David Harbour Just Wants Hopper To Be Happy At The End Of Stranger Things
"Stranger Things" is a show that has put its characters through the wringer over the years as the children of Hawkins, Indiana face off against the demonic forces of the Upside-Down. From the unpeeling, razor-toothed maw of Season 1's Demogorgon to the Machiavellian machinations of Season 4's Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), the hit Netflix show's villains, both supernatural and scientific, have raised literal hell against a group of kids who wish they could just go back to playing Dungeons and Dragons.
The Ending Of Netflix's The Recruit Season 1 Explained
A Netflix show that follows a fresh-faced CIA employee finding his footing within the labyrinthine ranks of the intelligence realm, "The Recruit" stars Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher in "Black Adam") as Owen Hendricks, a lawyer who mostly deals in paperwork for the organization. The show devotes significant time to examining Owen's personal life, revealing what drives his ambitions (and frequently lands him in over his head). Factor in some not-so-good-natured hazing from his new coworkers, and Owen has a lot on his plate.
The Last Of Us Creators Are Already Thinking Past Season 1
"The Last of Us" fans don't have long to wait before the highly-anticipated adaptation finally premieres on HBO. Many hope that the show will finally break the curse that has plagued video game adaptations since Hollywood studios first began looking to bring the successful medium to live action. "The Last of Us" could usher in a new era of TV shows, with Prime Video already joining HBO as a major network to greenlight a live-action video game series.
The Two That '70s Show Cast Members That Kurtwood Smith Was Closest With
For eight seasons, "That '70s Show" dominated television. It had a simple premise with an engaging hook, following the lives of several teenagers as they come of age in Wisconsin, set against the backdrop of the rebellious 1970s. On a weekly basis, people would tune in to see the latest shenanigans from Eric Forman (Topher Grace), Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), and more. Often, these wacky adventures would land them on the wrong side of Eric's dad, Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith), who frequently made threats to put his foot in a not-so-very-nice place.
The Ending Of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3 Explained
The third season of "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" came to a close with a finale that was literally explosive, and it's safe to say that the show is going as strong as ever. The Amazon series follows the exploits of the titular hero, who works as an analyst for the CIA. While Season 1 pits Jack against a Syrian terrorist group and Season 2 deals with political unrest in Venezuela, Season 3 sees Jack looking to stop a plot to restore the Soviet Union. In addition to focusing on tensions between Russia and nearby countries, Season 3 brings Jack Ryan back to his roots: Clancy's first novel to feature the character, "The Hunt for Red October," saw Jack trying to prove that a Soviet submarine was looking to defect.
The Last Of Us Co-Creators Explain Pedro Pascal's Casting As Joel
Whether it's an adaptation of a book, short story, play, or in this case, the video game "The Last of Us," television showrunners have the unenviable task of casting actors in their projects who will do justice to the material. As it relates to written material, casting is difficult because every reader has their own idea of what each character looks like in their mind's eye. Video games, on the other hand, at least provide a visual reference for potential audience members. However, showrunners are then saddled with a different sort of pressure to cast an actor who resembles and physically embodies the game's avatar to please its fanbase.
HBO's The Last Of Us Uses Science To Make Cordyceps Zombification Even More Terrifying
Video games are known to play pretty fast and loose with real science, especially when it comes to the zombie subgenre. There's no shortage of games where you take on hordes of the undead, from "Left 4 Dead" to "The Evil Within." "The Last of Us" could certainly be a contender within that realm, but it at least changes the formula. You aren't fighting those who have risen from the grave. Instead, you take on individuals who have been infected with the Cordyceps fungus. Of course, the real monsters are your fellow survivors who have sacrificed their humanity to live, but that's a topic for another article.
The Last Of Us Veteran Merle Dandridge Explains Why Pedro Pascal Is The Perfect Joel
Ten years after the release of the landmark video game, the debut of HBO's "The Last of Us" is finally bringing the fight against "The Infected" and other sinister forces to television screens. The nine-episode series is especially exciting for actor Merle Dandridge, given that she's reprising her role of Marlene, a kick-ass character she brought to life in 2013 via motion capture acting.
That '70s Show Fans Ponder The Possible Inclusion Of Kelso's Child Betsy In That '90s Show
Netflix continues to tap into audience thirst for late-20th-century, teens-in-the-basement nostalgia as it time-shifts the premise, location, and even some of the cast from "That '70s Show" into the franchise's latest iteration, the upcoming "That '90s Show." Airing on Fox from 1998 to 2006, "That '70s Show" served up a tightly scripted but laid-back sitcom with an ensemble of engaging teens and the often-exasperated parents attempting to shepherd them through their coming-of-age years in Gerald Ford-era Point Place, Wisconsin.
Breaking Bad And Mad Men Showed Branden Jacobs-Jenkins How Kindred Could Be Adapted
When it comes to Hulu's adaptation of the Octavia Butler novel "Kindred," perhaps the last points of comparison for viewers would be "Breaking Bad" or "Mad Men." Butler's genre-bending book and its adaptation of the same name both revolve around a woman named Dana (Mallori Johnson), who finds herself able to travel back in time to a slave plantation in the Antebellum. There, she meets her ancestors and faces horrifying choices that will shape the present. Additional cast members include Kevin Franklin, Thomas Weylin, and more. The series would, on the surface, seem to have little in common with the drug drama of "Breaking Bad" or the corporate malaise of "Mad Men."
Nicole Kidman Heading To Paramount+ In A New Taylor Sheridan Series
Nicole Kidman will star in the upcoming Paramount+ series "Lioness," which chronicles the carryout of a CIA program by the same name, Variety reports. The show is created and executive produced by Taylor Sheridan of "Yellowstone" fame, following Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos, a Marine officer roped in by the CIA to help take down a network of terrorists from the inside. Meanwhile, Kidman will portray Kaitlyn Meade, a senior supervisor in the CIA with a political mind, described in part by a press release as, "a wife that longs for the attention she herself can't even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she's found herself on."
Why Lord Lyman Beesbury From House Of The Dragon Looks So Familiar
Over the course of the first season of "House of the Dragon," the main characters find themselves on opposing sides between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), the named heir to the Iron Throne, and Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke), the second wife of King Viserys (Paddy Considine). Where Rhaenyra's supporters believe in her claim, the "Greens" believe that Alicent's son, Prince Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), should inherit Westeros.
How To Start Watching Doctor Who
As "Doctor Who" superfans stare down the months-long wait for the next bout of specials, those still resistant to the series may be starting to wonder what all the fuss is about. Perhaps you've been discouraged by the number of episodes and seasons currently available to binge. Luckily, a few Whovian scholars have taken it upon themselves to make the world of "Doctor Who" accessible and digestible.
Mila Kunis Confessed To Stealing A Set Prop From That '70s Show
With the Netflix reboot, "That '90s Show," on the horizon, fans are looking back at the classic sitcom that came before it, "That '70s Show." It follows the adventures of Wisconsin youth as they try to find themselves and make it in the world in the turbulent decade of the 1970s. The group of friends hangs out in Eric Forman's (Topher Grace) basement, which he lovingly calls the "Batcave." The basement acts as the gang's clubhouse where they can hang out and ... watch TV.
Shocking No One, Netflix Renews Wednesday For Another Semester At Nevermore
Despite its age and many incarnations, old and new fans simply cannot get enough of all things "The Addams Family." Whether it is Morticia, Gomez, Pugsley, Cousin It, or Uncle Fester, each of these characters possesses a comedic appeal that matches the macabre elements of their appearance and general personality. Then there is Wednesday Addams, who favors sardonic, dark humor over outright slapstick and has been forever immortalized by actors Lisa Loring, Christina Ricci, and now Jenna Ortega in Netflix's "Wednesday." Ortega's wickedly witty, at times tense, and deliciously dark performance does the character justice for a new generation.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Spider In Avatar: The Way Of Water
There was a lot riding on "Avatar: The Way of Water." The first film came out 13 years prior, and the sequel had lofty expectations to live up to, not the least of which was the fact "Avatar" remains the highest-grossing movie of all time, and "The Way of Water" had to gross $2 billion just to break even. Fortunately, the sequel seems to be on track to hit that mark and then some (via Deadline).
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Can Rest Assured That The BAU's Jet Will Be Making A Return
"Criminal Minds" fans were happy to see their favorite show return in a new form when "Criminal Minds: Evolution" hit Paramount+ in the fall of 2022, albeit with a more serialized format than the cases-of-the-week they were accustomed to from the original show. Fans have taken note of the Behavioral Analysis Unit's return to their screens, but thanks to dramatic complications like the BAU struggling for funding and autonomy under its new FBI overlords, there's been at least one crucial element of the show missing in the new series: the BAU's private jet.
Who Plays Alena Kovac On Jack Ryan?
Season 3 of "Jack Ryan" tosses a handful of entertaining new characters into the mix, but few additions from this installment of Amazon Prime Video's political thriller series have proven to be quite as intriguing as Alena Kovac. The fictional president of the Czech Republic, Alena factors heavily into Jack Ryan's Season 3 journey to stop a massive world war from breaking out. She's not just sidelined to the bureaucracy side of things either, as it's quickly established that she can manage to go toe-to-toe with some of the series' most formidable foes.
Michelle Yeoh Didn't Need Any Convincing To Join The Witcher: Blood Origin
Saying that Michelle Yeoh takes well to genre fiction is like saying a duck takes well to water. Duh. Over the years she has proven herself to be a profoundly versatile actor, including in the worlds of fantasy and science fiction — from her time as Captain Philippa Georgiou on "Star Trek: Discovery," to her critically lauded performance as Evelyn Wang in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," to her appearance in "The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor." She's even scheduled to make her debut in the "Avatar" franchise, starting with the third film (via Dexerto).
