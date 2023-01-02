ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pooler, GA

wtoc.com

Man arrested after breaking into home on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - A man is in custody after breaking into a home on Hilton Head Island two different times on the morning of January 5th. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office, deputies went to a house on Mathews Drive just before 5 a.m. where they learned a 16-year-old girl woke up to find a man in her room.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Crime scene photo evidence debated during deadly 2021 hit-and-run hearing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A debate played out in court Thursday over gruesome crime scene photos and which ones to allow for an upcoming Savannah murder trial. This case has to do with a driver who led state troopers on a high-speed chase in downtown Savannah. He’s accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian during the chase.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Family of 4 displaced in Long Co. house fire

A family has been displaced after a fire destroyed a Long County home on Thursday morning. A family has been displaced after a fire destroyed a Long County home on Thursday morning. GBI releases new sketch to identify body of woman …. Police are asking for help identifying a woman’s...
LONG COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Warrant scam alert: Caller impersonating Savannah Police officers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam. According to SPD, a caller is impersonating officers in an attempt to scam citizens out of money or personal information. The scam has surfaced in the past for SPD and has recently affected other law enforcement departments in the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Two die in crash in Hardeeville over New Year's weekend

A two-vehicle accident over the New Year's weekend in Hardeeville resulted in two fatalities, according to Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken. Salvador Sanchez, 50, of Hardeeville, died on scene from injuries he sustained in the Dec. 30 accident, Aiken said. The second driver, Alex Andrade, 29, died due to his...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
wtoc.com

Walthourville Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Walthourville Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl. Police say Janiyah Greene walked away from her home on December 31st. She was last seen wearing a blanket, pajama pants, a t-shirt and no shoes. Police say she was...
WALTHOURVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

2 dead after house fire in McIntosh County

TOWNSEND, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are dead and the state fire marshal’s office is investigating after a house fire over the holiday weekend in McIntosh County. It happened on Highway 99 in the Crescent area, near Townsend in the early hours of Dec. 30. According to officials, the victims are 91-year-old Elnora Butler, and her son, 59-year-old Darryl Skipper.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Video | Early morning fire destroys Statesboro home

Statesboro and Bulloch Fire Departments responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Bobby Donaldson Avenue early Wednesday morning. The home was heavily involved with fire when the first engine arrived on the scene. Bulloch County 911 operators dispatched the call at 12:40 am on Wednesday, January 4,...
STATESBORO, GA
allongeorgia.com

01/05/2023 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
WSAV News 3

Missing teen last seen in Statesboro on Christmas Eve

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing teen that is believed to be in Statesboro. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said Julie Gillikan, 17, left Willingway Hospital on Christmas Eve and hasn’t been seen since. Gillikan is originally from North Carolina, according to SPD. Police urge anyone with information to call Senior […]
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

McIntosh Co. Sheriff’s Office issues Mattie’s Call for missing woman

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman after a Mattie’s Call was issued. Mary Portlock, 76, was last seen on Jan. 2 around 4:55 p.m. at a gas station on at northbound I-95 in McIntosh County. She...

