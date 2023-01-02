ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
A former tenant who lived at the off-campus house-turned-crime scene in the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students has spoken out with a claim about the suspect. The ex-tenant found it hard to believe that the killer could freely move about the residence without being noticed due to the "old, creaky house," RadarOnline.com has learned. Cole Alteneder graduated from UI in 2022 and lived at 1122 King St during his junior year of college. After he moved out, his former off-campus dwelling became the crime scene of a gruesome quadruple homicide that has left Moscow, Idaho, police, state,...
The suspect accused of killing four University of Idaho students last month reportedly “cheered up” and became “more chatty” in his criminology class after the quadruple murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking claim was made on Saturday, hours after 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania on Friday morning in connection to the November 13 murder of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in their off-campus Moscow, Idaho home.According to Kohberger’s criminology classmates at Washington State University, the 28-year-old became “more upbeat” and talkative in the days following the four students’ murders.“He seemed more upbeat and willing to...
A roommate of the victims of the Idaho killer says she spotted him before he left their home. A new affidavit, unsealed Thursday, revealed new information about what led investigators to locate Bryan Kohberger, the primary suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. On Nov. 13, police were called to the house around 11:58 a.m after a roommate called 911 under the belief that one of the girls in the house was unconscious. When police arrived, the bodies were discovered. According to the affidavit, one of the roommates, identified as D.M., told police she was awoken several times throughout...
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for Dispatches, a newsletter that spotlights wrongdoing around the country, to receive our stories in your inbox every week. Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs is taking the state’s child protective services agency in a radically different direction in the...
The criminology PhD student charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students had applied for an internship with the local police department within months of the murders, according to an unsealed arrest affidavit. Bryan Kohberger, 28, was extradited to Idaho this week to be tried in the 13 November deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Madison Mogen, 21. The affidavit unsealed on Thursday details how Mr Kohberger, a student at Washington State University, right across the state border from the UI campus, had applied for an internship in fall 2022 with...
