Man charged with felonies after pursuit in Gary

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Illinois man faces felony charges after leading police on a pursuit and eventually wrecking the vehicle in Lake County, Indiana.

On Dec. 31, the Portage Police Department was led on a pursuit with a tan Chevrolet that was previously involved in a theft, according to Indiana State Police. After the vehicle entered Lake County, the police ended the pursuit.

However, another state trooper in Gary located the vehicle again shortly after. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and the vehicle once again fled.

After a short pursuit, the car crashed at the intersection of 25 th and Colfax St. and struck an SUV that was crossing the intersection. That driver had minor injuries.

Police say there was one female passenger in the tan Chevrolet who suffered from serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Jonathan M. Riley, was taken to a hospital and later to the Lake County Jail for processing.

During an investigation, police say they found a Century Arms AK-Rifle near the front seat of the car.

Riley faces multiple felony charges.

