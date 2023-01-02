Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
What? The Best Bakery in New Jersey is at a Gas Station
It's true, a delicious bakery at a gas station in New Jersey, only in New Jersey. I had to ask friends about this and if they've ever been there. To my surprise, a whopping YES, several times is what I've heard. What?. Why haven't I ever heard of this bakery...
This Beautiful Restaurant Has Been Named The Most Historic In New Jersey
We love history here in New Jersey, and we really love a great restaurant. So, when you combine the two, you have a must-visit place. So what is the New Jersey restaurant that experts say is the most historic in the whole state?. There are so many amazing New Jersey...
Experts Say This Beautiful New Jersey Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures
There are so many amazing places to take a gorgeous sunrise or sunset picture, but there can only be one place in New Jersey that has been declared the best. I was so excited to try to find out which spot in the Garden State was named the best place for an amazing sunset, or for that matter, sunrise picture. I know there were a few I definitely think should be considered.
Dominican restaurant opens its 4th New Jersey location
Mamajuana Cafe, a Dominican-styled restaurant, has opened its fourth New Jersey location, this one in Plainfield. Their other New Jersey restaurants are in Woodbridge, West New York, and Paterson. According to the restaurant chain’s website:. Mamajuana Café was born in the year 2006 in Inwood NY with the intention...
The Last One of These in Ocean County, NJ is Closing, Sad to See
I can't believe this is the last Hallmark in Ocean County and we have to say, "good-bye" to it. Makes me sad, I love the Hallmark Store. There are a several of them left in New Jersey, but this one was so close to me. There were so many unique...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Popular Burger Chain To Open Another N.J. Restaurant
A popular burger chain has decided to create another New Jersey restaurant. The fast-casual burger joint named The Habit Burger Grill is set to open in East Brunswick at 751 Route 18 on Friday, Jan. 14. “We have a long history with the state of New Jersey, and we’re so...
A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ
You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
Top 5! Best Chinese Food in Monmouth and Ocean County, Chosen By You
Hundreds of votes later we have five winners for the best Chinese food in Ocean County and Monmouth County. At least once a week we get Chinese food and it never disappoints. It's becoming more and more popular for holidays as a choice for family dinners or get-togethers. Chinese is...
A Pizza Hut Drive-Thru is Opening Soon in Ocean County, NJ
Pizza Hut Express is popular. Will a drive-thru Pizza Hut be popular in Toms River, we'll have to see. Some locations have a drive-thru and some locations are just a pick-up location only. I had no idea about a drive-thru Pizza Hut. I do know their garlic bread with cheese...
‘Uncle Junior’s’ real-life ‘Sopranos’ home hits the market for $585K in NJ
Here’s an offer you can’t refuse. A New Jersey house that served as the on-screen home of “The Sopranos” mob boss “Uncle Junior” has reportedly hit the market — and it comes with a killer price. The four-bedroom home in Newark’s upscale Forest Hills neighborhood — which appeared at least five times in the hit HBO series between 1999 and 2007 — is up for sale for just $585,000, NJ.com reported. “It’s a beautiful home and still has lots of its original features, like the hardwood floors,” real estate agent Linda Alemar of Sky Realty Associates told the outlet. Alemar said the...
pix11.com
American Girl's 2023 'Girl of the Year' is a South Asian girl from NJ
Meet the girl who's the talk of the town: American Girl's 2023 Girl of the Year doll, Kavi Sharma, from Metuchen. American Girl’s 2023 ‘Girl of the Year’ is a South …. Meet the girl who's the talk of the town: American Girl's 2023 Girl of the Year doll, Kavi Sharma, from Metuchen.
The Eagles’ 2023 tour will make a stop in New Jersey
Legendary rock band the Eagles have released more tour dates, and one of the stops will be at the Prudential Center in Newark. The iconic group is scheduled to play Newark on April 7, 2023; tickets go on sale on Jan. 13. The band’s current lineup is Don Henley, Joe...
New Jersey’s Oldest Fast Food Joint is One of the Most Iconic in America
Well, two topics I love to write about are "food" and "history". So when I saw this article about the oldest fast-food restaurants in America, I knew I wanted to do this one. Combing hamburgers and history lol this is a fun one for you to check out and enjoy.
Popular Restaurant Suddenly Closes In Toms River, NJ And We Have Questions
It seems as though this extremely popular Toms River fast-casual restaurant is closed, without warning or explanation and I've got some questions I'd like answered!. It looks as if the closure came out of nowhere because less than two weeks ago I went to pick up a hoagie in the shopping center this place is located in and per usual it was packed!
For years, people kept this NJ airport a secret — the secret’s out (Opinion)
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and on rare times I will fly JFK. But when my schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Bear Mountain, NY
Bear Mountain used to be the primary ski-jumping site in the United States and one of the well-known peaks of New York’s Hudson Highlands. Partially located in Orange County and Rockland County, Bear Mountain extends to the adjacent Bear Mountain Bridge and Bear Mountain State Park. The summit is...
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
One of America’s Best Weekend Getaway Towns is Right Here in New Jersey
This is a fun topic "best weekend getaway towns" in America and of course including right here in the "Garden State". Think we could all use a few nice places to visit in 2023 right here in New Jersey. I guess everyone's idea of "great weekend getaways" is different. Whether...
Critics say NJ mayor wants 647% pay raise to pad his pension for life
WAYNE — While virtually no one questioned his track record, a proposed massive salary bump for the township mayor — by making the job full-time — did spark a good deal of concerns Wednesday. Among those skeptical of the ordinance questioned whether the more than extra $120,000...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1