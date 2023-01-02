COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Casino Control Commission is not wasting any time letting the gaming industry in Ohio know it's their house, their rules. "We issued guidance to the entire industry twice in the week before launch," said Jessica Franks, the director of communication for the Ohio Casino Control Commission. "Reminding them about the rules of advertising. And the need for responsible gaming messages."

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO