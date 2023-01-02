Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel Is Now Casting Its Leads
Rome: one of the most powerful empires and civilizations the world has ever known. So dense over the centuries has been their mark on humanity that aspects of our lives are still being affected by this empire. So when Sir Ridley Scott directed and released the Roman film Gladiator in 2000, it turned out to be a massive hit at the box office, grossing $457 million worldwide. The film was such a success that since its release, there have been multiple attempts at a sequel. Finally, it would seem a sequel is now at hand, with Scott seeking actors to star in the project.
Collider
First 'Renfield' Trailer Shows Nicolas Cage's Dracula Making Life a Living Hell
Universal drew back the curtain on their campy vampire flick Renfield with a new trailer teasing the adventure of Dracula's titular minion. The film focuses on the dynamic between Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) and his big boss (Nicolas Cage) as the henchman tries to step out of Dracula's long shadow after decades of service. When he falls head over heels for the feisty, perpetually angry traffic cop Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina) in modern-day New Orleans, he finally decides to leave the vampire's employ, leading to hilarity and drama as they sort out the issues in their relationship.
Collider
Nicolas Cage Won't Return as Spider-Man Noir in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
Sony is setting up for a wide cast of Spider-People to appear throughout Miles Morales's (Shameik Moore) journey in the highly-anticipated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. One Spider-Man that won't be present this time will be his old ally Spider-Man Noir, played by Nicolas Cage. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Cage revealed that Sony hadn't approached him about reprising his role as the monochromatic Spidey, who was one of Miles's key allies in helping him realize his powers.
Collider
'The Pale Blue Eye' Cast and Character Guide: Who Stars in the Mystery Thriller
The Pale Blue Eye is a historical crime thriller adapted from the 2006 novel of the same name by Louis Bayard. It follows a retired detective who is assigned the challenging task of investigating a spate of deaths occurring at the U.S. Military West Point Academy in 1830. To achieve his goal, detective Augustus Landor will ask for help from an ingenious cadet: none other than Edgar Allan Poe.
Collider
Nicole Kidman Joins Taylor Sheridan's Espionage Series 'Lioness'
Early last year, Paramount+ announced a new series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan titled Lioness with Nicole Kidman attached to executive produce. Well, now it has been revealed that the Academy Award-winning actress will also find herself in front of the camera for the series. Kidman has joined a cast that already includes Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira.
Collider
All the ‘Glass Onion’ Easter Eggs Hidden in Rian Johnson’s Mystery
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.Mysteries are always a delight to watch, especially when we have all the clues we need to solve them ourselves. But, sometimes, the clues aren’t hiding exactly where we think they should. In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson’s sequel to his hit movie Knives Out, there are numerous little details scattered throughout that might help viewers figure out what’s going on before detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig)—or just as quick as him. Then there are also those details that don’t add much to the plot, but sure make Glass Onion a much more rewarding and entertaining watch. In case you’ve seen the film, but still have no idea what we’re talking about, here’s a list of all the clues, cameos, and Easter eggs that you might have missed.
Collider
‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Creator Says It's “Basically Season 7” of the Show
Teen Wolf garnered positive reviews and a large fan base during its five-year run on television, creating household names out of Tyler Posey and Dylan O'Brien, to name only a few of the incredibly talented ensemble cast. Although it has been six years since the last season of Teen Wolf, fans won't have to wait much longer as Teen Wolf: The Movie will be arriving at Paramount+ on January 26, with the show's creator revealing that the upcoming film is "basically season seven all in one movie."
Collider
'The White Lotus' and 9 Other Shows With Great Ensembles
The White Lotus Season 2 is the latest example of when a talented and varied cast of actors come together and make a show really special. Sure, the writing, production, and direction all come into play, but the cast makes the show feel real: they're the ones that rope in the audience and have them stick around.
Collider
Why Nicolas Cage's Approach to His Work on 'Renfield' Moved Co-Star Brandon Scott Jones
Ahead of the Critics' Choice Awards, Ghosts star Brandon Scott Jones sat down with Collider to discuss the hit supernatural comedy's nominations, in addition to another exciting project he has on the horizon. By the end of the conversation with our own Perri Nemiroff, Jones spoke a little bit about Renfield, the upcoming dark action-comedy that stars Nicolas Cage as none other than the biggest vampire of all time: Dracula.
Collider
'Glass Onion's Puzzle Boxes Were Actually the Only Clues We Needed
Editor's Note: The following contains Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery spoilers. Rian Johnson loves to play with the conventions of a mystery, as shown in Knives Out and its sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Instead of the traditional "whodunnit" structure, both Knives Out and Glass Onion double in on themselves to reveal a story within a story and turn where the audience least expects it. Glass Onion takes this a step further, outright hinting at the conclusion to its central mystery in its opening sequence.
Collider
'All Quiet on the Western Front' Leads the BAFTA 2022 Longlist Selection
It's that time of year again! The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has unveiled the coveted list of 24 categories for the 2023 BAFTAs. Leading the way with a confident 15 nods—including Best Film and Adapted Screenplay—is Netflix's war epic All Quiet on the Western Front.
Collider
'Armor Wars': Don Cheadle on "Digging" into Rhodey for the Upcoming Movie
Don Cheadle’s schedule looks quite busy with his upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances. The actor will next reprise his role as James Rhodes for the Samuel L Jackson-led Disney+ series Secret Invasion, and then will move on to star in his first standalone movie, Armor Wars. In a recent interview with GQ, the actor spoke of his MCU journey as well as gave an update on what to expect from the upcoming feature.
Collider
'M3GAN' Takes Manhattan as the James Wan Film Hits Theaters
The 2023 horror season is officially in full swing with the release of M3GAN this weekend. The Blumhouse and Universal film from producer James Wan about a killer AI companion gone wrong has been turning a lot of heads thanks to a stellar marketing campaign. The trailers have been a great blend of creepy and campy, M3GAN has gotten into Twitter feuds with genre legends like Chucky, and horror’s new favorite evil doll has even taken over NFL stadiums. Now, in the final marketing push this week, M3GAN has taken over New York City.
Collider
Does ‘M3GAN’ Have an End Credits Scene?
Even before M3GAN came to theaters, James Wan’s latest killer doll was a success. Thanks to a bonkers trailer with a hilarious dancing number and a marketing campaign that gives fans what they want, M3GAN could only fail at the box office if the movie was utter trash. Which it isn’t! In fact, M3GAN sets the bar high for horror in 2023, and it will be hard to dethrone the new binary queen of darkness.
Collider
Ana de Armas Says 'Ballerina' Fight Scenes With Keanu Reeves Are On "Another Level"
Ballets and vicious action scenes are not a mix many would go for when mapping out an action-packed movie. However, the criminal underworld wherein the John Wick films have called home is anything but straightforward. As part of the move to expand the franchise, a spinoff of the films, Ballerina, is coming at some point in the future. The project is set to be led by Ana de Armas and the actress has recently spoken about the exertions the filming of the film alongside franchise star, Keanu Reeves has had on her.
Collider
Love 'The Bad Batch'? Check Out 'Republic Commando' Next
The Clone Wars was hailed as a breakthrough within the Star Wars franchise for the way in which the clone soldiers were fleshed out and given unique personalities. While the clones had been nothing but identical troopers in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, Dee Bradley Baker’s incredible voicework explored countless different characters with different perspectives, idiosyncrasies, and destinies. The current Disney+ series The Bad Batch continues after the end of The Clone Wars, and follows a group of genetically enhanced clones that defy the orders to execute Order 66. While it’s exciting to see how the franchise has evolved in its depiction of these characters, their journey was chronicled first in the Republic Commando video game and novels from the Legends era.
Collider
'1923's Best Performance Is Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for 1923.An injured man stumbling away from a hidden enemy hot on his trail. A mad scramble in a dark forest. A few eternal seconds filled with fumbling attempts to load shells into a chamber. A howl of pain echoed through the woods. The...
Collider
'Outer Range' Cast and Character Guide
In Spring 2022, Prime Video premiered its neo-western science-fiction series Outer Range. Created by Brian Watkins, the storyline centers on a Wyoming rancher named Royal Abbott whose family, already struggling to cope with the unsolved disappearance of their daughter-in-law, becomes locked in a battle with neighboring landowners trying to snatch a sizable portion of their land. Royal's predicament takes a complicated turn when the discovery of a supernatural black void on the edge of his property seems intrinsically linked to the appearance of a mesmerizing young woman.
Collider
'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Directors Collaborated with Wizards of the Coast on Film
Creators John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein’s upcoming fantasy, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, looks epic from the first trailer alone. Already, we’ve glimpsed a few mighty creatures, some menacing foes, and the misfit band of heroes played by an ensemble cast of stars. At this year’s CCXP in Brazil, Collider’s Editor-in-Chief, Steve Weintraub, got to sit down with the writer-directors and producer Jeremy Latcham, who shared a bit about the making of the film.
Collider
'Devotion': Glen Powell Reveals How He Brought Jesse Brown's Story to Life in New Featurette [Exclusive]
In a year full of great movies, 2022 truly was the year of high-flying, high octane action stories that quite literally took to the skies — not least of which was Devotion, the true story of Ensign Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors), the first Black carrier pilot in the United States Navy. The new film from director J.D. Dillard tells the story of Brown’s bravery alongside his wingman, Lieutenant Tom Hudner (Glen Powell), in the Korean War, and Collider is excited to exclusively premiere a clip from the film’s bonus content, available when Devotion hits digital on January 8.
Comments / 0