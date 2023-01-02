75-year-old man dies from ‘medical incident’ at Park City Mountain

PARK CITY, Utah — On Sunday, a 75-year-old man was pronounced dead by Park City Fire Department after a serious medical incident on and advanced trail in the Dream Peak area of Park City Mountain Resort. Park City Ski Patrol initially responded to the incident, and the man was transported to an ambulance access location.

The Park City Fire Department did further emergency evaluation and the man was pronounced dead on site.

“Park City Mountain ski patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Deirdra Walsh, Park City Mountain vice president & chief operating officer in a statement.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter