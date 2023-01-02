Read full article on original website
KITV.com
KITV.com
Off-duty Honolulu police sergeant saves woman's life after performing CPR at bank
A Honolulu police sergeant is being praised for helping to save a woman's life while he was off duty. Honolulu police sergeant praised for actions while off duty. "That's why I got into this job -- I wanted to help people." HPD Sgt. Freddie Degala helped to save a woman's life while he was off duty, and he's receiving praise for his actions.
KITV.com
Honolulu Mayor shares new plans and funding to address Chinatown safety
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says it has been two years now since the goal was set to revitalize Chinatown as a destination to work, live and play. Still, he's not satisfied. "I like the progress that we have made to date in Chinatown. But we are nowhere...
KITV.com
WorkHawaii hosting major hiring event with dozens of employers on Jan. 10 in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- If you're looking for a new job or career on Oahu, the City and County of Honolulu is holding its first WorkHawaii hiring event of the year next week. It's happening on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dole Cannery located at 735 B Iwilei Road in Honolulu.
KITV.com
Owner of semi-sub company accused of fraud arrested trying to flee Oahu on boat
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu man at the center of a decade-long semi-submersible vessel scheme was arrested by US Marshals while trying to flee Oahu on his boat, Friday. Curtiss Jackson, 71, was awaiting trial for federal charges for securities fraud, mail fraud, and wire fraud related to his company Semisub Inc.
KITV.com
'I think it's a wake up call' | City leaders urge caution after deadly Kailua construction accident
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Nearly a week after a deadly construction accident in Kailua, the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting is drafting a notice of violation for the home owner and contractor because they did not secure the necessary permit for the work. Last Friday, a construction crew was...
KITV.com
Oahu woman gets max 20-year prison sentence after deadly fight outside Ala Moana-area bar
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu woman was charged to the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison after killing a 19-year-old woman after a fight in the Ala Moana area in 2021. Tomanu E. Tauala, 30, admitted to running over Nehlia-Ann Scanlan with her SUV after the two had fought outside of the Imua Lounge bar on Keeaumoku Street in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, 2021.
KITV.com
Oahu hotel becomes first in state to have drone light show
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Kahala Hotel & Resort became the first business in Hawaii to put on a drone light show. It's paving the way here for a trend that's gaining momentum across the US. Hundreds of hotel guests at The Kahala greeted 2023 with a gorgeous light show in...
KITV.com
Oahu boutique fights shoplifting via social media posts of culprits
KAHALA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Oahu business “Sugar Sugar Hawaii” has changed the way they are fighting shoplifting. Owners said it is just as effective as filing a police report. Their tactic is posting surveillance footage of shoplifters onto the company’s social media page as well as putting up...
KITV.com
KITV.com
How to successfully participate in 'Dry January'
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One of the main reasons health professionals encourage "Dry January" is so you can look at your relationship with alcohol and decide if it is unhealthy. Although stepping away from alcohol for a month won't completely transform your body, health experts say it can make small improvements.
KITV.com
Non-lethal self-defense device in Hawaii gains popularity, all to deter criminals
PEARL CITY (KITV4) -- Self-defense protection strikes a chord with Angela Morales, one of the singers of the group Na Leo, after she helped thwart a New Year's Day break-in at her home. After the fireworks calmed down early New Year's Day, Pearl City resident Angela Morales and her husband...
KITV.com
Danny Kaleikini, Hawaii's 'Ambassador of Aloha,' has died at 85
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Legendary entertainer and the man known as Hawaii's "Ambassador of Aloha" -- Danny Kaleikini -- has died. He passed peacefully this morning at Saint Francis Hospice. Born and raised in Papakolea, Kaleikini -- lovingly known as "Kaniela" by friends -- started his professional singing career at the...
KITV.com
Kailua property owner to be cited for building code violation after deadly rock wall collapse
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu has drafted a building code violation notice that it plans to issue to the property owner where a 15-foot retaining wall fell and killed a 22-year-old man in Kailua on December 30. The violation is for not having the proper permits...
KITV.com
Aloha Friday: Light trade winds, mostly dry conditions
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Very little shower activity is expected for Aloha Friday. Sunshine across the state with isolated showers over windward and mauka sections. Highs 77 to 82. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated windward and mauka showers. Lows 60 to 65. East winds around 15...
KITV.com
New development project near Ko Olina resort includes affordable senior housing
It's one of the largest development projects in recent years on Oahu. China Oceanwide Holdings recently completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million dollars.
KITV.com
Wednesday Weather: Rain, moderate trades and big waves
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A weakening disturbance brings numerous showers to windward and mauka areas. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures between 75 to 80 degrees. Moderate trade winds around 15 mph. Tonight, windward and mauka showers with mostly cloudy skies. Some clearing late. Lows 62 to 67....
KITV.com
There's still time to sign up for the Great Aloha Run. Here's how you should prepare.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Great Aloha Run is back to in-person after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 15,000 participants are expected for this year's 8.15-mile run. Proceeds will be helping more than 150 non-profits. In year's past, the race has raised more than $16 million for...
KITV.com
Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: January 5, 2023
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Light winds and dry weather through early next week. Overnight, mostly clear skies. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. Light winds at 5-15 mph.
KITV.com
Macy's closing at Windward Mall
Nina Ki has been shopping at Macy's in Windward Mall since she was young -- now taking her baby there to buy toys. She says it's her one-stop shop. "If you need anything from jewelry to makeup to clothes -- this is what we came for. So I'm kind of sad to see it go," she said.
