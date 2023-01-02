Effective: 2023-01-06 13:48:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Haakon; Ziebach DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility near and below one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Ziebach County and Haakon County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...The dense fog will redevelop and expand this evening, and continue into Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

HAAKON COUNTY, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO