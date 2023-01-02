We write to you, as a team, excited, ambitious and humbled to announce that this year, The Michigan Daily will have two Editors-in-Chief. We believe this is a vital and necessary step for The Daily’s future. Since 2020, The Daily has expanded its top leadership team by one role each year. Under former Editor-in-Chief Claire Hao, the position of a Digital Managing Editor was created to edit and manage the increasingly prolific digital sections of our paper. In the fall of 2022, with the election of former Editor-in-Chief Paige Hodder, the single position of Managing Editor was split into a team of two editors.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO