Effective: 2023-01-06 14:02:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-06 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Day; Dewey; Edmunds; Grant; Marshall; McPherson; Roberts; Stanley; Walworth DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...McPherson, Marshall, Roberts, Walworth, Edmunds, Day, Dewey, Grant and Stanley Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With temperatures below freezing, there may be slick spots on roads due to the fog.

DAY COUNTY, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO