Read full article on original website
Related
1033theeagle.com
Saint Francis Warren Clinic opens in Owasso
OWASSO, Okla. — On Tuesday, Jan. 3, hundreds gathered at the newly built Warren Clinic in Owasso for dedication and blessing at 11610 North 137th East Ave. “I think it’s really an important milestone for the clinic,” said Brent Dennis, chief medical officer. Forty-eight thousand square feet...
1033theeagle.com
Tulsa Fire Department heats up 2023 with men’s, women’s calendars
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) calendar is out. The department released two calendars highlighting Green Country firefighters — one featuring men and one featuring women. Craig Deerinwater is a Tulsa firefighter who helped organizer the men’s calendar. Deerinwater said it will certainly heat things...
1033theeagle.com
2022 for Tulsa was warmer and drier than average
TULSA, Okla. — Last year brought a full range of weather to the Tulsa area and Oklahoma as a whole. Our temperatures ranged from 108 degrees on July 19 to 0 degrees on Dec. 22. Averaged altogether, 2022 was warmer than average by 0.7 degrees. The 27 days at or above the century mark this summer certainly contributed to that trend.
1033theeagle.com
Police say east Tulsa dispensary robbed at gunpoint
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said three men robbed an east Tulsa dispensary at gunpoint Monday night. The armed robbery occurred at Pura Cannabis Collective near East 46th Street and South Memorial Drive in east Tulsa just before 11 p.m., according to police. The person who called 911 said...
1033theeagle.com
Rogers County animal rescue mourns loss of twice-rescued eagle
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Rogers County animal rehabilitation center is mourning the loss of an eagle that they have rescued twice. On Jan. 1, 2023, Wild Heart Ranch announced the news of the eagle’s death on social media. According to a Wild Heart Ranch social media post, the...
Comments / 0