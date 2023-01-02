Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
Bufkin’s defensive strides key to Michigan’s ongoing success
As the Michigan men’s basketball team set up on defense against Penn State, sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin was emphatically calling out to his teammates and directing the unit. His leadership wasn’t unexpected, but where he was leading from was — the scorer’s table. Standing at the...
Michigan Daily
Michigan beats Penn State, remains undefeated in Big Ten play
So far this season, the Michigan men’s basketball team has showcased two drastically different looks on the court. Facing non-conference opponents, its struggles have overshadowed its talent, but versus Big Ten foes, the Wolverines’ early success has alluded to their potential. Against Penn State, (11-4 overall, 2-2 Big...
Michigan Daily
Michigan wins turnover battle against Penn State
Entering its matchup with Penn State, the Michigan men’s basketball team averaged the third-fewest turnovers committed per game in the country. Topping that list? The Nittany Lions. In a battle between two teams who are extremely effective at taking care of the basketball, it logically followed that whichever side...
Michigan Daily
Michigan looks to build off Big Ten success
Following the Michigan men’s basketball team’s upset loss to Central Michigan last Thursday, it responded with an absolute rout of Maryland. It’s been a volatile start to the season for the Wolverines, and their 8-5 record reflects that. But amongst the volatility remains signs of promise. And...
Michigan Daily
500 wins and counting: examining Kim Barnes Arico’s legacy so far
After beating Nebraska on Dec. 28, Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico only wanted to talk about her players. In two postgame interviews, the Michigan women’s basketball coach praised individual efforts from fifth-year senior wing Leigha Brown and sophomore guard Laila Phelia, delving into Brown’s success in games past and acknowledging the challenges of upcoming Big Ten play.
Michigan Daily
Against Penn State, Nolan showcases shooting turnaround and comprehensive impact
Maddie Nolan has heard the nickname for a while. The senior guard was dubbed “Maddie Nylon” by Big Ten Tournament announcers during her freshman year after a standout shooting day against Northwestern. Ever since, Nolan has worked to make the moniker stick — and it’s been embraced by the entire Michigan women’s basketball community.
Michigan Daily
From the Editors: The Michigan Daily takes on two Editors-in-Chief
We write to you, as a team, excited, ambitious and humbled to announce that this year, The Michigan Daily will have two Editors-in-Chief. We believe this is a vital and necessary step for The Daily’s future. Since 2020, The Daily has expanded its top leadership team by one role each year. Under former Editor-in-Chief Claire Hao, the position of a Digital Managing Editor was created to edit and manage the increasingly prolific digital sections of our paper. In the fall of 2022, with the election of former Editor-in-Chief Paige Hodder, the single position of Managing Editor was split into a team of two editors.
Michigan Daily
Oxford Residence Hall experiencing electrical outage, anticipated end time unknown
Oxford Residence Hall at the University of Michigan is currently experiencing an unscheduled electrical outage according to an Information and Technology Services (ITS) service status Tuesday night. The outage limits the use of ITS networks, including Wi-Fi, as well as any phones, computers or lights powered by the building. According...
