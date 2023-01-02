A roommate of the victims of the Idaho killer says she spotted him before he left their home. A new affidavit, unsealed Thursday, revealed new information about what led investigators to locate Bryan Kohberger, the primary suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. On Nov. 13, police were called to the house around 11:58 a.m after a roommate called 911 under the belief that one of the girls in the house was unconscious. When police arrived, the bodies were discovered. According to the affidavit, one of the roommates, identified as D.M., told police she was awoken several times throughout...

