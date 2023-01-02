Read full article on original website
WSAV-TV
Port Royal shooting suspect turns herself in, another still at large
One suspect has surrendered to the authorities in connection to a shooting on Dec. 29 in Port Royal, while a second suspect remains at large. Port Royal shooting suspect turns herself in, another …. One suspect has surrendered to the authorities in connection to a shooting on Dec. 29 in...
wtoc.com
Man arrested after breaking into home on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - A man is in custody after breaking into a home on Hilton Head Island two different times on the morning of January 5th. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office, deputies went to a house on Mathews Drive just before 5 a.m. where they learned a 16-year-old girl woke up to find a man in her room.
wtoc.com
Crime scene photo evidence debated during deadly 2021 hit-and-run hearing
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A debate played out in court Thursday over gruesome crime scene photos and which ones to allow for an upcoming Savannah murder trial. This case has to do with a driver who led state troopers on a high-speed chase in downtown Savannah. He’s accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian during the chase.
WJCL
Quinton Simon: A full timeline of events surrounding the disappearance and death of Savannah toddler
Here is what we know right now about the disappearance of Quinton Simon. Check back for updates as they develop. Quinton is seen around 6 a.m. in his playpen at his Buckhalter Road home. He is noticed missing around 9 a.m. and the police are contacted. This content is imported...
WJCL
Police, firefighters respond to Drayton Street after wreck sends vehicle into building
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 4:57 p.m.: According to the Savannah Fire Department, the vehicle caused what appeared to be structural damage to a column that supported the balcony attached to the second floor of the building. To ensure the structure wouldn’t shift when the vehicle was removed, SFD units...
WSAV-TV
Family of 4 displaced in Long Co. house fire
A family has been displaced after a fire destroyed a Long County home on Thursday morning. A family has been displaced after a fire destroyed a Long County home on Thursday morning. GBI releases new sketch to identify body of woman …. Police are asking for help identifying a woman’s...
Warrant scam alert: Caller impersonating Savannah Police officers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam. According to SPD, a caller is impersonating officers in an attempt to scam citizens out of money or personal information. The scam has surfaced in the past for SPD and has recently affected other law enforcement departments in the […]
blufftontoday.com
Two die in crash in Hardeeville over New Year's weekend
A two-vehicle accident over the New Year's weekend in Hardeeville resulted in two fatalities, according to Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken. Salvador Sanchez, 50, of Hardeeville, died on scene from injuries he sustained in the Dec. 30 accident, Aiken said. The second driver, Alex Andrade, 29, died due to his...
WJCL
Quinton Simon's family waiting on federal investigators before holding funeral for killed toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thursday marked three months since toddler Quinton Simon disappeared from his Savannah home. And while his mother, 23-year-old Leilani Simon, is behind bars charged with his murder, his family still can't bury him. It's unknown when the family of Quinton will be able to lay him...
wtoc.com
Suspect potentially connected to Florida double-murder arrested in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah woman has been arrested in connection to a murder in Florida. Vickie Williams was taken to the Chatham County jail on a hold to be taken to Lake County, Florida after being arrested by a Savanah Police Department officer. Staff at the Chatham County...
wtoc.com
Walthourville Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Walthourville Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl. Police say Janiyah Greene walked away from her home on December 31st. She was last seen wearing a blanket, pajama pants, a t-shirt and no shoes. Police say she was...
wtoc.com
2 dead after house fire in McIntosh County
TOWNSEND, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are dead and the state fire marshal’s office is investigating after a house fire over the holiday weekend in McIntosh County. It happened on Highway 99 in the Crescent area, near Townsend in the early hours of Dec. 30. According to officials, the victims are 91-year-old Elnora Butler, and her son, 59-year-old Darryl Skipper.
wgxa.tv
GSP: Savannah man, Washington Co. teen arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- The Georgia State Patrol said two people attempting to outrun law enforcement have been arrested following a crash in Baldwin County. Troopers say the Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested GSP’s assistance in pursuing a vehicle that sped away from deputies on Deepstep Rd. near State Route 24 around 5:44 pm Sunday.
Video | Early morning fire destroys Statesboro home
Statesboro and Bulloch Fire Departments responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Bobby Donaldson Avenue early Wednesday morning. The home was heavily involved with fire when the first engine arrived on the scene. Bulloch County 911 operators dispatched the call at 12:40 am on Wednesday, January 4,...
allongeorgia.com
01/05/2023 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
wtoc.com
‘None of this tragedy comes from a place of malice’: Man accused of shooting teenager campaigning for Sen. Warnock writes apology letter
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A teenager campaigning for Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in Savannah was shot in December. Court filings reveal a letter the suspect, 43-year-old Jimmy Paiz, wrote to the teen apologizing for the shooting. In the letter, Paiz said he will endure lifelong shame because of this shooting...
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. Animal Services investigating after 21 dogs dumped along Garrard Ave.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - What would you do if you saw someone in your neighborhood putting an animal out on the side of the road?. That’s exactly what one Chatham County man says he witnessed this past Monday. People that live in this area of Garrard Avenue say...
Missing teen last seen in Statesboro on Christmas Eve
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing teen that is believed to be in Statesboro. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said Julie Gillikan, 17, left Willingway Hospital on Christmas Eve and hasn’t been seen since. Gillikan is originally from North Carolina, according to SPD. Police urge anyone with information to call Senior […]
wtoc.com
McIntosh Co. Sheriff’s Office issues Mattie’s Call for missing woman
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman after a Mattie’s Call was issued. Mary Portlock, 76, was last seen on Jan. 2 around 4:55 p.m. at a gas station on at northbound I-95 in McIntosh County. She...
WJCL
Jasper County Sheriff's Office: Two people shot at Ridgeland club early New Year's Day
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Two people are recovering after being shot at a Jasper County club on New Year's Day. The shooting happened at around 3 a.m. Sunday at Club Pluto on South Jacob Smart Boulevard in Ridgeland. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, once on scene, officers learned...
