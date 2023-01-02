ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nipomo, CA

20-year-old man arrested for assault with a deadly weapon

By Jillian Butler
 4 days ago
Deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 800 block of Southland in Nipomo on Jan. 1 at On 01-01-2023 at approximately 12:52 a.m.

Upon their arrival, deputies discovered a 36-year-old male that had been stabbed during an apparent family disturbance.

The victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

20-year-old Angel Rodriguez of Nipomo was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.

