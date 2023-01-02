ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 135

LawLifter
4d ago

The woman in Susquehanna County hired and paid her daughter to audit her books. She paid the County back for the audit. If they are smart they will hire an outside agency to audit those books again. She fits the profile for embezzlement.

Reply(3)
42
Local Genius 1
4d ago

I'm actually very proud of the investigating party for bringing this to light! Thank you allowing the public to see this information. Many believe it makes everyone look bad in such positions of power. But that's not true. It shows someone actually cared enough to hold them accountable!

Reply(10)
28
Linda Merry
4d ago

Dah! Putting Sick Covid-19 Recently Discharged Patients >> Nursing Homes All Around Pennsylvania!! Wolf & How Many Other Governors That Year? 6+ Wolf, Cuomo Gretchen Michigan, Newsome & more..Crimes Against The Elderly In Obamacare's Handy Paperwork Afty 70 years Young Death Panels

Reply(4)
25
Related
CBS Philly

About 16K mail-in ballots thrown out in Pa. election, data shows

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New data from Pennsylvania's elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out.The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county officials because they lacked secrecy envelopes or proper signatures or dates. Democratic voters, who are much more likely to vote by mail, made up more than two-thirds of the total canceled ballots.The agency said 8,250 Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were rejected because they were sent in without being contained...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Josh Shapiro Nominates Republican To Serve As Secretary Of State

>Josh Shapiro Nominates Republican To Serve As Secretary Of State. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Incoming Democratic Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has nominated a former Republican from Philadelphia to be his secretary of state. Shapiro, who'll take office January 17th says appointing Al Schmidt is a way to work across political lines. Schmidt had been on the Philadelphia City Commissioners' elections board, where he gained a reputation for trying to modernize the office and make data more public. His nomination will need state senate approval.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Local elected officials react to PA Speaker of the House election

As the Pennsylvania House of Representatives elects a speaker of the House, we heard reactions from local state representatives to this surprise vote. Democrats and republicans are hopeful the new speaker will advocate for both parties, the new speaker promised to govern as an independent. Democrat Representative Mark Rozzi was elected speaker by a vote […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

From stricter drunken driving penalties to reduced corporate taxes, new laws to know in 2023

During Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's final year in office in 2022, Harrisburg lawmakers managed to pass several remarkable laws. Bills designed to reduce overdoses, spur business development and crack down on companies hiring unauthorized workers were among those that crossed the finish line in 2022. Here's a look at a handful of notable new laws in late 2022 and early 2023, as identified by spokespeople for the Capitol's Republican and Democratic caucuses.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington County creates policy to fine owners of blighted properties

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials in Washington County say they have figured out a way to encourage owners of blighted and abandoned homes to keep up with their properties.Code enforcement officers will soon be ticketing owners like they ticket cars. The quality of life ordinance will essentially speed up the process of enforcement for violators.Homeowners will receive a ticket in the mail ranging from $25 to $100, depending on the violation, and will have three days to fix up the property. If the property is cleaned up in the timeframe, the fine will be waived. Otherwise, the city will take...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Fines totaling $1.3M for the industry, environmental costs of $1.8B for taxpayers

HARRISBURG, PA – Across Pennsylvania, thousands of violations have been issued in recent years over the “improper abandonment” of oil and gas wells. While the Department of Environmental Protection has collected more than $1.3 million in fines, reporting requirements are routinely flouted and improperly abandoned wells present environmental hazards to the public – as well as new burdens on taxpayers, who could be on the hook to pay for environmental remediation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Snyder County DA Announces Snyder/Union Judge Candidacy

MIDDLEBURG – The Snyder County D-A has made it official; he is running for judge in Snyder and Union Counties. Mike Piecuch, an attorney for 25 years, and the county DA for half of that, says he wants to replace the retired judge Mike Sholley. He is president of the Snyder County Bar Association and former President of the PA District Attorneys Association.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

THE YEAR IN REVIEW: September to December 2022

Sept. 1: A blooming tribute to two women named Dolly, who each made an impact on the Greencastle-Antrim community, is the outcome of the dahlia naming contest at the Old Home Week flower show. Dollys Heart, the name selected by LeeAnn Huber of Coseytown Flowers, honors Dolly Shoemaker, who chaired the flower show for decades, and Dolly Harris, Greencastle’s Civil War heroine.
GREENCASTLE, PA
butlerradio.com

New State Rep. Scialabba To Take Oath Monday

Butler County’s newest state representative will take the oath of office on Monday. Republican Stephenie Scialabba will be sworn-in at noon as the representative for Pennsylvania’s 12th District, which includes Cranberry Township, Zelienople, and Adams Township. Scialabba takes over for longtime State Representative Daryl Metcalfe, who served the...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
State College

Will a Surprise Speaker Pick Make the Pennsylvania House Less Partisan?

HARRISBURG — A surprising pick for speaker of the Pennsylvania House has some lawmakers and good-government groups hopeful the chamber might finally adopt less partisan rules. At the beginning of each two-year session, lawmakers pass rules that govern the state House and Senate. Those rules can dictate how committees...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy