ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
natickreport.com

Sneak peek at Redi, Natick’s first recreational cannabis dispensary

Victor Chiang, CEO and Co-founder of Natick’s first recreational cannabis dispensary, says one of Redi‘s big challenges as it opens its doors this Friday from noon-7pm at Cloverleaf Mall (321 Speen St.) “is just getting the word out.” Some traditional forms of marketing and advertising, such as TV and radio spots on federally-regulated networks, are forbidden in this new Massachusetts industry.
NATICK, MA
natickreport.com

Martin Luther King, Jr. community celebration in Natick on Jan. 16

Celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by attending a program on Jan. 16 at 10am in person or online that will feature performances from student groups, Middle and High School MLK Day Creative Contest winners, community leaders and partners, Interfaith Clergy representatives, a keynote address, and more.
NATICK, MA
natickreport.com

A message from Natick Board of Health on post-holiday health

The Natick Board of Health recommends the following for residents, students, visitors, and employees as we return from post-holiday activities:. The Board Health strongly recommends the use of face coverings or masks indoors especially if you or someone in your household has a weakened immune system or increased risk for disease. Stay home if you are sick. If you test positive with a COVID-19 test, please isolate at home for 5 days and wear a mask for an additional 5 days whenever you are near other people.
NATICK, MA
natickreport.com

Natick native served as co-CEO of FTX’s sister crypto firm Alameda Research

What has largely gone under the radar is that her co-CEO, until he left Alameda in late August, was Natick native Sam Trabucco. The timing of his departure has been questioned by many and was addressed in part by Trabucco in September on Twitter, where he had been a lively contributor for the past couple of years until going quiet in recent months (“Why are journalists so excited to make my stepping down about something other than a desire to go fast over the nice water,” he tweeted in late September)
NATICK, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy