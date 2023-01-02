ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metuchen, NJ

94.3 The Point

Experts Say This Beautiful New Jersey Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures

There are so many amazing places to take a gorgeous sunrise or sunset picture, but there can only be one place in New Jersey that has been declared the best. I was so excited to try to find out which spot in the Garden State was named the best place for an amazing sunset, or for that matter, sunrise picture. I know there were a few I definitely think should be considered.
FORT LEE, NJ
94.3 The Point

Dominican restaurant opens its 4th New Jersey location

Mamajuana Cafe, a Dominican-styled restaurant, has opened its fourth New Jersey location, this one in Plainfield. Their other New Jersey restaurants are in Woodbridge, West New York, and Paterson. According to the restaurant chain’s website:. Mamajuana Café was born in the year 2006 in Inwood NY with the intention...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Popular Burger Chain To Open Another N.J. Restaurant

A popular burger chain has decided to create another New Jersey restaurant. The fast-casual burger joint named The Habit Burger Grill is set to open in East Brunswick at 751 Route 18 on Friday, Jan. 14. “We have a long history with the state of New Jersey, and we’re so...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ

You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
NEWARK, NJ
New York Post

‘Uncle Junior’s’ real-life ‘Sopranos’ home hits the market for $585K in NJ

Here’s an offer you can’t refuse. A New Jersey house that served as the on-screen home of “The Sopranos” mob boss “Uncle Junior” has reportedly hit the market — and it comes with a killer price. The four-bedroom home in Newark’s upscale Forest Hills neighborhood — which appeared at least five times in the hit HBO series between 1999 and 2007 — is up for sale for just $585,000, NJ.com reported. “It’s a beautiful home and still has lots of its original features, like the hardwood floors,” real estate agent Linda Alemar of Sky Realty Associates told the outlet. Alemar said the...
NEWARK, NJ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Bear Mountain, NY

Bear Mountain used to be the primary ski-jumping site in the United States and one of the well-known peaks of New York’s Hudson Highlands. Partially located in Orange County and Rockland County, Bear Mountain extends to the adjacent Bear Mountain Bridge and Bear Mountain State Park. The summit is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations

If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
PASSAIC, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

