buildings in the city, including some former retail business buildings along the city’s main commercial road. Councilmember Madison Davis, in response to a caller on the KFEQ Hotline, says the council is aiming to do something about...
gladstonedispatch.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Missouri using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kq2.com
Paula Armstrong
Paula Armstrong, 74, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away on January 1, 2023. Paula was born January 17, 1948 in St. Joseph to Kenneth and Dolores McGauhey (Lopez) Douglas. She was a 1967 graduate of Bishop LeBlond High School. She married Wally Armstrong at ST. Mary's Catholic Church on November 10, 1968. He preceded her in death on December 7, 2010.
Sadly 2 Missouri Cities Make Most Violent List in U.S. for 2022
We are now getting numbers for 2022 as we start a new year, and Missouri lands not once but twice on a list of Most Violent Cities in the U.S. for 2022. Moneyinc ranked the top most violent cities in the U.S. and it's not great news for Missouri. Crimes rates rise each year and from city to city, data found that cities with high crime rates have higher unemployment and poor living condition. There's a lot of crime in Missouri, but two cities stand out.
Kansas shooting suspect identified, arrested in Missouri
BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The suspect of a recent shooting in Brown County has been arrested by law enforcement. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mark A. Edmundson, 48, of St. Joseph, Missouri, a suspect in a recent shooting, has been arrested by the St. Joseph Police Department. A non-fatal shooting was reported at […]
As marijuana becomes legal in Missouri, dangers of children eating cannabis edibles become a concern
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Professionals are saying that statewide they are seeing more cases of kids coming into the emergency room, sick from eating cannabis edibles. “The edibles are often, you know, they look like chocolate, they taste like chocolate, or they’re in gummies or gummy worms or some type of form like that,” said Becky Spain […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Two St Joseph Residents Arrested in Clinton County Wednesday Afternoon
(Clinton County, MO) – Two St Joseph residents were arrested in Clinton County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that just after 4:30 P.M. they arrested 27-year-old Makenzie K. Bechtold who is facing a charge for possession of a controlled substance as well as being wanted on an outstanding Clinton County felony warrant for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, stealing, no financial responsibility and no valid license.
KCTV 5
Marijuana may be legal, but a positive drug test can still crush job offers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Last November, Missouri voters approved recreational use of marijuana for people over the age of 21. But, as one Belton woman found out, legalization has its limits. A positive THC test can still throw a wrench into your job hunt. Melissa Rush was offered two...
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could be bring half-a-million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” and is planned for the community of Osage Beach. A press release about […]
State reps seek to legalize psychedelic mushrooms as a treatment for mental illness
Psychedelic substances like psilocybin — the compound found in “magic mushrooms” — have been researched as mental health treatments over the last few years, with some promising results. Could this research eventually lead to their legalization?
Comments / 5