Lincoln, NE

NebraskaTV

Inmate attacks, punches several prison staffers

TECUMSEH, Neb. — Three state prison staffers were attacked by an inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. According to officials, the inmate was aggressive and cursing at a worker when they punched that staffer in the face on Monday. A second staffer came to help was also punched...
TECUMSEH, NE
NebraskaTV

BBB: Keep your New Year's Financial Resolutions

OMAHA, Neb. — If money matters when it comes to your goal for the new year, there are some easy ways to get started. Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau has some tips. Inventory your credit cards. Take advantage of free tools. Start budgeting now!
OMAHA, NE

