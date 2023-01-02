ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DraftKings, Penn Sports face hefty fines following legalization of sports betting in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Casino Control Commission is not wasting any time letting the gaming industry in Ohio know it's their house, their rules. "We issued guidance to the entire industry twice in the week before launch," said Jessica Franks, the director of communication for the Ohio Casino Control Commission. "Reminding them about the rules of advertising. And the need for responsible gaming messages."
3 more sports betting companies cited in Ohio; $1.15M in fines now sought

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two days after Gov. Mike DeWine cited problems in Ohio's fledgling sports betting setup, three more betting companies were cited for violations Thursday by the Ohio Casino Control Commission. Groups associated with MGM, Caesars and Draft Kings promoted sports bets as “free” or “risk-free,” when...
Ohio's bald eagle population rises despite avian flu

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The bald eagle population in Ohio continues to thrive despite the outbreak of avian flu. The Ohio Division of Wildlife performed its annual nest survey in the spring of 2022. Experts flew over wooded areas and along rivers, where bald eagles are known to build...
Division of Wildlife names new district manager for District One

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has named Kassie Mitchell the new district manager for District One of the Division of Wildlife. “I am very excited about this new role in the Division of Wildlife and honored to be the first female district manager,” Mitchell said. “I look forward to continuing to serve Ohioans and leading our wildlife conservation efforts.”
Michigan program trains prisoners to trim around power lines

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — When Scott Steffes leaves Michigan’s Parnall Correctional Facility this month he anticipates entering a new career that will take him upward of 25 feet (7.6 meters) above ground. Steffes, 37, is one of more than a dozen prisoners learning how to climb trees and...
DeWine vetoes bill that would have banned cities from regulating flavored tobacco

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's being called an epidemic across Ohio: young people using flavored tobacco products like vaping and state leaders are sounding the alarm. "We have an epidemic in Ohio," said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine during a press conference Thursday morning. "The epidemic we're seeing more and more of our young people starting to vape."
New resource to protect Ohio nonprofits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — To help curb incidents of fraud, the Ohio Attorney General's Office announced a new resource to help members of charity boards run their organizations more effectively. Charitable University, or 'CharitableU' is an online learning platform which provides training resources for those running such organizations to...
