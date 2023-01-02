ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

AdHoc Group Against Crime on KCPD police chief's goal for community repair

By Megan Abundis
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LXYZ5_0k0dO5iX00

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Chief Stacey Graves says she plans to prioritize repairing community relationships.

“We all want the same thing, we all want a safer city,” Graves said in an interview with KSHB 41 .

With her new position and the new year ahead, Graves says she's ready for a new start.

“We’ve got to stop this adversarial relationship that we have,” she said. “We have to be part of the community, and the community has to be a part of us. We have to start listening.”

Leaning on community members like Branden Mims, of Adhoc Group Against Crime , may be the key to bridging the gap.

“Every new chief has said that we want to work and improve our relationship with the community,” Mims said. “I’m interested to see what this next plan will be.”

Graves notes she specifically will focus on fairness, impartiality and more extensive procedural justice training.

“I get the point she’s making — the need to approach citizens and involvement with a constitutional mindset,” Mims said. “But I think it also says in 2022 if that’s where we're starting how far KCPD needs to come.”

As an advocate against crime in KC, Mims says the most pressing issues he hopes to see taken seriously include immediacy in missing person cases, complaints against officers and accountability.

“We would love to see the use of force go down, we would like to see more police officers in the community, we want to see 911 times shortened dramatically and the response times shortened,” Mims said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Wanted: Larry Woods

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Larry Woods, 45, is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory rape. A warrant has also been issued out of Clay County for failure to appear in court for a sex offender registration violation. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in that county.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMOV

KCPD considers drug policy change amid dispatcher shortage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Picture this: A loved one is experiencing a medical emergency. You pick up to phone, frantically call 911, and you’re put on hold. That’s a reality in Kansas City, Missouri, right now, and it starts with a staffing shortage. Callers in Kansas City...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy