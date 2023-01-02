Read full article on original website
James Gunn addresses rumors that Ezra Miller could be the sole survivor of the great DC purge
It would be stating the obvious to say that SnyderVerse supporters aren’t best pleased at James Gunn and Peter Safran almost instantly dismantling the DCU’s original mythology so soon after assuming control as co-CEOs, but the general public’s collective eyebrow has been raised by a report offering Ezra Miller as the potential sole survivor.
‘Justice League: Power of Bagel’ instantly becomes the most-anticipated DC movie of the James Gunn era
James Gunn has become well-known for quickly debunking rumors and clearing the air on social media, and he’s had to work overtime since becoming co-CEO of DC Studios. With that in mind, his silence speaks volumes when it comes to the single hottest project on the docket for the resurgent superhero franchise, and we are of course talking about Justice League: Power of Bagel.
‘Star Trek 4’ rumor claims the cursed sequel could be resurrected with the director nobody wants
Once again, Star Trek 4 appears to have failed to launch. The long-awaited fourth entry in the Kelvin timeline that began with J.J. Abrams’ 2009’s reboot has been stuck in development hell for years, with the movie burning through multiple scripts, directors, and a fierce contractual dispute over pay between the studio and its stars.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Hugh Jackman unveils surprise new superhero role as the real origins of Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars’ are revealed
A brand new year is upon us, and a bunch of exciting new sci-fi movies and TV shows are already coming our way. First up, Star Wars fans have already got a fresh season of a returning animated series to tuck into, one which could tie into the wider saga, as Hugh Jackman previews his other upcoming superhero project that you probably had no idea existed until now. Last but not least, Mark Hamill spills the secrets of the true beginnings of Luke Skywalker. Let’s dig in…
‘The Flash’ director confirms Justice League appearance, SnyderVerse stans react accordingly
Regardless of the mountainous volume of evidence placed in front of them, a certain section of the DCU fandom refuses to give up on their hopes and dreams for the restoration of the SnyderVerse. Based on recent developments, it ain’t happening on James Gunn’s watch, but a resurfaced comment from The Flash director Andy Muschietti has ignited a firestorm.
Ryan Reynolds already on damage control after Hugh Jackman potentially leaks ‘Deadpool 3’ title
Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers are an inevitable fact of life, with everyone from Tom Holland to Mark Ruffalo accidentally dropping bombs way ahead of time, but we expected better from the consummate professional that is Hugh Jackman, after the actor may have leaked the title for Deadpool 3. In his...
Mel Gibson could put ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ on the back burner in favor of an even more unnecessary sequel
When David Zaslav was appointed CEO of the freshly-renamed Warner Bros. Discovery, he made it perfectly clear that releasing high-profile movies directly to HBO Max was no longer on the agenda. With that in mind, it’s beginning to get a little worrying that we haven’t heard anything concrete on Lethal Weapon 5 for a long time.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
Ex-DC star Dwayne Johnson retreats to the woods, calls himself a T-Rex, and embraces failure in bizarre video
If you’d dedicated 15 years of your life to a passion project, only to see it go up in smoke at the very first hurdle, how would you react? If you’re Dwayne Johnson, you head deep into the woods for a bizarre video about embracing the nature of failure.
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
More than a decade into his MCU run, Don Cheadle says ‘Armor Wars’ will finally figure out who Rhodey is
James Rhodes has been a part of the MCU since day one. The character made his debut in Iron Man as played by Terrence Howard, though Don Cheadle has made the role his own ever since 2010’s Iron Man 2. In that time, he’s appeared in a dizzying array of MCU projects and played a key role in most major plot events.
Vin Diesel’s head and neck finally fuse together as a single entity in ‘Fast X’ trailer tease
If there’s one thing you can always rely on Vin Diesel to do on social media, it’s hype upcoming Vin Diesel projects. While that’s entirely fair and a large part of what such platforms are designed for, it’s refreshing to see the actor and producer reveal a brand new image from this year’s Fast X; a movie that’s actually happening.
2022’s most beloved superhero movie is finally dethroned as DC fans rank every version of an iconic ‘Batman’ villain
Many of DC’s most recognizable villains have been done to absolute death, over decades of films, shows, and animated projects. The Joker has appeared in a staggering number of projects over the years—more than 250, according to The Joker: A Serious Study of the Clown Prince of Crime—and the Riddler isn’t far behind. The iconic Batman villain has seen an uptick in popularity in recent years, alongside the Dark Knight himself, and several stellar performances have aided in immortalizing the Gotham outlaw.
Marvel’s most forgotten-about show is finally getting some much-needed attention
The Marvel Cinematic Universe and nearly everything it touches seems to be successful, but there’s been several projects which quietly fell by the wayside. Chief among them was Cloak & Dagger, based on two cult favorite Marvel characters. Yet, you’d struggle to find anyone who has seen it, let alone heard of it. Never before has Marvel’s brand resulted in such a forgotten product. Given it was released at the peak of the universe in 2018, its lack of success feels bizarre.
Latest Marvel News: Phase 5 is already making a fatal mistake as ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star admits ‘relief’ over MCU exit
We’re now right on the cusp of Phase Five, what with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiering in February, but unfortunately it seems Marvel‘s next era is already making some potentially hype-killing mistakes. Elsewhere, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds might be hiding a major Deadpool 3 spoiler in plain sight as a Guardians of the Galaxy veteran comes clean on why they’re eager to put the franchise behind them after a decade in the MCU.
First ‘Renfield’ trailer is concrete proof that whoever hired Nicolas Cage deserves a raise
We all know that a Hollywood project has to be really, really good to get Nicolas Cage to say yes to it, so right off the bat, the upcoming vampire flick Renfield already has more than its fair share of justification for its hype. Toss in the fact that Cage will be playing the one and only Count Dracula whilst surrounded by top-notch cast mates in Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, and Ben Schwartz, and all Renfield needs to get people buzzing is a rousing, gut-busting trailer, which we now have as of earlier today.
Netflix users strike gold with the 8th entry in a horror franchise that proved to be the best of an awful bunch
As a general rule of thumb, almost every franchise under the sun will fall victim to the law of diminishing returns, and that becomes especially true when we’re talking about horror. Turning convention on its head, though, Leprechaun Returns proved to be the most acclaimed installment in the titular series, even though it marked the eighth installment.
Despite claims to the contrary, Dave Baustista’s next movie sure makes it look like he wants to be the next Dwayne Johnson
Not many men would be brave enough to take on Dwayne Johnson, but Dave Bautista is one of them as the Guardians of the Galaxy star has thrown some major shade on his fellow WWE veteran by claiming that he has no interest in becoming the “next Rock” as he instead has ambitions of being viewed as a “good” and “respected” actor. That’s all well and good, but a glance at Bautista’s upcoming projects makes it seem like he might not be so against following in Johnson’s footsteps after all.
‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ promo posters reveal a candy-colored look at the James Gunn era’s first movie
Shazam! Fury of the Gods was in the can long before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the DCU, though it’s still the first release under new management. Admittedly, this doesn’t mean a huge amount; the tone of the movie, the script, and the marketing strategy will have been decided by the previous Warner Bros. Discovery regime, but all eyes will be on the second installment’s box office performance regardless.
Who is Hyperion and how could he fit into the MCU? Marvel’s answer to Superman, explained
Of all the films Marvel has slated to release in Phases Five and Six of the Multiverse Saga, it’s safe to say there’s still plenty of time for the franchise to be shaken up in a big way. Now that the MCU’s Avengers are gone, the Guardians of...
