Sabres' win streak ends with loss to Ottawa

Ottawa, Ont. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Sabres' win streak ended at six games on Sunday night after a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Ottawa scored less than a minute into the game to enjoy a 1-0 lead over Buffalo early. Tim Stutzle was credited with his 13th goal of the season when he was able to get to a loose puck in the slot, and beat Craig Anderson with the shot 47 seconds into the game.

Claude Giroux was credited with the only assist on the game's first goal.

The Sabres had a 5-on-3 power play chance late in the opening period, but failed to score before the end of the first. Travis Hamonic was penalized for hooking just 20 seconds after Nick Holden was called for tripping.

Buffalo was credited with 11 shots on goal in the first stanza, while the Senators registered eight shots on Anderson.

Zemgus Girgensons was able to slip behind the Ottawa defense and score his fourth goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1 early in the second period. The forward received a stretch pass in the offensive zone from defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, and was able to beat Anton Forsberg to tie the score.

Samuelsson and fellow defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin were credited with the assists on the goal.

Ottawa re-gained the lead thanks to their first power play chance of the night. Jacob Lucchini scored his first career NHL goal by punching in a loose puck in front of the net, while Dylan Cozens was in the penalty box for hooking. Lucchini's goal gave the Senators a 2-1 lead midway though the middle stanza.

Stutzle added his second goal of the game to help secure the victory over Buffalo late in the third period. The young forward's second goal tally came with just over a minute remaining in regulation with Anderson pulled in favor of an extra skater.

----------

GAME RECAP

Scoring Summary:

First Period:

BUF: NONE

OTT: 0:47 - Tim Stutzle (13) (Claude Giroux)

Second Period:

BUF: 6:51 - Zemgus Girgensons (4) (Mattias Samuelsson, Ilya Lyubushkin)

OTT: 11:45 - Jacob Lucchini (1) PPG (Derick Brassard, Claude Giroux)

Third Period

BUF: NONE

OTT: 18:49 - Tim Stutzle (14) ENG (Thomas Chabot)

----------

Penalty Summary:

First Period:

BUF: NONE

OTT: 18:14 - Nick Holden (Tripping - 2 min.); 18:34 - Travis Hamonic

(Hooking - 2 min.)

Second Period:

BUF: 9:59 - Dylan Cozens (Hooking - 2 min.)

OTT: 4:13 - Thomas Chabot (Tripping - 2 min.)

Third Period:

BUF: NONE

OTT: NONE

----------

STATS OF THE GAME:

----------

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

Losi and Gangi Three Stars of the Game:

1.) Anton Forsberg - OTT

2.) Tim Stutzle - OTT

3.) Jacob Lucchini - OTT

----------

What's next:

The Sabres will conclude their three-game road trip in Washington on Tuesday night against the Capitals at Capital One Arena. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. EST on the flagship home of the Sabres Radio Network - WGR Sports Radio 550. Pregame coverage with Mike Schopp and the Bulldog begins at 6 p.m. EST.