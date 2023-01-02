Read full article on original website
“American Pop Art” exhibit gives Powers Art Center visitors a wide-angle view of the movement
About a quarter of a mile up a winding road off of Highway 82, tucked into a grassy hillside just upvalley from Carbondale, the stark modern architecture of the Powers Art Center doesn’t quite look like what you’d expect in the middle of a rural landscape with a sweeping view Mount Sopris.
Author Ted Conover finds shared humanity off the grid in rural Colorado
Author Ted Conover has made a career out of immersive journalism, living the story as he gathers it from his sources in books like “Newjack: Guarding Sing Sing” and his latest work, “Cheap Land Colorado: Off Gridders at America’s Edge.”. For “Cheap Land Colorado,” Conover spent...
Locals dream of winning a chance to buy a home in the first Snowmass Village housing lottery of 2023
The Town of Snowmass Village operates a lottery system to determine who can purchase homes in its highly competitive, deed-restricted, workforce housing program. Separate from the Aspen Pitkin County Housing Authority (APCHA), the Town of Snowmass Village manages about 200 deed-restricted units that employees can purchase. In this year’s first...
Lift Lines: Victoria Alexander
The Roaring Fork Valley is home to plenty of first-chair fanatics who get up early and hit the snow before the lifts even start loading. But thanks to all the recent snowfall, you can find smooth turns and even some fresh tracks late into the afternoon this week. Victoria Alexander,...
Aspen Public Radio and Wheeler Opera House present “An Evening with Ailsa Chang”
Aspen Public Radio and the historic Wheeler Opera House are partnering to host An Evening with Ailsa Chang on Thursday, February 2 at 6:00 p.m. This radio-rich exploration of Chang’s experience as a national co-host of NPR’s All Things Considered and her fifteen year career as a public media journalist, after leaving a prestigious law career. Chang will be joined on stage by Aspen Public Radio Executive Director, Breeze Richardson, to discuss making big career changes, representation in media, the impact of investigative journalism, and more.
Wednesday, January 4
On today's newscast: Pitkin County and the Aspen Community Foundation are launching a stipend to support child care staff, Glenwood Springs residents have until Friday to give feedback on the city’s "2023 Comprehensive Plan," Democratic lawmakers at the state capitol want to repeal a Colorado law that bans gay marriage, a new alert system for missing and murdered indigenous people is in effect in Colorado, and more.
