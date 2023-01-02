ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Opinion: Fully EV Car Share is Crucial for Lowering Emissions and Congestion

Transportation accounts for almost 30 percent of New York City’s greenhouse gas emissions, with passenger cars responsible for the majority. Aside from worsening climate change, gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles also emit air pollutants that create smog and negatively affect our health, with disproportionate impacts on communities of color. In...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Wednesday’s Headlines: A Little TLC Edition

The best story of the day was in the Post, where former Taxi and Limousine Commissioner Lucius Riccio said congestion pricing should first target the real causes of congestion: Uber and Lyft cars that flooded the city a few years ago. But Riccio undermined his own point with disregard of...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Thursday’s Headlines Stay Small

Swapping out gas-guzzling trucks for electric vehicles might be a net win for the environment, but if those EVs are faster and heavier than ever, it could accelerate the pedestrian death crisis. Their bigger, power-sucking batteries are also less environmentally friendly than a smaller vehicle’s. (The Atlantic) Experts predict...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Friday’s Headlines: More Work for Gov. Hochul Edition

Yesterday, we led with Transportation Alternatives’s doorstop of an agenda for Gov. Hochul. Today, brings a more concise wish list from our parent company, Open Plans (read it here). Like TA, Open Plans is pitching Big Ideas and keeping its eyes on multiple bills and proposals at the local,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Friday’s Headlines Want to Feel Safe

To get people on bikes, cities need to protect cyclists. Three of the top four reasons why people don’t ride bikes involve fear of riding in traffic, including drivers’ aggressive behavior and the possibility of getting hit by a car, according to a Melbourne study. (Treehugger) $406 million...
COLORADO STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Commentary: Our Failure to Invest in Trains Leaves us Vulnerable

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. Steve, one of my oldest friends, came to visit from Portland over the holidays. Unfortunately,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

