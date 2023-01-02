Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
This Samsung Galaxy hack will get you a free laptop
If you move fast Samsung will give you an excellent laptop for free with your new Galaxy phone
Samsung may kill one of its most popular Galaxy A-series phones next year
Samsung's Galaxy A series bridges the gap in its portfolio between its extensive budget lineup and premium phones, offering some good mid-tier options. The Galaxy A53 remains an excellent choice that strikes a great balance, and can hold its own against the Pixel 6a. But if recent reports are to be believed, Samsung has decided to shake up its Galaxy A series, and will likely go without an upper mid-range Galaxy A7x model entirely in 2023.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has a deal you can't refuse; trade-in a damaged and cracked handset for a free 5G phone
So let's say that you are dying for a handset that supports 5G, but money is a little tight right now. You might want to consider this deal offered by T-Mobile that involves you trading in any old phone that you have laying around, even if it is so old that it is obsolete, the screen is cracked, and the device is damaged. According to The T-Mo Report, you can take this useless dust-collecting paperweight to T-Mobile and get in return a free 5G phone.
3 Common Charging Mistakes That Are Actually So Bad For Your Phone’s Battery, According To Tech Experts
Keeping your phone in great working shape requires knowing how to charge it properly — even though it seems like that should be a no-brainer of a task, mistakes can be made. And the worst charging mistakes can actually drain your battery faster and make your phone less efficient over time. Here’s the good news — correcting these errors is pretty simple and just requires changing a few bad tech charging habits you may have acquired along the way. Tech Expert Imran Aftab from progeeksblog.com pinpoints three common charging mistakes (plus one bonus mistake) that are actually so bad for your phone’s battery.
2 iPhone Settings You Should Always Have Turned Off To Save Your Battery, According To Apple Experts
If there’s a better way to use your iPhone so that it doesn’t consume a mountain of battery power each day, you’d do it, right? Well, here’s the great news: conserving battery power is as easy as adjusting a few settings. Without your knowledge, some phone settings can be consuming a great deal of power, leaving you scurrying around searching for a charger just when you need your phone most. Tech Expert Alastair Hazell, an entrepreneur and the founder of The Calculator Site, has priceless advice: turn off these two iPhone settings to save your battery and make your phone charge last so much longer.
The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life
A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
I test TVs for a living, and this was my favorite 4K TV of 2022
After testing dozens of TVs this year, the LG C2 OLED impressed me the most.
The Samsung Galaxy S23's launch date has just leaked
Samsung's 2023 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 lineup, has already leaked extensively. Renders have revealed the minor design changes the phones would introduce, with other leaks detailing their key specs. The rumor mill also suggests that the Korean giant plans to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in early February, with the phones seemingly going on sale by February 17. A new leak now suggests Samsung could hold an Unpacked event on February 1 to announce its next Galaxy S series.
Digital Trends
Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now
Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
TechRadar
New Samsung Galaxy S23 leak gives us a full look at its design
The Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors and leaks are still coming, and today we've got some promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra that have hit the internet ahead of an expected February launch. These images come courtesy of 91mobiles (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile...
What is the purpose of the Star button on a Roku remote control?
Roku remotes have changed a lot over the years. But despite the replacement and addition of several buttons, one of them has remained consistent - the star button. What is surprising is that many don’t know the purpose of the Star button even though it's been around for a long time!
Millions of iPhone owners get huge free upgrade today – how to claim it
APPLE has rolled out a huge new update to all iPhone owners – and it's packed with freebies. The new iOS 16.2 update launches today, and it's totally free to download. It's available around the world right now, so head into Settings > General > Software Update to find it.
Digital Trends
The SIM card in your phone has secret power to make medicine cheaper
Electronic gadgets are a potpourri of pricey and rare elements, but a majority of them end up piling up in an e-waste landfill instead of being recycled. That’s not because we lack the tech to recycle it, but due to factors like cost management and process efficiency. SIM cards are among the phone parts that end up going to waste without much uptake in terms of recycling efforts.
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
Samsung Galaxy S22 FE might become a reality with a new Exynos chip, flagship camera
Alleged leaks point toward the Galaxy S22 FE releasing in 2023 with a new Exynos chip aimed at the competition.
notebookcheck.net
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
pocketnow.com
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently $400 off
Samsung's latest Galaxy devices are getting even more attractive thanks to recent price cuts and discounts available at Amazon.com, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and other models on sale.
Engadget
Samsung’s $200 Galaxy A14 5G features a better selfie camera
The biggest update is that cheaper price point. For an event that was once the venue where Samsung announced its latest Galaxy S phones, CES isn’t much of a mobile show these days. But you do still see the occasional phone unveiling, including the newly announced Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. It’s a more affordable version of last year’s Galaxy A13 5G that features a new 13-megapixel front-facing camera the company claims offers a “huge leap in selfie quality.”
