Piqua, OH

Man dead after kayak flipped over in Piqua

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
PIQUA — One man is dead after a kayak flipped over in Piqua near the Great Miami River late Sunday afternoon, according to Piqua Police.

Fisherman found a kayak with no one in it at the 1000 block of S. Main Street and notified Piqua Police at approximately 5:10 p.m.

Officers pulled a 29-year old male from the river and transported him to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, dispatchers tell News Center 7.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No foul play is suspected at this time and all indications are that was an accident, according to police.

The identity of the man has not yet been released pending notification to family.

We will continue to provide updates.

