What has largely gone under the radar is that her co-CEO, until he left Alameda in late August, was Natick native Sam Trabucco. The timing of his departure has been questioned by many and was addressed in part by Trabucco in September on Twitter, where he had been a lively contributor for the past couple of years until going quiet in recent months (“Why are journalists so excited to make my stepping down about something other than a desire to go fast over the nice water,” he tweeted in late September)

NATICK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO