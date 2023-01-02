ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

Kirk Herbstreit gives his thoughts on if ‘Georgia is the new Alabama’

ESPN College Football analyst and commentator Kirk Herbstreit discussed if he felt Georgia was becoming the new Alabama in his media zoom call ahead of Monday’s National Championship game. Herbstreit will be on the call for the Bulldogs’ matchup against TCU on Monday night. Despite Alabama losing two...
ATHENS, GA
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama signee, commit earn Gatorade Player of the Year honors

An Alabama football commit and signee were named the Gatorade Player of the Year for their respective states Friday. The Crimson Tide’s 2023 five-star defensive back signee, Caleb Downs earned the award for the state of Georgia. The Alabama signee helped Mill Creek win a state championship as a senior by contributing on both sides of the football. He finished the year with 76 tackles, five interceptions and two pick-sixes. The Georgia native also rushed for 390 yards and 20 touchdowns.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football sends prayers to Eli Gold as he battles cancer

Alabama fans are in prayer for one of the most vital members of the football program. Eli Gold, the Crimson Tide’s long-time voice for football via Crimson Tide’s Sports Network, is battling cancer. Alabama football tweeted its thoughts and prayers to Gold on social media. He has called...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama head basketball coach Nate Oats takes shot at Tide football fans

The University of Alabama’s head basketball coach Nate Oats took a light-hearted jab at Alabama football fans when discussing the Crimson Tide’s basketball squad upcoming matchup against Kentucky. Alabama basketball is currently ranked No. 7 heading into its matchup with the Wildcats Saturday. Oats discuss the basketball blue...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama freshman kicker signee a finalist for Chris Sailer honor

Alabama returns veteran placekicker Will Reichard for a fifth season, but it may have signed another elite specialist. Connor Talty arrives in this freshman class as a three-star from Chicago, Ill. He excelled as a kicker and punt at St. Rita High School, but Talty will handle the Crimson Tide’s...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

A breakdown of Alabama’s quarterback competition for spring football

Bryce Young leaves the University of Alabama as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in school history. He helped the Crimson Tide to a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2020 and guided the team to a Southeastern Conference Championship as a starter in 2021. Young was a two-time permanent team captain, a Heisman Trophy winner, and earned several other individual accolades. As he turns the page to the NFL Draft, Tide fans now look toward the quarterback competition for spring practice and next season. Four names are battling for an opportunity to lead the 2023 version of Alabama football to a national championship, but which one will take the reins? A breakdown of all four players is below.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama players still in transfer portal

There are still former Alabama football players in the transfer portal, searching for landing spot. Multiple former Crimson Tide players have found a new team. JoJo Earle, Traeshon Holden, Amari Kight, Christian Leary, Tommy Brockermeyer, Aaron Anderson, Khyree Jackson, Javion Cohen, Braylen Ingraham and Tanner Bowles have all found their next spot.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
College Football HQ

Alabama football schedule for 2023 season

How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year?  Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football announces date for annual spring game

Alabama football has announced the date for its annual spring game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Crimson Tide fans are excited for spring practice, but this could be the most attended A-Day game in a long time. Alabama will interesting position battles across the board at different positions. According to Alabama football’s...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Will Alabama go after former 5-Star DL Anthony Lucas?

Former five-star defensive lineman, Anthony Lucas is in the transfer portal, and the Alabama Crimson Tide is a team who could go after him. Lucas is a product of Scottsdale, Arizona. The 6-foot-6, 270-pounder is a former five-star recruit, and he is currently a true freshman. The Tide will be...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joel Klatt evaluates Alabama's chances to make the Playoff next season

Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff in 2022. The Crimson Tide, however, still finished 11-2 in what many considered a down year after beating Kansas State soundly in the Sugar Bowl, 45-20. There were some who believed Alabama deserved CFP consideration this season given that its only 2...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

What does it mean for Alabama to have Malachi Moore back for 2023?

The University of Alabama sends Jordan Battle, DeMarcco Hellams, Brian Branch, and Eli Ricks to the upcoming the NFL Draft, but it returns a veteran that will provide leadership for the defensive secondary next season. Malachi Moore, a native of Trusville, Ala., stated during Allstate Sugar Bowl prep that he’s...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star DB Cormani McClain announces decision date

Cormani McClain announced he was signing to the school of his choice on Jan. 15. McClain is a five-star recruit, and he is considered the nation’s top 2023 cornerback prospect. He is currently verbally committed to the Miami Hurricanes. Alabama, Colorado and Miami are the teams considered to be in the mix to sign McClain later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star CB Cormani McClain poses with Alabama signees after All-America game

Cormani McClain was spotted in Alabama football’s signees group picture Tuesday after the Under Armour All-America game, and it had Crimson Tide fans excited about possibly adding the five-star to the Crimson Tide’s loaded 2023 recruiting class. McClain is verbally committed to Miami, but he has not officially...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy