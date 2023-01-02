Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.Mysteries are always a delight to watch, especially when we have all the clues we need to solve them ourselves. But, sometimes, the clues aren’t hiding exactly where we think they should. In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson’s sequel to his hit movie Knives Out, there are numerous little details scattered throughout that might help viewers figure out what’s going on before detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig)—or just as quick as him. Then there are also those details that don’t add much to the plot, but sure make Glass Onion a much more rewarding and entertaining watch. In case you’ve seen the film, but still have no idea what we’re talking about, here’s a list of all the clues, cameos, and Easter eggs that you might have missed.

