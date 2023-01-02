Read full article on original website
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
New Video From Day of Idaho Murders Could Contain Clue to Solving Case
On Thursday night, the Moscow Police Department said that it was looking into a vehicle that was at the scene on November 13 near where the killings occurred.
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
Idaho killer was 'methodical' and 'quick', says slain student's mom
The mother of Idaho college murder victim Kaylee Goncalves described the killer as 'methodical' when he quietly crept into a rental home near campus and butchered four students.
Ex-Tenant At 'Creaky' University Of Idaho Murder House Believes Suspect Couldn't Have Gone Unnoticed
A former tenant who lived at the off-campus house-turned-crime scene in the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students has spoken out with a claim about the suspect. The ex-tenant found it hard to believe that the killer could freely move about the residence without being noticed due to the "old, creaky house," RadarOnline.com has learned. Cole Alteneder graduated from UI in 2022 and lived at 1122 King St during his junior year of college. After he moved out, his former off-campus dwelling became the crime scene of a gruesome quadruple homicide that has left Moscow, Idaho, police, state,...
University Of Idaho Suspect Bryan Kohberger 'Cheered Up' In Criminology Class After Quadruple Murder, Became 'More Chatty'
The suspect accused of killing four University of Idaho students last month reportedly “cheered up” and became “more chatty” in his criminology class after the quadruple murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking claim was made on Saturday, hours after 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania on Friday morning in connection to the November 13 murder of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in their off-campus Moscow, Idaho home.According to Kohberger’s criminology classmates at Washington State University, the 28-year-old became “more upbeat” and talkative in the days following the four students’ murders.“He seemed more upbeat and willing to...
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Arizona, you should add the following town to your list.
Kari Lake's bombshell goes pffft
Kari Lake’s trial is over. The Big Reveal about Arizona’s election is, well …. revealed. Turns out there was no bombshell evidence proving that some nefarious soul over at Maricopa County schemed up a plan to rob Lake of victory. ...
Kari Lake bragged Katie Hobbs would be forced to testify — then her own lawyers pulled the subpoena
Failed Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told her supporters on Tuesday that she was "excited" about an upcoming two-day trial ordered in her lawsuit seeking to overturn her election loss. Lake confidently added that Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, the current Democratic secretary of state, would not be able to "duck...
Investigators reveal new information they say ties Idaho murders to Bryan Kohberger
Idaho authorities have released the most comprehensive evidence yet tying the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students to a suspect arrested last week and charged with their murders. Among the new information is the recovery of a DNA sample from a leather knife sheath found in one of...
CNN analyst identifies important aspect of Idaho killings that no one is talking about
CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller joins Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon to discuss the surveillance operation that led to the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the killings of four Idaho college students.
Man dies in Christmas Day avalanche in Colorado
A 44-year-old man died in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass near the Town of Winter Park, Colorado, on Christmas Day, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.
Who Is Inan Harsh? Neighbor of Slain Idaho Students Who Heard Scream
Harsh, 30, has said he heard a scream coming from the vicinity of the house where four University of Idaho students were murdered.
Roommate of Idaho Victims Saw Killer Before He Escaped
A roommate of the victims of the Idaho killer says she spotted him before he left their home. A new affidavit, unsealed Thursday, revealed new information about what led investigators to locate Bryan Kohberger, the primary suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. On Nov. 13, police were called to the house around 11:58 a.m after a roommate called 911 under the belief that one of the girls in the house was unconscious. When police arrived, the bodies were discovered. According to the affidavit, one of the roommates, identified as D.M., told police she was awoken several times throughout...
Navajo Nation Police Department warns tribal citizens about treatment center recruiters
The Navajo Nation Police Department has received numerous missing persons reports that they have traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona. Now they are warning tribal communities about recruiters. It all started one Monday morning when Navajo Nation Police Sgt. Roland Dash looked at the arrest log which was unusually...
The recently elected governor of Arizona has chosen an individual who has questioned racial inequalities in child services to spearhead its Child Protective Services department. – by Eli Hager
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for Dispatches, a newsletter that spotlights wrongdoing around the country, to receive our stories in your inbox every week. Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs is taking the state’s child protective services agency in a radically different direction in the...
Stop Blaming Californians For Not Being Happy In Idaho Anymore
Stop blaming Californians for your unhappiness in Idaho. Yes, Idaho has for the last five years led the country in population growth. With an estimated 1.9 million people in Idaho, it shows no signs of slowing down. Don't worry people moving here don't want to change the political climate here in Idaho.
Idaho Murder Suspect Caught On Camera
The man at the center of the gruesome killings of four college students in Idaho was pulled over by police weeks after the crime.
No other arrests likely in Idaho murders, chief says: 'We believe we have our guy'
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- A 28-year-old graduate student arrested in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students is believed to be the only suspect in the high-profile case, authorities said. "We believe we have our guy, the one that committed these murders," Moscow Police...
Bryan Kohberger applied for police internship around time of Idaho murders, arrest affidavit reveals
The criminology PhD student charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students had applied for an internship with the local police department within months of the murders, according to an unsealed arrest affidavit. Bryan Kohberger, 28, was extradited to Idaho this week to be tried in the 13 November deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Madison Mogen, 21. The affidavit unsealed on Thursday details how Mr Kohberger, a student at Washington State University, right across the state border from the UI campus, had applied for an internship in fall 2022 with...
