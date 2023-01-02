Read full article on original website
Kirk Herbstreit gives his thoughts on if ‘Georgia is the new Alabama’
ESPN College Football analyst and commentator Kirk Herbstreit discussed if he felt Georgia was becoming the new Alabama in his media zoom call ahead of Monday’s National Championship game. Herbstreit will be on the call for the Bulldogs’ matchup against TCU on Monday night. Despite Alabama losing two...
Alabama signee, commit earn Gatorade Player of the Year honors
An Alabama football commit and signee were named the Gatorade Player of the Year for their respective states Friday. The Crimson Tide’s 2023 five-star defensive back signee, Caleb Downs earned the award for the state of Georgia. The Alabama signee helped Mill Creek win a state championship as a senior by contributing on both sides of the football. He finished the year with 76 tackles, five interceptions and two pick-sixes. The Georgia native also rushed for 390 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Alabama football sends prayers to Eli Gold as he battles cancer
Alabama fans are in prayer for one of the most vital members of the football program. Eli Gold, the Crimson Tide’s long-time voice for football via Crimson Tide’s Sports Network, is battling cancer. Alabama football tweeted its thoughts and prayers to Gold on social media. He has called...
Alabama head basketball coach Nate Oats takes shot at Tide football fans
The University of Alabama’s head basketball coach Nate Oats took a light-hearted jab at Alabama football fans when discussing the Crimson Tide’s basketball squad upcoming matchup against Kentucky. Alabama basketball is currently ranked No. 7 heading into its matchup with the Wildcats Saturday. Oats discuss the basketball blue...
Alabama freshman kicker signee a finalist for Chris Sailer honor
Alabama returns veteran placekicker Will Reichard for a fifth season, but it may have signed another elite specialist. Connor Talty arrives in this freshman class as a three-star from Chicago, Ill. He excelled as a kicker and punt at St. Rita High School, but Talty will handle the Crimson Tide’s...
A breakdown of Alabama’s quarterback competition for spring football
Bryce Young leaves the University of Alabama as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in school history. He helped the Crimson Tide to a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2020 and guided the team to a Southeastern Conference Championship as a starter in 2021. Young was a two-time permanent team captain, a Heisman Trophy winner, and earned several other individual accolades. As he turns the page to the NFL Draft, Tide fans now look toward the quarterback competition for spring practice and next season. Four names are battling for an opportunity to lead the 2023 version of Alabama football to a national championship, but which one will take the reins? A breakdown of all four players is below.
Former Alabama players still in transfer portal
There are still former Alabama football players in the transfer portal, searching for landing spot. Multiple former Crimson Tide players have found a new team. JoJo Earle, Traeshon Holden, Amari Kight, Christian Leary, Tommy Brockermeyer, Aaron Anderson, Khyree Jackson, Javion Cohen, Braylen Ingraham and Tanner Bowles have all found their next spot.
Alabama football’s 2024 recruiting class is already among nation’s best
The Alabama Crimson Tide are already on pace to sign another great recruiting class during the 2024 recruiting cycle after signing one of the best classes in recent history last month. The Tide currently hold verbal commitments from five 2024 recruits. Here is a look at each of them:. Jaylen...
Alabama football schedule for 2023 season
How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
Alabama football announces date for annual spring game
Alabama football has announced the date for its annual spring game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Crimson Tide fans are excited for spring practice, but this could be the most attended A-Day game in a long time. Alabama will interesting position battles across the board at different positions. According to Alabama football’s...
Will Alabama go after former 5-Star DL Anthony Lucas?
Former five-star defensive lineman, Anthony Lucas is in the transfer portal, and the Alabama Crimson Tide is a team who could go after him. Lucas is a product of Scottsdale, Arizona. The 6-foot-6, 270-pounder is a former five-star recruit, and he is currently a true freshman. The Tide will be...
Fox Sports Analyst feels Alabama football will be ‘damn good’ next season
Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt feels Alabama football will return to its dominant ways next season. Klatt, who was not high on the Crimson Tide throughout this season, recently stated he feels Alabama will be really good next season with a ‘new quarterback, a new defensive leader and new stars.’
Joel Klatt evaluates Alabama's chances to make the Playoff next season
Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff in 2022. The Crimson Tide, however, still finished 11-2 in what many considered a down year after beating Kansas State soundly in the Sugar Bowl, 45-20. There were some who believed Alabama deserved CFP consideration this season given that its only 2...
Alabama football: Best ever? Bryce Young was the Crimson Tide's gifted, imperfect, legendary quarterback
The Bryce Young Story at Alabama never had to be perfect to be legendary. It never was quite perfect, as a matter of fact. There was the national championship Bama won in 2020 with Young standing on the sidelines and watching while Mac Jones got all the glory. There was...
SEC basketball power rankings: Alabama, LSU surge after strong league-play showings
It's crystal clear that you had better have a dude if you want to win the SEC regular-season championship. Alabama and LSU are two teams off to good starts in SEC play, and each team has one All-American hopeful in KJ Williams (LSU) and Brandon Miller (Alabama). But having one stud to lean on every single night isn't the only thing you need.
What does it mean for Alabama to have Malachi Moore back for 2023?
The University of Alabama sends Jordan Battle, DeMarcco Hellams, Brian Branch, and Eli Ricks to the upcoming the NFL Draft, but it returns a veteran that will provide leadership for the defensive secondary next season. Malachi Moore, a native of Trusville, Ala., stated during Allstate Sugar Bowl prep that he’s...
5-Star DB Cormani McClain announces decision date
Cormani McClain announced he was signing to the school of his choice on Jan. 15. McClain is a five-star recruit, and he is considered the nation’s top 2023 cornerback prospect. He is currently verbally committed to the Miami Hurricanes. Alabama, Colorado and Miami are the teams considered to be in the mix to sign McClain later this month.
5-Star CB Cormani McClain poses with Alabama signees after All-America game
Cormani McClain was spotted in Alabama football’s signees group picture Tuesday after the Under Armour All-America game, and it had Crimson Tide fans excited about possibly adding the five-star to the Crimson Tide’s loaded 2023 recruiting class. McClain is verbally committed to Miami, but he has not officially...
Crimson Tide baseball to take over Toyota Field
The Tide will be rolling into Toyota Field this year for a matchup against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
