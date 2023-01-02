Aspen Public Radio and the historic Wheeler Opera House are partnering to host An Evening with Ailsa Chang on Thursday, February 2 at 6:00 p.m. This radio-rich exploration of Chang’s experience as a national co-host of NPR’s All Things Considered and her fifteen year career as a public media journalist, after leaving a prestigious law career. Chang will be joined on stage by Aspen Public Radio Executive Director, Breeze Richardson, to discuss making big career changes, representation in media, the impact of investigative journalism, and more.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO