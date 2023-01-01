TULSA, Okla. — Last year brought a full range of weather to the Tulsa area and Oklahoma as a whole. Our temperatures ranged from 108 degrees on July 19 to 0 degrees on Dec. 22. Averaged altogether, 2022 was warmer than average by 0.7 degrees. The 27 days at or above the century mark this summer certainly contributed to that trend.

